Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Five Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 14 November 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments to list entries and narrative summaries specified below with underline and strikethrough, in connection with individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A, Individuals

QDi.147 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: AMIN 3: MOSTAFA 4: na

Name (original script): محمد أمين مصطفى

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 11 Oct. 1975 POB: Kirkuk, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Via della Martinella 132, Parma, Italy (Domicile) Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 ( amended on 9 Sep. 2005, 7 Jun. 2007, 16 May 2011, 25 Oct. 2016, 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 14 Nov. 2023 ) Other information: Under administrative control measure in Italy scheduled to expire which expired on 15 Jan. 2012. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.289 Name: 1: SAID JAN 2: ‘ABD AL-SALAM 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): سعید جان عبد السلام

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 5 Feb. 1981 b) 1 Jan. 1972 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Sa'id Jan 'Abd-al-Salam b) Dilawar Khan Zain Khan born 1 Jan. 1972 Low quality a.k.a.: a) Qazi 'Abdallah b) Qazi Abdullah c) Ibrahim Walid d) Qasi Sa'id Jan e) Said Jhan f) Farhan Khan g) Aziz Cairo h) Nangiali Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: a) Afghan number OR801168, issued on 28 Feb. 2006 (expire d s 27 Feb. 2011, under name Said Jan 'Abd al-Salam) b) Pakistan number 4117921, issued on 9 Sep. 2008 (expire d s 9 Sep. 2013, issued under name Dilawar Khan Zain Khan) National identification no: Kuwait Civil Identification number 281020505755 (issued under name Said Jan 'Abd al-Salam) Address: na Listed on: 9 Feb. 2011 ( amended on 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 14 Nov. 2023 ) Other information: In approximately 2005, ran a “basic training” camp for Al-Qaida (QDe.004) in Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.316 Name: 1: IYAD 2: AG GHALI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): اياد اغ غالي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1958 POB: Abeibara, Kidal Region, Mali Good quality a.k.a.: Sidi Mohamed Arhali born 1 Jan. 1958 in Bouressa, Bourem Region, Mali Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: Mali number A1037434, issued on 10 Aug. 2001 (expire d s on 31 Dec. 2014) National identification no: Mali Birth certificate 012546 Address: Mali Listed on: 25 Feb. 2013 ( amended on 23 Sep. 2014, 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 14 Nov. 2023 ) Other information: Founder and leader of Ansar Eddine (QDe.135). Member of the Tuareg Ifogas tribe. Linked to the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Name of father is Ag Bobacer Arhali, name of mother is Rhiachatou Wallet Sidi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.317 Name: 1: ABU MOHAMMED 2: AL-JAWLANI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): أبو محمد الجولاني

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Between 1975 and 1979 POB: Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Mohamed al-Jawlani (Abu Muhammad al-Jawlani, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Abu Muhammad al-Golani, Abu Muhammad Aljawlani, Muhammad al-Jawlani (transliterations of original script name)) b) Amjad Muzaffar Hussein Ali al-Naimi born 1980 in Syrian Arab Republic ( ( Mother’s name: Fatma Ali Majour. Address: Mosul, Souq al-Nabi Yunis) Low quality a.k.a.: a) شيخ الفاتح ، الفاتح (transliterations: Shaykh al-Fatih; Al Fatih) (Translation: The Conqueror) (Nom de guerre) b) Abu Ashraf Nationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: (Active in Syria as at Jun. 2013) Listed on: 24 Jul. 2013 ( amended on 2 Jun. 2014, 10 Dec. 2015, 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 14 Nov. 2023 ) Other information: Description: Dark complexion. Height: 1.70 m. Since Jan. 2012, he is the Leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137), a Syria-based group listed in May 2014, and previously listed as an alias of Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115) between 30 May 2013 and 13 May 2014. Associated with Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri (QDi.006). Wanted by the Iraqi security forces. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

B. Entities

QDe.012 Name: MAKHTAB AL-KHIDAMAT

Name (original script): مكتب الخدمات

A.k.a.: a) MAK b) Al Kifah c) Afghan Service Bureau F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 6 Oct. 2001 ( amended on 5 Mar. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 24 Nov. 2020, 8 Nov. 2022, 14 Nov. 2023 ) Other information: Absorbed into Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.