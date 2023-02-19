Secretary-General  Concerned about Violent Protests at National Assembly in Suriname

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about the violent protests that occurred in Suriname on 17 February, during which the premises of the National Assembly were breached, private property was damaged and numerous people were injured.

The Secretary-General stresses that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights that must be respected at all times, but protests must be carried out without resorting to violence.

The Secretary-General urges all relevant actors in Suriname to show restraint and engage in inclusive dialogue to address constructively the challenges facing the country.