General Assembly Confirms Inger Andersen of Denmark Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme, Following Recommendation by Secretary-General

Following the recommendation of the Secretary-General, after consultation with Member States, the General Assembly confirmed Inger Andersen of Denmark as Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for a further four-year term beginning on 15 June 2023 and ending on 14 June 2027. Ms. Andersen is currently serving her initial four-year term.

Before becoming Executive Director in 2019, Ms. Andersen was engaged in international development economics, environmental sustainability and policymaking for over 30 years. She served as Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Andersen was Vice-President of the Middle East and North Africa Region at the World Bank (2011-2015) and Vice-President for Sustainable Development and Head of the Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research Fund Council (2010-2011), following a long career with the World Bank, the United Nations and non-governmental organizations focusing largely on sustainable development in Africa and the Middle East.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1862-BIO/5187-UNEP/340 of 20 February 2019.