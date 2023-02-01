Secretary-General Appoints Aminata Maiga of Côte d’Ivoire United Nations Resident Coordinator in Senegal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Aminata Maiga of Côte d’Ivoire as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Senegal, with the host Government’s approval. She takes up her post on 1 February.

Ms. Maiga brings more than 25 years of experience in economic policy and international development with the United Nations and externally.

Prior to her appointment as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Maiga served as Director of the Decent Work Technical Team for Central Africa and Country Director for Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe at the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Cameroon. She has supported Governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations in the formulation and implementation of policies, strategies and programmes for full and productive employment, social protection for all, international labour standards and social dialogue.

Before that, Ms. Maiga worked in Kinshasa as ILO Country Director for Angola, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gabon. She has also served as Senior Enterprise Specialist in Cameroon and Regional Coordinator for Women’s Entrepreneurship Development in Ethiopia.

Prior to joining the United Nations system, Ms. Maiga held several senior positions at the technical and managerial levels. She was an economic policy analyst in the Department of Finance of the Government of the Northwest Territories, a community-based entrepreneurship programmes manager and a private sector consultant in Canada.

In Côte d’Ivoire, she worked as a development economist and special economic adviser at the National Bureau of Technical and Development Studies.

Ms. Maiga holds master’s degrees in development and economics and in project analysis from the University of Clermont-Ferrand in France. She also obtained a Master of Business Administration from the HEC Montréal.