Secretary-General Urges Inter-Parliamentary Union Members to Tackle Bigotry, Xenophobia, Hate Speech, Addressing Assembly in Video Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the opening of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in Manama, Bahrain, today:

Excellencies,

I am pleased to greet this 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. You are meeting at a time of many interconnected challenges — including conflict, climate chaos and growing inequalities.

I want to thank you for organizing your assembly this year around the theme of fighting intolerance and building inclusive societies.

Hate speech is spreading like wildfire. And old evils — antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, persecution of Christians, xenophobia and racism — are on the rise. These harmful afflictions feed off each other.

We can only address them by joining forces. By recognizing diversity as richness; by investing in social inclusion; by confronting mis- and disinformation online; and by ensuring accountability while protecting freedom of expression.

As Parliamentarians, you are pivotal to designing and implementing policies that provide equal opportunities for everyone — including women, youth and historically marginalized communities.

You translate people’s hopes into national and international action. Let us work together to ensure lives of dignity for all, in just and equitable societies.