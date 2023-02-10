Calling Terrorism ‘an Affront to Humanity’, Secretary-General Urges Being More Vigilant than Ever, in Global Day Message for Prevention of Violent Extremism

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism, observed on 12 February:

Terrorism is an affront to humanity.

It targets people of all ages, cultures, religions and nationalities.

It undermines the values that bind us together.

And it threatens collective efforts to promote peace and security, protect human rights, provide humanitarian aid, and advance sustainable development.

We must be more vigilant than ever.

Terrorist and violent extremist groups are finding fertile ground on the Internet to spew their vicious venom.

Neo-Nazi, white supremacist movements are becoming more dangerous by the day. They now represent the number one internal security threat in several countries — and the fastest growing.

We must act to confront the challenge.

Through prevention, by addressing the underlying conditions that can lead to terrorism in the first place.

Through inclusion, by ensuring counter-terrorism strategies reflect a wide array of voices — especially minorities, women, and young people.

And by placing human rights at the core of all counter-terrorism policies.

Today and every day, let us work together to build more peaceful, inclusive, and stable societies in which terror and violent extremism have no home.