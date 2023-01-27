Secretary-General, Condemning Terror Attack at Jerusalem Synagogue, Increasing Violence in Israel, Stresses ‘This Is the Moment to Exercise Utmost Restraint’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack by a Palestinian perpetrator outside a synagogue in Jerusalem, which claimed the lives of at least seven Israelis and injured several others.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured.

It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship and on the very day we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day. There is never any excuse for acts of terrorism. They must be clearly condemned and rejected by all.

The Secretary-General is deeply worried about the current escalation of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This is the moment to exercise utmost restraint.