Secretary-General Appoints Feridun Sinirlioğlu of Türkiye Special Coordinator, Independent Assessment Mandated by Security Council Resolution 2679 (2023)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Feridun Sinirlioğlu of Türkiye as the Special Coordinator, Independent Assessment Mandated by Security Council Resolution 2679 (2023). The Secretary-General has asked Mr. Sinirlioğlu to lead the independent assessment with a view to providing recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach to address the current challenges faced by Afghanistan.

Mr. Sinirlioğlu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy. Throughout his career, he has held portfolios spanning political, humanitarian, development and human rights issues, has led mediation efforts and has expertise in extensive geographical areas such as the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, including Afghanistan.

He was the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Türkiye in the interim government of 2015 and served as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye (2015-2016 and 2009-2015). Most recently, he was the Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations (2016 to 2023).

Mr. Sinirlioğlu holds a PhD from the School of Political Science and International Relations of the Boğaziçi University in Istanbul and received his Bachelor of Arts from the Political Science Faculty of Ankara University.

