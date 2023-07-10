Secretary-General Appoints Sandra Macharia of Kenya Director, United Nations Information Service in Nairobi

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Sandra Macharia of Kenya as Director of the United Nations Information Service in Nairobi, covering Kenya, the Seychelles and Uganda. She assumed her new duties on 10 July.

Ms. Macharia has over 20 years of experience in strategic and crisis communications, as well as policy and programme development. She is currently serving as Chief of the Africa Section and Editor-in-Chief of Africa Renewal in the United Nations Department of Global Communications. In addition, she previously held several positions with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) including Deputy Communications Director ad interim, Regional Communications Adviser for Africa, Special Assistant to Assistant Secretaries-General, and Communications Officer, serving in different locations including New York, Addis Ababa and Nairobi.

Prior to the United Nations, she worked as a producer, reporter and news anchor for news outlets including Reuters, BBC World Service, Nation TV/Nation Media Group and Kenya Television Network.

Ms. Macharia holds a master’s degree in media, peace and conflict studies from the Universidad para la Paz, as well as a bachelor’s degree in journalism, film and broadcasting, and a postgraduate diploma in broadcasting from Cardiff University.