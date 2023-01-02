Secretary-General Saddened by Death of Civilians in South Africa Tanker Explosion

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the death of dozens of civilians from the devastating gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa.

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives from the explosion and to the people and the Government of South Africa. The Secretary-General wishes a full and fast recovery for those injured and the quick reconstruction of the damaged health infrastructure.