Security Council Press Statement on Houthi Threats to Security at Sea

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President José Javier de la Gasca Lopezdominguez (Ecuador):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms recent Houthi attacks against a commercial vessel in the Red Sea. They recalled, in this context, the ongoing threats and previous attacks against oil terminals under the control of the Government of Yemen. They demanded that all such attacks and action cease immediately. They called for the immediate release of the vessel MV Galaxy Leader and its crew. They underlined the importance of the navigational rights and freedoms of all vessels in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law.

The members of the Security Council recalled the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to counter threats to peace and security in the region.