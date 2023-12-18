‘All Diplomatic Avenues’ Must Be Exhausted to Restore Iran Nuclear Deal, Under-Secretary-General Tells Security Council, Urging Restraint

Speakers Voice Concern over Arms Transfers amid Middle East Strife

The international community must exhaust “all available diplomatic avenues” to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme, the United Nations’ top political and peacebuilding official told the Security Council today, even as participants to that Plan disagreed on how to achieve this.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that the hopefulness that accompanied the Plan’s adoption eight years ago is now quite diminished. “The participants are responsible for its fate”, she said, but whether the Plan succeeds or fails matters to everyone in the world, especially at the current dangerous juncture in global security. Iran must reverse steps inconsistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan, while the United States needs to lift or waive its sanctions, she continued.

“The United Nations will continue to urge the participants to exercise maximum restraint and to exhaust all available diplomatic avenues to restore the Plan,” she stated.

She also provided an overview of actions relating to the restrictive measures set out as part of Council resolution 2231 (2015), which endorsed the Plan of Action. In that regard, she noted information received from the United States about the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to the Russian Federation, as well as letters from Israel about Houthis in Yemen launching missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles transferred by Iran. The Russian Federation and Iran rejected the allegations against them, she added.

Also addressing the Council today was Björn Olof Skoog, Head of Delegation of the European Union, who briefed on the work of the Plan’s European Union-led Joint Commission. He called for restoration of nuclear diplomacy, given that the Plan is essential for stabilizing the Middle East. De-escalation on the nuclear front will help restore trust, he said, expressing concern that Iran has expanded its nuclear enrichment infrastructure, while its relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has deteriorated. The Union will continue to respond, as necessary, to Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine, he said.

Vanessa Frazier (Malta), speaking in her capacity as Security Council Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), stressed the crucial role of IAEA in the verification and monitoring of nuclear activities in Iran. Acknowledging current challenges, she said that dialogue and multilateralism are essential for ensuring that the Plan as well as Council resolution 2231 (2015) are implemented effectively.

When the floor opened for discussion, Iran’s delegate said that responsibility for the Plan’s current situation rests exclusively with the United States. That country, along with the European Union, is attempting to shift the narrative and make the victim the culprit, he said, while his country is complying with its obligations under the IAEA Safeguards Agreement. He also highlighted the “right to cease performing” provision, and said that the steps taken by his country can be reversed as soon as all sanctions are lifted in a verifiable manner. Dismissing allegations about links between the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine and resolution 2231 (2015), he said: “Iran stands prepared to resume the full implementation of its commitments under the Plan, once it is revived”.

The United States’ representative expressed disappointment that the Secretariat did not examine Iran’s transfer of uncrewed aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation. On 25 November, Moscow launched its largest drone attack yet against Kiev using Iranian-made drones, he said, voicing concern about its unprecedented defence cooperation with Iran. Calling on the Council to condemn this as an open violation of its resolution, he called on Iran to take actions to build international confidence and discontinue its nuclear provocations.

The Russian Federation’s delegate countered this, adding that while the West is focused on the supposed transfers of Iranian drones to his country, no convincing arguments have been presented to support such claims. There were no deliveries that violated resolution 2231 (2015), he said. Further, those calling for investigations are urging the Secretariat to violate Article 100 of the UN Charter, he said, also placing the responsibility for the Plan’s breakdown on the United States, which withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Germany’s representative wondered why Iran has enriched so much uranium, at an enrichment level of up to 60 per cent. If it is further processed, it would be enough for three nuclear weapons, he said. While expressing commitment to a diplomatic solution, he said that Iran is obstructing cooperation with IAEA and transferring hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation, thus supporting its aggression against Ukraine.

The United Arab Emirates’ representative, stating that Houthi militias in Yemen continue to receive weapons from Iran, pointed to the regional security stakes of this matter. The examination of debris from the cruise missile used in the November 2022 attack shows that its design is similar to those used in attacks on his country, Saudi Arabia and Yemen between 2019 and 2022, he said. Iran's conduct calls into question the veracity of its claims, contributes to the international community's suspicions of its actions and entrench instability at a time when regional efforts should focus on resolving conflict, he said.

NON-PROLIFERATION

Briefings

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs , reported that the Secretary-General still considers the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action the best available option to ensure that Iran’s nuclear programme remains peaceful. It is essential for Iran to reverse steps that are not consistent with its nuclear-related commitments under that Plan, while the United States needs to lift or waive its sanctions as outlined in the Plan and extend waivers regarding the trade in oil with Iran, she said. Citing a recent report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), she said that its verification and monitoring remains seriously affected by Iran's cessation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan. The Agency estimates that Iran maintains a total enriched uranium stockpile more than 20 times the allowable amount under the Plan, she added.

Turning to the restrictive measures set out in annex B of Council resolution 2231 (2015), she noted that measures related to missile activities and transfers, as well as an asset freeze, expired the day after 18 October. The Security Council received three notifications submitted pursuant to the nuclear-related restrictive measures for certain activities consistent with the Plan, she said. Turning to ballistic missile-related provisions, she said that France, Germany, Iran, Israel, the Russian Federation and United Kingdom provided information concerning a test flight of a space launch vehicle conducted by Iran in September; the letters reflect differing opinions on whether this is inconsistent with the resolution 2231 (2015), she added.

Turning to information related to the supply, sale or transfer to or from Iran of all items, materials, equipment, goods and technology as set out in Council document S/2015/546 which require prior approval of the Council, she said that at the invitation of the Government of Yemen, the Secretariat examined the debris of a cruise missile used in an attack by the Houthis on the Al-Dhabba oil terminal in November 2022. It was observed that there were similarities between that debris and previously examined components of cruise missiles used in prior Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. She also noted other examinations, including one pertaining to the ballistic missile components seized by the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom in February 2023.

Further, the United States shared information that it assessed to be clear evidence of the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to the Russian Federation, she said, adding that in response letters, Iran and the Russian Federation disputed these allegations. Further, Israel submitted letters regarding multiple launches of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as uncrewed aerial vehicles, by the Houthis in October and November, she said, adding that according to that country, these were transferred to the Houthis by Iran on or before 18 October in a manner inconsistent with resolution 2231 (2015). Iran rejected these allegations as groundless while the Russian Federation noted that they are not substantiated, she said.

The adoption of the Plan of Action more than eight years ago was universally hailed as a historic breakthrough, but now the hope that that deal engendered has greatly diminished, she said. “The United Nations will continue to urge the participants to exercise maximum restraint and to exhaust all available diplomatic avenues to restore the Plan. Indeed, the participants are responsible for its fate.” But whether the Plan of Action succeeds or fails, especially at this extremely dangerous juncture in global peace and security, matters to everyone, she said.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Head of Delegation of the European Union , speaking on behalf of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in his capacity as Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action , said that the expansion of Iran’s nuclear programme, as documented by IAEA, represents a serious deviation from the Plan’s commitments. Iran has expanded its nuclear enrichment infrastructure and its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent is of great concern. Iran’s relationship with IAEA has meanwhile further deteriorated. In addition, Iran has faced serious negative economic consequences following the United States’ withdrawal from the Plan and subsequent reimposition of unilateral sanctions. Washington, D.C., has also imposed additional sanctions linked to Tehran’s nuclear programme. For its part, the European Union has lifted all nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions since the Plan’s implementation day, and this remains the case, he said.

In September, the High Representative received a letter from France, Germany and the United Kingdom stating their decision not to lift further sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance with the Plan since 2019, he said. Following consultation with all Plan participants on the way forward, the European Council decided to maintain restrictive measures under the non-proliferation regime on Iran. He voiced concern over Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine, including through the delivery of drones, which he said was done in violation of resolution 2231 (2015). Iran must cease military cooperation with a country that is violating every principle of the UN Charter, he said, adding: “The European Union will continue to respond to this, as necessary.”

Citing the deeply troubling situation in the Middle East, he said that the Plan of Action is an essential part of stabilizing the region. All remaining parties to the Plan and the United States must sustain dialogue in order to address without delay the Iranian nuclear programme. “Nuclear diplomacy must be restored.” Accordingly, he urged Iran to resume full cooperation with IAEA and to refrain from stepping farther away from its commitments under the Plan as a first — and minimum — measure. De-escalation on the nuclear front will help restore trust and could recreate an environment conducive to the resumption of negotiations, which could lead to a fully effective Plan, he said.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ), speaking in her capacity as the Security Council’s appointed Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), introduced the Report of the Joint Commission to the Security Council on the status of the Procurement Working Group’s decisions and on any implementation issues (document S/2023/963). She said that it provides a factual account of the activities that took place relating to the “2231 format” from 1 July to 14 December. During this period, 14 notes were circulated within the “2231 format” and four official communications were sent to Member States and the Coordinator of the Procurement Working Group, while six communications from Member States and the Coordinator were received. IAEA plays an important role in the verification and monitoring of nuclear activities in Iran, as requested under resolution 2231 (2015), she said, adding that its work provides confidence that Iran’s nuclear programme is for exclusively peaceful purposes.

“I report that no new proposals were submitted to the Security Council through the procurement channel during the reporting period,” she said, noting that the procurement channel represents a key transparency and confidence-building mechanism under the Plan and remains operational, as the Procurement Working Group stands ready to review proposals. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the best available option to ensure that the Iranian nuclear programme remains exclusively peaceful. “Despite current challenges, I believe that through dialogue and multilateralism, we can make the utmost effort in ensuring that the Plan and resolution 2231 are implemented effectively, while building upon mutual trust and cooperation,” she said, pledging to work closely with all Council members in an impartial and transparent manner on this issue.

Statements

JOHN KELLEY ( United States ) said that Iran continues to take increasingly provocative steps and is wilfully hampering IAEA verification activities. Iran must take actions to build international confidence and discontinue its nuclear provocations, he said, adding that the United States is prepared to use all means necessary to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to countering Iran’s development, procurement and proliferation of uncrewed aerial vehicles and other dangerous weapons, he thanked the Secretariat for its examination of Iranian-origin ballistic missile components. However, he expressed disappointment that the Secretariat did not examine Iran’s transfer of uncrewed aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation, adding that the Council should condemn the latter’s acquisition of drones, which are used to attack Ukraine civilian infrastructure and kill Ukrainian civilians. On 25 November, Moscow launched its largest drone attack yet against Kyiv using Iranian-made drones, he said, adding that in return, the Russian Federation has been offering Iran unprecedented defence cooperation, including on missiles, electronics and air defence. He went on to say that Iran is seeking billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment from the Russian Federation, in violation of Council resolutions, and that the Council must condemn this.

GENG SHUANG ( China ), emphasizing that the Plan of Action remains the only right path to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue, said that talks must resume as soon as possible. The United States, “the initiator of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” must recognize its responsibilities and lift unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction measures against Iran. He called for an end to double standards in nuclear non-proliferation, supported the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East and advocated for Israel’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. In addition, he urged all parties to refrain from linking the Iranian nuclear negotiations to other issues to serve geopolitical purposes. Amidst the intensified Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he emphasized the importance of undertaking a fundamental shift from chaos to peace and stability.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ) said that a lack of transparency continues from the Iranian side. Iran has continued to accumulate uranium, while its missile programme remains one of the greatest challenges to international non-proliferation efforts. “Today, Iran holds the largest inventory of strategic missiles in the Middle East, posing an increased threat to countries across the region and beyond.” Aiming to empower the Houthis in Yemen, Iran has clearly violated resolution 2231 (2015), he said. Moreover, its provision of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle technology to its partners and proxies endangers international stability and escalates regional tensions, he said. “The international community must continue to maintain scrutiny of Iranian ballistic missile activities until Iran finds its path towards diplomacy,” he said.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said that the failure of the Plan of Action’s full implementation is due to the United States’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018. Decisions by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the European Union to maintain unilaterally anti-Iran restrictions that were supposed to be lifted on 18 October are almost as destructive as the United States’ actions. “Particular focus is being placed by Western countries on the supposed transfers of Iranian drones to Russia to use in Ukraine and they continue to urge the Secretariat to violate Article 100 of the UN Charter, insisting on so-called investigations,” he said, emphasizing that no convincing arguments have been presented to support such claims, since there were no deliveries in circumvention of the requirements of resolution 2231 (2015).

ALEXANDRE OLMEDO ( France ) said that Iran has been in violation of its commitments under the Plan of Action and resolution 2231 (2015) for more than four years, while in the past six months, these violations have continued and worsened. Its stocks of enriched uranium are 22 times greater than the maximum quantity defined in the Plan, he said, adding that Iran continues to install new advanced centrifuges to increase its uranium enrichment capacity. At the same time, Iran has reduced its cooperation with IAEA. Last September’s withdrawal of accreditation from IAEA inspectors is an unacceptable additional impediment, he said, urging Iran to cooperate with the Agency. He went on to say that Iran has transferred armed drones, even though such transfers are banned by resolution 2231 (2015). Some of these drones were transferred to the Russian Federation and used to strike infrastructure in Ukraine. “The escalation of the nuclear and ballistic programmes in Iran is extremely serious,” he said.

RICCARDA CHRISTIANA CHANDA ( Switzerland ) said that the Plan of Action — once rightly regarded as a success story for multilateral diplomacy — seems to have become a monument to a bygone era. Going forward, the Iranian authorities should cooperate — rigorously, transparently and unequivocally — with IAEA. Iran must also fully respect its commitments under the Plan of Action and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. She expressed concern about substantiated indications of transfers from Iran of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles to third countries, such as Yemen and the Russian Federation, warning: “Recent developments in the region underline the extent to which such transfers can contribute to the escalation of conflict.” She went on to say that urgent diplomatic efforts are needed to avoid the Plan’s complete collapse. Hopefully, talks will resume and enable the parties to remember the need to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, she said.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) said that following its refusal to renew the Plan of Action, Iran has escalated its nuclear programme. Along with the European Union, the United Kingdom will continue sanctions on Iran in line with the Plan of Action’s dispute resolution mechanism, he said, emphasizing that his country is fully committed to diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran continues producing high-enriched uranium, for which there is no credible civilian justification, calling into question the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran’s missile programme remains of fundamental concern for nuclear non-proliferation, he added. Moreover, Iran has supplied missiles and drones to armed groups in Iraq, Yemen and Syria, as well as drones to Moscow in plain violation of resolution 2231 (2015). While that resolution’s restrictions on missile activities have been lifted, the Council must hold Iran to account for its proliferation activities, he said.

Ms. FRAZIER ( Malta ), speaking in her national capacity, said that the Plan of Action remains the best available option to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme. All parties must refrain from taking further steps away from its implementation. Commending IAEA verification and monitoring activities, she said that the Agency’s work has been impeded by Iran’s decision to remove all surveillance and monitoring equipment related to the Plan of Action and to withdraw several IAEA inspectors. Spotlighting alleged violations of the provisions contained in annex B of resolution 2231 (2015) before the so-called “Transition Day” — including the launch of a satellite launch vehicle which uses the technology of a ballistic missile reportedly capable of delivering nuclear weapons — she encouraged all parties to address these issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

CAROLYN ABENA ANIMA OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ) said that the Secretariat’s findings warrant attention and diplomatic consideration. Iran and the United States must show flexibility to restore the Plan of Action and resolution 2231 (2015), she said, emphasizing that the agreement strikes a balance that allows Tehran to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while upholding non-proliferation principles. All parties must restore the delicate balance in reciprocal obligations within the agreement. “Our ongoing plea to Iran is to fulfil all its commitments.” Highlighting the importance of the decision by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to reconsider sanctions relief, she said that in unity, these measures will contribute to fostering regional stability. She also emphasized the importance of developing a road map for key stakeholders to return to compliance with the agreement.

LILLY STELLA NGYEMA NDONG ( Gabon ) said that despite implementation challenges, the Plan remains the best framework for reducing threats to international peace and security. Urging the parties to make concessions, she said that Iran should review measures it has undertaken since 2019, while the United States must lift or renounce its sanctions on Iran. IAEA should re-establish its verification and monitoring missions in Iran, including the reinstatement of monitoring and control equipment stipulated by the Plan, she said, emphasizing the importance of full cooperation from Iran. Highlighting Iran’s willingness to comply with its obligations, she said that dialogue should resume without preconditions. The Plan is key to peace and security in the Middle East and globally, she said, urging the Council to preserve what has already been achieved and to avoid any slippage that would harm collective security.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) expressed regret that no substantive progress has been made on the implementation of the Plan of Action since the Council’s last meeting on this topic. This situation represents a challenge to international peace and security in an already sensitive and fragile international context. The Plan is a product of long and protracted negotiations and all signatories must recommit to its very noble objectives and ensure full implementation. He underscored the importance of confidence-building measures, diplomatic channels and constructive dialogue, with the United Nations at the centre of these efforts. “For more than seven decades, the norm against deploying destructive weapons, with their unparalleled human costs, has held firm,” he added, noting that for this reason, any peace-loving nation — including Mozambique — advocates for the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) said that Japan is deeply troubled by the expansion of Iran’s nuclear activities, including the increase of stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, and has made high-level diplomatic efforts for Iran to take constructive measures. “Diplomacy is the only way to address this issue, and Japan encourages all parties to renew their commitment to resolve the outstanding issues,” she stressed, expressing concern that the Gaza conflict could spill over across the region and urging Iran to refrain from any destabilizing actions, including the possible transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and other related military technologies. She noted that within the past three months, the Prime Minister of Japan has met in person with the President of Iran, and also spoken to him via telephone, to directly convey Japan’s concerns and to exchange candid views on a variety of issues.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) said that recent developments have rendered annexes A and B of resolution 2231 (2015) practically ineffective. Brazil has been concerned about the Plan of Action since 2018, he said, voicing regret that the United States decided to leave the agreement, as well as Iran’s responses undermining the Plan itself. Worse, a “cycle of brinkmanship” as well as public statements by key officials have made it clear that trust cannot be rebuilt. However, the international community cannot accept that there is no multilateral or diplomatic answer to the Iranian nuclear issue. A solution requires the ability to compromise and to “not let the perfect be the enemy of the good”. Any new framework must begin multilaterally with a Council resolution; it must also involve a greater number of stakeholders and must be clearer on key aspects to avoid disagreement on implementation. No single agreement will solve all the region’s geopolitical problems, but a new agreement focusing on non-proliferation and delivery systems might be achievable, he said.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) said the current impasse does not have to be the end of diplomatic engagement on the Plan. Expressing concern about the increasingly escalatory steps taken by Iran over the past four years that are difficult to justify for a peaceful nuclear programme, he said: “Iran's conduct calls into question the veracity of its claims and contributes to the international community's suspicions of its actions.” Iran must give IAEA full access to relevant locations as well as monitoring records and answers to all outstanding questions. Highlighting regional security stakes, he noted that the Secretary-General’s latest report indicates that Houthi militias continue to receive weapons from Iran. The examination of debris from a cruise missile used in a November 2022 attack revealed consistencies with previous Iranian-origin cruise missiles, he said, adding that the design of seized missiles is similar to those used in attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Yemen between 2019 and 2022. These findings further entrench instability at a time when regional efforts are focused on de-escalation and conflict-resolution, he added.

JOSÉ JAVIER DE LA GASCA LOPEZDOMÍNGUEZ ( Ecuador ) said the Plan of Action remains the best political and diplomatic option available for dealing with the Iranian nuclear issue. Reiterating that any transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles or other weapons is a violation of the Plan, he recognized the efforts of those seeking to maintain the Plan. “Ecuador once again calls for dialogue, fully restoring this mechanism, and encourages all parties to resume their efforts to resolve pending issues.” He urged Iran to commit to full implementation of its obligations under resolution 2231 (2015) and to resume full cooperation with IAEA to rebuild trust among all actors. Lasting peace and security for all States is based on dialogue and cooperation, he said, calling on all parties to redouble their efforts so that diplomacy prevails.

THOMAS PETER ZAHNEISEN ( Germany ), noting that Iran now holds a stockpile of enriched uranium exceeding by more than 22 times the limit agreed in the Plan, said that Iran's actions raise serious questions and concerns. Wondering why Iran has enriched so much uranium, now to an enrichment level of up to 60 per cent, he said that if this amount of highly enriched uranium is further processed, it would be enough for three nuclear weapons. Iran obstructs cooperation with IAEA and transfers hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation, knowingly supporting that country’s war of aggression against Ukraine and, by doing so, violating resolution 2231 (2015). “Germany will remain fully committed to seeking a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear crisis,” he said, calling on Iran to cease its weapons proliferation and to heed the repeated call by IAEA’s Director General to honour its commitments and enable the necessary cooperation.

AMIR SAIED IRAVANI ( Iran ) said that while Iran has persistently worked towards the Plan’s revival, the United States and European Union are determined not to carry out their obligations under the Plan and resolution 2231 (2015). Rather, they are attempting to shift the narrative and make the victim the culprit. Following the United States’ withdrawal from the Plan, Iran took remedial measures to restore the delicate balance in reciprocal commitments, he recalled. Pointing to Tehran’s “right to cease performing” in case of a reintroduction or reimposition of the sanctions, he said that the steps taken by his country can be reversed as soon as all sanctions are lifted in a verifiable manner. Responsibility for the Plan’s current situation rests exclusively with the United States, he said, accusing that country of forcing Member States to violate resolution 2231 (2015).

Turning to the cooperation with IAEA, he noted Iran’s compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement that allows for scrutinising Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. He emphasized the inherent right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, refuting allegations of exceeding the 60 per cent enrichment level. He also dismissed any attempt to establish a link between the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the conflict in Ukraine and resolution 2231 (2015) as “misleading and entirely unfounded.” Emphasizing that that resolution has no relevance to regional issues, he accused the United States of supporting Israel’s decades-long aggressions in the region, including current crimes committed in Gaza. “Iran stands prepared to resume the full implementation of its commitments under the Plan, once it is revived,” he said, noting that this will require all parties to accept their relevant obligations.