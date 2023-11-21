Secretary-General Appoints Ramtane Lamamra of Algeria Personal Envoy for Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ramtane Lamamra of Algeria as his Personal Envoy for Sudan.

Mr. Lamamra brings more than four decades of experience in politics, international affairs and diplomacy. He held several high-level governmental positions in Algeria, including serving as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and as Minister of State and Diplomatic Adviser to the President. Between 2008 and 2013, he served as the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security.

Since 2017, Mr. Lamamra has been a member of the High-Level Advisory Board of the United Nations Secretary-General on Mediation. Between 2018 and 2021, he served as a Member of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan, South Sudan and the Horn of Africa.

A career diplomat, Mr. Lamamra holds extensive knowledge of the Horn of Africa and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, as well as of the work of international and regional organizations. Among other diplomatic postings, he served as Ambassador of Algeria to Portugal, the United States, Austria, Ethiopia and Djibouti, as well as Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations.

Mr. Lamamra holds a diploma from the Diplomatic Section of the Algerian National School of Administration. He is fluent in Arabic, French and English.