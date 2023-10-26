United Nations
SG/A/2236
Secretary-General Announces Creation of New Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board
Today, the Secretary-General at a press conference announced the creation of a new Artificial Intelligence Advisory Body on risks, opportunities and international governance of artificial intelligence. That body will support the international community’s efforts to govern artificial intelligence.
The members are listed below:
- Anna Abramova, Director of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations-University AI Centre, Russian Federation
- Omar Sultan al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates
- Latifa al-Abdulkarim, Member of the Shura Council (Saudi Parliament), Assistant Professor of Computer Science at King Saud University, Saudi Arabia
- Estela Aranha, Special Advisor to the Minister for Justice and Public Security, Federal Government of Brazil, Brazil
- Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence of Spain, Spain
- Ran Balicer, Chief Innovation Officer and Deputy Director General at Clalit Health Services Israel, Israel
- Paolo Benanti, Third Order Regular Franciscan, Lecturer at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Italy
- Abeba Birhane, Senior Advisor in AI Accountability at Mozilla Foundation, Ethiopia
- Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group, United States
- Anna Christmann, Aerospace Coordinator of the German Federal Government, Germany
- Natasha Crampton, Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft, New Zealand
- Nighat Dad, Executive Director of the Digital Rights Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan
- Vilas Dhar, President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, United States
- Virginia Dignum, Professor of Responsible Artificial Intelligence at Umeå University, Portugal/Netherlands
- Arisa Ema, Associate Professor at the University of Tokyo, Japan
- Mohamed Farahat, Legal Consultant and Vice-Chair of MAG of North Africa IGF, Egypt
- Amandeep Singh Gill, Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology
- Dame Wendy Hall, Regius Professor of Computer Science at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom
- Rahaf Harfoush, Digital Anthropologist, France
- Hiroaki Kitano, Chief Technology Officer of Sony Group Corporation, Japan
- Haksoo Ko, Chair of Republic of Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission, Republic of Korea
- Andreas Krause, Professor at ETH Zurich, Switzerland
- James Manyika, Senior Vice-President of Google-Alphabet, President for Research, Technology and Society, Zimbabwe
- Maria Vanina Martinez Posse, Ramon and Cajal Fellow at the Artificial Research Institute, Argentina
- Seydina Moussa Ndiaye, Lecturer at Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University, Senegal
- Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, Albania
- Petri Myllymaki, Full Professor at the Department of Computer Science of University of Helsinki, Finland
- Alondra Nelson, Harold F. Linder Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, United States
- Nazneen Rajani, Lead Researcher at Hugging Face, India
- Craig Ramlal, Head of the Control Systems Group at the University of The West Indies at St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago
- He Ruimin, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Deputy Chief Digital Technology Officer, Government of Singapore, Singapore
- Emma Ruttkamp-Bloem, Professor at the University of Pretoria, South Africa
- Sharad Sharma, Co-founder iSPIRT Foundation, India
- Marietje Schaake, International Policy Director at Stanford University Cyber Policy Center, Netherlands
- Jaan Tallinn, Co-founder of the Cambridge Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, Estonia
- Philip Thigo, Adviser at the Government of Kenya, Kenya
- Jimena Sofia Viveros Alvarez, Chief of Staff and Head Legal Advisor to Justice Loretta Ortiz at the Mexican Supreme Court, Mexico
- Yi Zeng, Professor and Director of Brain-inspired Cognitive AI Lab, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
- Zhang Linghan, Professor at the Institute of Data Law, China University of Political Science and Law, China