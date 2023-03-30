Secretary-General ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Reports of Military-Appointed Election Commission in Myanmar Dissolving Opposition Parties

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports that the Union Election Commission, appointed by the military in Myanmar, has dissolved 40 opposition parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Any attempts to undermine democratic institutions and processes will only deepen the crisis and delay the return to a fully democratic and inclusive Myanmar.

The Secretary-General renews his call on neighbouring countries and other Member States to urge the military leadership to adhere to inclusive political processes.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.