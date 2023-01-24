Secretary-General Appoints Catherine Weibel of France Director, United Nations Information Centre in Islamabad

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Catherine Weibel of France as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Islamabad, Pakistan. She assumed her duties on 24 January.

A field office of the United Nations Department of Global Communications, the Information Centre in Islamabad provides services to Pakistan.

Ms. Weibel brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications, developing and implementing successful advocacy and communications campaigns within the United Nations system, as well as with international non-governmental organizations.

Since June 2018, she served as Chief of Advocacy and Communication for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan. Previously, Ms. Weibel was Chief of Communication for UNICEF in the State of Palestine (East Jerusalem). Prior to that, she worked with Oxfam International and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She began her professional life as a journalist and has held progressively responsible positions in communications throughout her career.

Ms. Weibel holds a master’s degree in international relations and journalism from the Institut d’Etudes politiques de Paris (Sciences Po).