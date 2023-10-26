Secretary General Discusses Anti-Racism Agenda with United Nations Experts

Today, Secretary-General António Guterres met with the Chairpersons and mandate holders of the eight United Nations anti-racism mechanisms*and discussed the current state of the world with regards to racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. This was the first time any Secretary-General had met with this group.

The Secretary-General underlined that racial discrimination is a central concern for the United Nations and he is committed to accelerating his engagement on issues of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. He stated that he will issue general guidelines to all United Nations entities to ensure that racial discrimination is taken into consideration in all programmes and policies and action is taken to prevent it. The Secretary-General also conveyed assurances of his support for the anti-racial discrimination mechanisms and their important activities.

The Secretary General agreed with the United Nations anti-racism mechanisms that the Summit of the Future, to be held in 2024, is an excellent opportunity to address structural and systemic racial discrimination and its root causes and commit to future action.

__________

* The statement is attributable to the following Chairpersons and Member of the UN anti-racism mechanisms are as follows: Verene A. Shepherd, Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination; Ashwini K.P, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; Marie Chantal Rwakazina, Chairperson-Rapporteur of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action; Barbara G. Reynolds, Chair of the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent; Hanna Suchocka, Chair of the Group of Independent Eminent Experts on the Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action; Kadra Ahmed Hassan, Chairperson-Rapporteur of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Elaboration of Complementary Standards; Epsy Campbell Barr, Chair of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent; and Tracie L. Keesee, Acting Chair and Member of International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the context of Law Enforcement