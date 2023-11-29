Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 17 November 2023, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) in connection with the Panel’s interim report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 19 of resolution 2683 (2023).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report, noting inter alia that the Panel had observed that the conflict in Sudan has had serious consequences for South Sudan, stressing humanitarian and economic crises particularly in Upper Nile State and Jonglei State, while also reporting on progress and challenges in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views regarding the findings and recommendations contained in the interim report.