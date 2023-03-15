Secretary-General Appoints Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy of India United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan, with the host Government’s approval. She takes up her post on 15 March.

Ms. Parvathy brings more than 30 years of experience in development and humanitarian sectors, focusing on strategic planning, performance, and risk management, people management, conflict analysis and humanitarian access negotiations.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Representative and Country Director for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Türkiye. Before that, she worked as Representative and Country Director for WFP in Liberia and as Deputy Country Director (Programme and Operations) for WFP in Afghanistan. In other career assignments, she has served in the Asia Pacific, West Africa, regional and global headquarters of WFP.

Ms. Parvathy holds a masters’ degree in organizational performance management from the School of Management, Cranfield University, United Kingdom.