‘Now Is the Time for World to Support Türkiye’s People', Says Secretary-General, on Launch of Humanitarian Appeal Following Devastating Earthquakes

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Today the United Nations is launching a $1 billion humanitarian appeal for the people of Türkiye suffering from the most devastating earthquakes to hit the country in a century.

The funding — which covers a three-month period — will assist 5.2 million people and allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support for Government-led relief efforts in a number of areas, including food security, protection, education, water and shelter.

Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbours for years.

Now is the time for the world to support the people of Türkiye — just as they have stood in solidarity with others seeking assistance.

The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there’s no time to lose. I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times.