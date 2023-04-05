Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working with United Nations

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the Taliban’s decision to ban Afghan women from working with the United Nations in Afghanistan. This is a violation of the inalienable fundamental human rights of women.

It also violates Afghanistan’s obligations under international human rights law, and infringes on the principle of non-discrimination, which is a core tenet underpinning the United Nations Charter.

Female staff members are essential for the United Nations operations, including in the delivery of life-saving assistance. The enforcement of this decision will harm the Afghan people, millions of whom are in need of this assistance.

The Secretary-General calls on the Taliban to immediately revoke the decision and reverse all measures that restrict women’s and girls’ rights to work, education and freedom of movement.