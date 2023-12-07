Security Council 1970 Committee concerning Libya Issues Implementation Assistance Notice 7

On 4 December 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya issued its Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) 7: “Guidance to Member States on the application of the humanitarian exemption established by resolution 2664 (2022) to the asset freeze established under resolution 1970 (2011)”.

The full text of the Implementation Assistance Notice is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/implementation-assistance.