Inclusive Education, Equal Employment, Self-Determination Key to Ensure Full Rights, Freedoms for Persons with Autism, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Autism Awareness Day, observed on 2 April:

On World Autism Awareness Day, we celebrate the contributions of persons with autism and renew our resolve to advance their inherent rights.

Despite important progress, persons with autism continue to face social and environmental barriers to the full exercise of their rights and fundamental freedoms, in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

We must do better — by promoting inclusive education, equal employment opportunities, self-determination, and an environment where every person is respected. And as we do so, we also recognize the role of families, caregivers, and support networks in the lives of persons with autism.

Today and every day, let us fully recognize the active and diverse contributions of persons with autism to our societies — and let us work together with persons with autism to build an inclusive and accessible world for all.