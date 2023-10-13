Volker Perthes of Germany Appointed Head, Independent Strategic Review of United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Mandated by Security Council Resolution 2682 (2023)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Volker Perthes of Germany as the Head of the Independent Strategic Review of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) mandated by Security Council resolution 2682 (2023).

Mr. Perthes brings to this position three decades of experience in academia, research, international relations and diplomacy, including with the United Nations. From 2021 to 2023, he served as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS). From 2015 to 2018, he served as Senior Adviser to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, including as Chairperson of the International Syria Support Group’s Ceasefire Taskforce for Syria on behalf of the United Nations.

Mr. Perthes has also served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs from 2005 to 2020, and as Researcher and Head of Department at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs from 1992 to 2005. He began his academic career as Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut from 1991 to 1993.

Mr. Perthes holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science earned at the University of Duisburg in Germany. He is fluent in English, German and Arabic.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/2009 of 7 January 2021.