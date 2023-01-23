Shocked, Saddened by California Shooting, Secretary-General Express Solidarity with United States’ Asian-American Community

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by the shooting that took place in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday, 21 January. The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and expresses solidarity with the Asian-American community in the United States of America.