Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Peacekeeper Convoy in Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Bandiagara cercle. The convoy drove over an improvised explosive device, which killed three Senegalese peacekeepers and severely injured five others.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Senegal and his profound sympathies to the families of the victims. He wishes a speedy and full recovery to the five injured peacekeepers.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the Malian transitional authorities and the people of Mali in achieving sustainable peace and security.