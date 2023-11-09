Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Sudan Receives Briefing on Behalf of Emergency Relief Coordinator in Pursuance of Resolution 2664 (2022) 

On 6 November 2023, and in pursuance of paragraph 5 of resolution 2664 (2022), a representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, on behalf of the Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefed the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan on the delivery of life-saving assistance and other activities that support essential human needs in Sudan.

Members of the Committee thanked the representative for the briefing expressed support for the mandate.