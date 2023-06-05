Secretary-General Appoints Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki of Poland United Nations Resident Coordinator in Trinidad and Tobago

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki of Poland as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Trinidad and Tobago, with the host Government’s approval. Based in Trinidad and Tobago, Ms. Kazana-Wisniowiecki will be heading the multi-country office coordinating also United Nations development operations in Aruba, Curaçao, Suriname and Sint Maarten. She takes up her post on 5 June.

Ms. Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki has over 20 years of experience in international development cooperation. Prior to this appointment, she was the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Belarus.

Before that, she worked for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in New York, providing support to UNDP country offices in Europe and Central Asia and working closely with UNDP’s strategic partners, including the United Nations Member States’ missions in New York. She represented UNDP on the Steering Committee of UNDP-Russia Development Trust Fund and, together with the Department of Political Affairs, led the work of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Ukraine.

From 2005-2010, Ms. Kazana-Wisniowiecki served as UNDP Deputy Representative in Ukraine.

She began her professional career in Poland where she worked as a UNDP National Programme Officer in Warsaw, then as an international consultant for the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), and as an Adviser on international programme development and harm reduction for the Soros Foundation.

Ms. Kazana-Wisniowiecki hold a master’s degree in economics and international relations from the Warsaw School of Economics.