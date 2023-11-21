Decrying Escalating Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian Infrastructure, Security Council Speakers Renew Call for Russian Federation to Cease War of Aggression

The Security Council met today to discuss escalating attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, including its energy infrastructure and ports, ahead of winter, with speakers deploring the consequent worsening of global food insecurity and renewing their call on the Russian Federation to cease its war of aggression, now entering its twenty-second month.

Briefing the 15-nation organ, Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, reported that last weekend marked “a new grim milestone” in the war in Ukraine. Figures from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed and more than 18,500 injured to date. Further, there are indications that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure may escalate further ahead of winter.

Detailing the violence unfolding across the country, he also reported that the city of Kherson, recaptured by Ukraine over a year ago, has continued to suffer regular intense bombardments, resulting in civilian deaths. Turning to the Black Sea, where the risk of escalation and spillover remains, he spotlighted a 9 November missile attack on a cargo vessel, emphasizing that global food security depended on the ability of food exports to move safely and predictably through international waters.

Also briefing the Council was Matthew Hollingworth, World Food Programme (WFP) Ukraine Country Director, who reported that around one in five Ukrainian families face some level of severe food insecurity. “Ukrainians are being cut off from accessing markets to buy food and farmers are reporting that they can no longer produce enough food.” Noting that WFP is feeding some 750,000 people with food baskets throughout the winter, he said: “The irony is not lost on us that in one of the world’s most formidable breadbaskets, there are hundreds of thousands of people living in proximity to the hostilities that now depend on humanitarian food assistance, with no obvious way to cope.”

He went on to highlight the destructive impacts of the conflict on the country’s agricultural sector, with the most recent Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment estimating that it has already experienced $40.2 billion dollars in damages and losses. “If attacks on such food infrastructure and the blockage of sea export routes continue, it will dramatically impact the agricultural production outlook over years to come, and may, in the worst-case scenario, lead to wheat production being unable to meet domestic and export demand,” he stressed.

In the ensuing debate, many speakers deplored the Russian Federation’s unabated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, with some emphasizing the need for unhindered humanitarian access ahead of winter, while others underlined the need for de-escalation and dialogue. Many delegates spotlighted the impact of the war within and beyond Ukraine’s borders, including on global food insecurity, with several voicing regret over the suspension, a few months ago, of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The United States’ delegate, spotlighting the ninetieth anniversary of the Holodomor — “death by starvation” — said that President Vladimir Putin, like Joseph V. Stalin, has used food as a weapon of war, inflicting hunger and death on Ukraine. Recalling that, prior to the invasion, Ukraine was one of the top agricultural producers, she said that Ukraine wheat production is now 35 per cent lower than pre-war levels. “Kyiv is doing everything in its power to feed the world,” she said, noting that grain, for a long time, was getting out to the world through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was then unilaterally terminated by Moscow.

The representative of the United Kingdom, highlighting the “staggering” cost of the Russian Federation’s war on global food supplies, observed that in just one month that country destroyed more than 280,000 tons of grain — enough to feed more than a million people for a year. In that context, he spotlighted the launching, last week, of the Unity Facility by Marsh McLennan’s United Kingdom division and the Ukrainian Government to provide affordable shipping insurance for critical food supplies sent globally from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. “Ships are sailing, and Ukraine’s grain is being exported,” he added.

For his part, the representative of Brazil was among several speakers emphasizing the need for all parties to engage in talks to achieve peace. Pointing out that the indefinite continuation of hostilities imposes suffering on the civilian population and risks exacerbating spillover effects, he emphasized: “Despite the challenges, and there are many, we must make room for peace.” He encouraged parties to resume negotiations on specific issues, including the safety of nuclear facilities and the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

However, the delegate of the Russian Federation, responding to remarks about his country’s supposed striking of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, noted that around 4,000 Ukrainians have reportedly returned from Israel because they said it is safer. The Gaza Strip is being flattened, but Western colleagues prefer not to notice because of double standards and no Council meetings have been convened on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Further, today’s date — 21 November — comes 10 years after anti-Government protests in Kyiv which resulted in a bloody anti-constitutional coup, involving far-right radical Ukrainian forces and non-governmental organizations financed by the United States. Ukraine’s experience should be a warning for all countries where the West has planted its networks of non-governmental organizations and influence agents for narrow geopolitical purposes, he added.

Countering that, Ukraine’s representative spotlighted another anniversary, noting that, on 25 November, his country will pay tribute to the memory of the millions of victims of the Great Famine of 1932-1933. “As it was 90 years ago, Russia again seeks to break the will of Ukrainians to resist,” he noted. Outlining his country’s efforts to bolster global food security, including the Grain from Ukraine initiative, launched in November 2022, he said his country intends to send more humanitarian grain to African countries. However, global security will remain under threat as long as the Russian Federation’s aggressive behaviour continues, he said, adding: “Removing aggressive patterns from the Kremlin’s mindset requires Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.”

MAINTENANCE OF PEACE AND SECURITY OF UKRAINE

Briefings

MIROSLAV JENČA, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations , speaking via videoconference, said that last weekend marked a new grim milestone in the war in Ukraine. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed that, to date, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed and more than 18,500 injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. “Hundreds of children are among the victims,” he reported, adding that the full toll of the war is likely to be much greater, as there is no sign of an end to the violence. Instead, there are indications that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure may escalate further during the upcoming coldest season. This will be dire for millions of Ukrainians who are bracing themselves for the second wartime winter.

He went on to outline the violence unfolding across the country since his last briefing to the Council less than two weeks ago, due to Russian aerial attacks, which continued to inflict death and destruction to areas near and far from the frontlines. On 11 November, Kyiv was attacked by missiles for the first time in two months. Although there were no casualties that night, attacks on the capital and its region have continued, including a drone attack this weekend. As well, on the same day, strikes killed four people: two in Kherson, one in Dnipropetrovsk and another in Zaporizhzhia region, according to local officials. Meanwhile, the city of Kherson, recaptured by Ukraine over a year ago, has continued to suffer regular intense bombardments, resulting in civilian deaths, he said, noting that nine people were reportedly killed in the region last week.

Meanwhile, in the Black Sea, the risk of escalation and spillover remains, he continued. On 9 November, in Odesa, a missile reportedly hit a cargo vessel, killing a port worker and wounding crew members of the ship, he said, stressing that a military incident in the Black Sea — whether intentional or not — could result in a dangerous escalation. Global food security depends on the ability of food exports to move safely and predictably through international waters, he noted, underscoring that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law. On the humanitarian front, he reported that needs are on the rise, amidst fresh attacks against energy infrastructure, ahead of winter. Last Friday’s drone strikes alone led to power cuts in more than 400 towns and villages. Against that backdrop, this year’s Winter Response Plan, developed by the United Nations and its partners, is already in full swing.

While 360,000 people have already received winter support, $435 million is urgently needed to deliver house repair materials, winter clothes and repairs to district water and heating systems for 1.7 million people, he reported. Contributions are also needed for the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, currently only 54 per cent funded. Noting that UN agencies have aided more than 10 million people this year, he voiced regret over the lack of access to 4 million Ukrainians in need in Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Turning to recovery, he spotlighted the initiation of the Third Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, which will guide the country’s investment priorities for recovery and reconstruction next year. He further voiced concern over the often-irreversible damage to Ukraine’s education sites and the disregard of international law in regions of the country under the Russian Federation’s control and called for accountability and for efforts to ensure that the impact ivilianns is minimized.

MATTHEW HOLLINGWORTH, World Food Programme (WFP) Ukraine Country Director , speaking via videoconference, said: “Ukrainians are being cut off from accessing markets to buy food and farmers are reporting that they can no longer produce enough food — a situation that has a dramatic impact inside and outside of Ukraine.” The war is driving food insecurity inside the country and the WFP’s surveys show that currently people face barriers to accessing food in 80 per cent of settlements close to the frontline. Around one in five Ukrainian families face some level of severe food insecurity, and the closer someone lives to hostilities, the more critical those needs are. Consequently, over 900,000 people living within 30 kilometres of the frontline have the most acute and severe food insecurity needs — which only worsens in the winter, he underlined.

The WFP is feeding some 750,000 of these people with food baskets throughout the winter, while another 1.5 million people who have broader needs will receive some form of cash assistance in areas that have been directly affected by the conflict, but where markets still work, he reported. Consistently, when people are asked about their priority needs, food, access to medicine and shelter in winter come out on top. “The irony is not lost on us that in one of the world’s most formidable breadbaskets, there are hundreds of thousands of people living in proximity to the hostilities that now depend on humanitarian food assistance, with no obvious way to cope.”

Because of the war, fields are contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance and households are unable to grow food to feed themselves, he continued. Approximately 174,000 square kilometres, roughly 30 per cent of Ukraine’s territory, are potentially contaminated by remnants of war, of which 25,000 square kilometres are agricultural land. This was some of the most productive land in the country and, despite farming less than 7 per cent of the country’s land, small-holder farmers contribute 75 per cent of the employment within this sector, he pointed out.

Further, a forthcoming report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reveals since mid-July, there have been 31 documented attacks targeting facilities crucial to grain production and export, he said. Twenty-eight of these attacks were in Odesa oblast alone, the home of the vital Black Sea and Danube River ports, which are essential for global trade. “If attacks on such food infrastructure and the blockage of sea export routes continue, it will dramatically impact the agricultural production outlook over years to come, and may, in the worst-case scenario, lead to wheat production being unable to meet domestic and export demand,” he stressed. He added that Ukraine accounted for 9 per cent of global wheat exports, 15 per cent of maize, and 44 per cent of sunflower oil exports before February 2022.

The acute and urgent humanitarian food needs facing millions of Ukrainians must continue to be addressed while also remembering agricultural recovery efforts, he stressed. The latest Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment estimates that the country has already experienced $40.2 billion dollars in damages and losses to the agricultural sector. Alongside the rest of the United Nations, the WFP has to work to ensure there continues to be a viable market for the food produced in Ukraine. Otherwise, there is no incentive for farmers to farm. He urged that the maintenance efforts on the immediate needs and the long game “ensure that this agricultural powerhouse can and is put quickly back on its feet” and made able to feed the world’s hungry.

Statements

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), spotlighting the ninetieth anniversary of the Holodomor — “death by starvation” — said that “it has become a cautionary tale about what happens when we let cruelty and tyranny go unchecked.” Also noting that President Vladimir Putin — like Joseph V. Stalin — has used food as a weapon of war, inflicting hunger and death on Ukraine, she recalled that prior to the invasion that country was one of the top agricultural producers. However, Ukraine wheat production is now 35 per cent lower than pre-war levels. Recalling that for a long time grain has been “getting out to the world” through the Black Sea Grain Initiative — unilaterally terminated by Moscow — she emphasized that “Kyiv is doing everything in its power to feed the world.” She further spotlighted the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, during his visit to Ukraine, saying: “The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression both now and in the future.”

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) stressed that the aggression against Ukraine continues unabated with terrible humanitarian consequences and profound detrimental impact on human lives. The Russian Federation is guilty of crimes against humanity, and independent reports have shown beyond any doubt that Russian authorities have committed war crimes. As Ukraine marks 90 years since the Holodomor — the man-made famine engineered by Stalin’s Government — the Kremlin continues to weaponize food against the same country and people, with reverberating effects around the world. The Russian Federation killed the grain deal, even though the food corridor is vital for Ukraine and millions in the world. Albania will continue supporting Ukraine’s right and ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, upholding fundamental principles of multilateralism and helping Ukrainians build the secure and independent future they deserve, he emphasized. It is crucial not to allow the Russian Federation to get away with the crime of changing borders by force and illegally annexing territory, he stated.

KHALILAH HACKMAN ( Ghana ), underscoring her delegation’s support for a just, peaceful political settlement in line with international law and the United Nations Charter, called for efforts to be redirected from the parties’ current “military fixation”. Global food systems are under pressure due to the ongoing war and millions of people in developing countries, who depend on WFP exports, are on the brink of food insecurity and at greater risk of hunger and famine. Against this backdrop, she voiced concern that the Black Sea Grain Initiative stands terminated and called for enhanced efforts by stakeholders to restore the supply of food to global markets, prioritizing vulnerable countries. As the war grinds on, there must be unhindered humanitarian access to enable aid to reach civilians ahead of winter. Further, civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targets of war, she stressed, urging the parties to address their competing interests at the negotiating table and away from the battlefield.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) said that civilians and all people who do not take part in the fighting must absolutely not be targets of attack. He called on the parties to refrain from using any weapons in an “indiscriminate and inhumane manner”. In a global context where there is continued food insecurity, with risks of famine in certain countries, “food infrastructure must not be the target of armed attacks”, he stressed. The effects of the bursting of the Kakhovka Dam on essential economic areas of activity, such as agriculture or fishing, are potential threats to the livelihood of populations in the surrounding regions. “It is crucial that these effects are dealt with and that measures are taken in order to enable the survival of the population affected,” he emphasized. He also called on countries that exercise influence over the parties to encourage dialogue to end the war.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ), noting that Ukraine’s energy system is more vulnerable than it was at this time in 2022, said that ensuring the consistent supply of electricity and heating during the coming months will be critical for the health and safety of Ukrainian people. He noted that — following the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July — reduced food exports not only impact Ukraine but the people around the world who rely on a stable and affordable food supply. “The Black Sea Grain Initiative was a practical mechanism to enable the protection of civilian objects required for food distribution,” he added, enabling export of 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grains and foodstuffs. In that regard, he highlighted the establishment of the Black Sea Corridor, encouraging discussions to re-establish a joint mechanism to ensure the protection of civilian ports and to potentially create momentum for broader diplomatic breakthroughs.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), deeply concerned by the adverse effects of Russian aggression on food security in Ukraine and worldwide, urged the Russian Federation to cease combat operations and withdraw troops from Ukrainian territory. When 1 in 10 people globally suffers from chronic hunger, everything must be done to restore and protect Ukraine’s capacities and stabilize supply chains. Underlining support for the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian food programme, she voiced regret about the Russian Federation’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which extinguished a beacon of hope. She called on all parties to refrain from any action that could harm civilian shipping, as happened on 8 November. Attacks on goods and infrastructure that are essential to civilian survival must stop immediately. Hunger should never be used as a weapon of war.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine is in its twenty-second month, with Moscow relentlessly attacking civilian populations in violation of international law. Since Friday, Kyiv has been targeted by Shaheed drones, while the Russian Federation’s forces are targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter. France is supporting Ukraine in its legitimate defense in line with the United Nations Charter, he said, calling on Moscow to cease its aggression and withdraw its troops as demanded by the International Court of Justice on 16 March 2022. Moscow continues to use food as a weapon, as borne out by its unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and as many as twenty-one attacks against Ukrainian ports since July, he said. He went on to highlight France’s efforts to mitigate food insecurity, including by enabling Ukrainian agricultural products to reach world markets through solidarity corridors, and enhanced support to the World Food Programme, now standing at €166 million in 2023.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said more than 600 days have passed since the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine began, underscoring that Ukraine is fighting in accordance with the Charter to protect its own independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Welcoming steps taken by that country to strengthen export routes that are free of Russian control, he said that Japan continues to fully support the export of Ukrainian agriproducts. This includes exports sent through the European Union-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, Danube port and the humanitarian maritime corridor. Strongly voicing his opposition of any unilateral attempts to change the peacefully established status of territories by force or coercion, anywhere in the world, he declared: “Such attempts undermine the rule of law, which protects all nations, especially the vulnerable, as well as global security and human dignity.” Japan’s commitment to supporting Ukraine will never waver, he added, emphasizing: “We have always been with Ukraine and will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) said the Russian Federation’s relentless attacks on Ukraine’s ports and grain infrastructure are a deliberate attempt to strangle the Ukrainian economy, with total disregard for the consequences on food. The cost of the Russian Federation’s war on global food supplies is staggering. In just one month, it destroyed more than 280,000 tons of grain — enough to feed more than a million people for a year. The United Kingdom will keep working with Ukraine and its partners to ensure Ukraine can export its grain. To that end, Marsh McLennan’s United Kingdom division and the Ukrainian Government last week launched the Unity Facility to provide affordable shipping insurance for grain and other critical food supplies sent globally from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. “Ships are sailing and Ukraine’s grain is being exported,” he said, adding that the United Kingdom hosted the Global Food Security Summit this week. The Summit galvanized action to tackle the causes of food insecurity and malnutrition and resources for a more resilient, food secure future.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) said he deplored “the cost that this war is having on civilian infrastructure, including agricultural infrastructure and infrastructure of production, storage and distribution of food”. He called for all parties to fully comply with resolution 2573 (2021) for the protection of goods essential for the survival of the civilian population. He noted the Secretary-General’s warnings of the global consequences that the conflict would have, disproportionately impacting people with fewer resources and interrupting supply chains. While grain exports do not in themselves constitute food aid, they continue to play a vital role in alleviating global food insecurity, and he therefore regretted that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was suspended several months ago. He urged that alternatives be examined to restore peace and security in Ukraine, based on respect for its sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders, and extending to its territorial waters.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambique ) said it is unfortunate that despite all the calls from inside and outside the Council for an end to hostilities in Ukraine the situation on the ground is worsening. The longer the conflict drags on, the more dramatic are the consequences for the contending parties, the region and the globe, with a disproportionate impact on least-developed countries. “As a matter of fact, a paradigm shift is needed,” he said, emphasizing that the Council should serve as a bridge to build confidence and create the necessary conditions for dialogue to thrive. “Let’s give a real chance to dialogue.” He called on the contending parties to show much-needed flexibility and political will to cease the hostilities and engage in constructive and direct negotiations without pre-conditions. A political negotiation is a viable way to find a common, agreeable and sustainable solution to the conflict, he stated.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), expressing regret about the lack of progress in the dialogue between the parties or “any slightest sign of de-escalation of the conflict”, said that the indefinite continuation of hostilities imposes suffering on the civilian population and risks exacerbating spillover effects. To that end, he urged all parties to pragmatically engage in talks to achieve peace, stressing that the pursuit of a peaceful solution to the crisis is a duty of all, including those with influence on the ground. He emphasized that Brazil remains willing to contribute to peace initiatives as soon as the parties are ready to re-establish dialogue, either directly or through third parties, and encouraged parties to resume negotiations on specific issues, including the safety of nuclear facilities and the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. “Despite the challenges, and there are many, we must make room for peace,” he added.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said that 21 November is a symbolic day for the continuing Ukrainian tragedy, as it comes 10 years after anti-Government protests in Kyiv which resulted in a bloody anti-constitutional coup. Those protests, coordinated among far-right radical Ukrainian forces and non-governmental organizations financed by the United States, began after the Government’s sovereign and “perfectly legitimate” decision to suspend progress on an agreement with the European Union. The events split Ukrainian society — making it a choice between an identity based on historic affinity among Slavic peoples, on the one hand, and fully losing national identity to become a puppet of the West, on the other. While the West continues to provide unconditional support to Ukraine as the best opportunity to weaken the Russian Federation, Moscow will continue pursuing its special military operation, he said.

Responding to references to the Russian Federation supposedly striking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, he noted that around 4,000 Ukrainians have reportedly returned from Israel because they said it is safer. The Gaza Strip is being flattened, but Western colleagues prefer not to notice because of double standards, he said, adding that no Council meetings have been convened on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Ukraine’s experience should be a warning for all countries where the West has planted its networks of non-governmental organizations and influence agents for narrow geopolitical purposes. The United States and its allies will go ahead with any human rights violations, he added. Noting that no speakers today mentioned the Revolution of Dignity, he pointed out that Ukraine lost its dignity and independence 10 years ago and has not regained it.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) said that Moscow’s systematic air strikes against civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine aim to increase suffering by depriving citizens of electricity, heating, education, medical care and food. Highlighting the lasting consequences of the war, she pointed out that 44 per cent of Ukrainians have experienced being in a combat zone and 69 per cent suffer from psychological distress. Last week’s attacks by Russian forces on a hospital and homes in Kherson, killing three people, added to growing evidence of war crimes as reported by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. In recent weeks, Ukrainian energy facilities have been attacked at least 60 times, she said, welcoming the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Winter Response Plan. Underscoring the need for accountability, she voiced support for the ongoing International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice processes, as well as ongoing discussions on the establishment of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

GENG SHUANG ( China ), Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, said his country is committed to facilitating talks for peace and realizing a ceasefire. He called on the parties involved to respond positively to international calls for peace and to create the conditions for peace talks. The international community and humanitarian agencies should step up humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the crisis, speed up the repair of civilian infrastructure, provide winter supplies and heating appliances to the affected population and ensure the basic livelihood of displaced people. Noting that developing countries are the most affected by spillover effects of the conflict, he said that unilateral sanctions outside international law will only disrupt and destabilize the global industrial and supply chains and slow down the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals. He called on the international community, particularly countries with influence, to prevent spillover effects and to steer the situation back to a political settlement.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA ( Ukraine ) noted that his country will pay tribute on 25 November to the memory of the millions of victims of the Great Famine of 1932-1933, adding: “As it was 90 years ago, Russia again seeks to break the will of Ukrainians to resist.” The Holodomor should be a reminder for present and future generations to prevent a repetition of such tragedies, he said, and Member States should emphasize the need to prevent the weaponization of food. Recalling a statement by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in 2003, in which he expressed sympathy to the victims of the Holodomor, he asked that country’s representative on the Council: “So, where are you today?”

Ukraine has experienced a 40 per cent reduction in its ports’ export potential, he said, adding that as of mid-November, it has harvested nearly 76 million tons of crops. “We are ready to continue food exports to the global market,” he said, adding that Ukraine continues to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative by using alternative routes, such as the Danube corridor. Recalling the Grain from Ukraine initiative, launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the first International Summit on Food Security in November 2022, he said that Kyiv intends to send more humanitarian grain to African countries, including 25,000 tons to Nigeria. Noting that the second International Summit on Food Security will be held on 25 November, he said that Ukraine aims to agree on a cooperation algorithm for grain storage, processing and transporting agricultural products. However, as long as Russia’s aggressive behaviour continues, global food security will remain under threat, he said, adding: “Removing aggressive patterns from the Kremlin’s mindset requires Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.”

OLOF SKOOG, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nation , in its capacity as observer, emphasized that Russian targeting of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure is unacceptable and must stop. The bloc will intensify humanitarian and civil protection assistance to Ukraine, including an additional €100 million announced last week, bringing its total humanitarian aid in Ukraine to €785 million. While the Russian Federation continues to weaponize food and deliberately undermine global food security, the successful establishment of the “Ukraine corridor” has exported over 1.5 million tons of food.

He also voiced support for Ukraine’s initiative of a joint declaration and called on all other UN members to support it, urging support for all efforts to facilitate exports of Ukraine’s grain and other agricultural products to countries most in need, especially in Africa and the Middle East. The European Union will continue providing strong economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. Further, it will continue intensified diplomatic outreach to ensure the widest possible international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on Ukraine’s “Peace Formula”, he said.