Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2708 (2023), Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei

The Security Council decided today to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for one year until 15 November 2024 and maintain the Force’s current authorized troop and police ceilings.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2708 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2708(2023)), the 15-nation organ also decided to extend, for 12 months, UNISFA’s mandate modification, which provides for the Force’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism. (For background, see Press Release SC/15481.)

By the text, the Council urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for UNISFA in implementing its mandate and deploying its personnel, including to facilitate the smooth functioning of all UNISFA bases and the Mechanism’s team sites, in line with their primary responsibility as host States and the Status of Forces Agreements.

Further, the Council reiterated that the Abyei area should be demilitarized from any forces, including armed elements of the local communities, other than UNISFA and the Abyei Police Service, when it is gradually established. In this regard, it urged the two Governments and the local communities to take all necessary steps.

By the text, the Secretary-General was requested to continue to inform the Council of progress on UNISFA’s mandate implementation and on the relevant issues.