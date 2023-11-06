Secretary-General Appoints Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka Assistant High Commissioner, Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka as Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Ms. Menikdiwela will succeed Gillian Triggs of Australia, to whom both the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner for Refugees are grateful for her dedicated service to the refugee cause.

Ms. Menikdiwela, who currently serves as the Director in UNHCR’s New York Office, brings to the position several decades of professional experience working with and for refugees in UNHCR, including as UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan and in Thailand. She also held a number of other critical legal posts during her long career with the Organization, which began in 1988.

An expert in international refugee law, Ms. Menikdiwela holds a Maîtrise en Droit Publique Internationale from Université de Paris II (Assas), France. She speaks English, French, and Sinhalese.