Secretary-General Appoints Ahmed Ben Lassoued of Tunisia Director, United Nations Information Centre in Manama

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Mr. Ahmed Ben Lassoued of Tunisia as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Manama, a field office of the United Nations Department of Global Communications that provides service to Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He assumed his new duties on 1 May 2023.

Mr. Ben Lassoued has over 15 years of experience in communications and journalism. Since 18 January 2022, he has served as the Acting Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Manama. He joined the Department of Global Communications from the United Nations Development Coordination Office, where he provided communication support to United Nations country teams worldwide, including in Africa and the Arab region.

Previously, he worked with the United Nations in various development and humanitarian settings as well as for the Government of Tunisia and the media. Mr. Ben Lassoued has developed and implemented multimedia information campaigns and communications strategies, including crisis communications, and has built strong partnerships with United Nations agencies, governmental institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

Mr. Ben Lassoued is a former student of contemporary philosophy (Magistère) at the Ecole Normale Supérieue. He also holds a research master’s degree in history of philosophy from the Paris-Sorbonne University.

He is fluent in English, French and Arabic.