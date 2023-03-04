Secretary-General Commends Parties for Their Ambition, Flexibility, Perseverance in Finalizing Text on Marine Biodiversity Treaty

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends delegates for finalizing a text to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.

This breakthrough — which covers nearly two thirds of the ocean — marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work and builds on the legacy of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This action is a victory for multilateralism and for global efforts to counter the destructive trends facing ocean health — now and for generations to come.

It is crucial for addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

It is also vital for achieving ocean-related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Secretary-General commends all parties for their ambition, flexibility and perseverance.

He salutes Ambassador Rena Lee for her leadership and dedication. He also recognizes the critical support of non-governmental organizations, civil society, academic institutions and the scientific community.

The Secretary-General looks forward to continuing working with all parties to secure a healthier, more resilient and more productive ocean, benefiting current and future generations.