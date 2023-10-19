Security Council Extends Measures against Illicit Petroleum Exports from Libya, Panel of Experts’ Mandate, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2701 (2023)

The Security Council today extended the authorization of measures to stop the illicit export of petroleum products from Libya and the mandate of the panel of experts helping to oversee this process.

Adopting resolution 2701 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2701/(2023)) by a unanimous vote, the 15-member Council, acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, decided to extend the authorization of its previously imposed measures against the illicit export of crude oil and other petroleum products from Libya until 1 February 2024.

Seriously concerned about continuing violations of the arms embargo imposed on Libya in February 2011, it demanded full compliance by all Member States with that prohibition. The Council reiterated that individuals and entities determined by the United Nations Sanctions Committee to have violated the provisions of resolution 1970 (2011), including the arms embargo, or assisted others in doing so, are subject to designation. It called on Libya’s Government to improve implementation of the embargo, including at all entry points.

On the related travel ban and assets freeze, Member States — particularly those in which designated individuals and entities are based — were called upon to report to the 1970 Committee on their respective actions to effectively implement both measures in relation to all individuals on the sanctions list.

Also through the resolution, the Council renewed the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Committee in carrying out its mandate until 1 February 2025 and decided that the Panel shall submit an interim report on its work no later than 15 June 2024, followed by a final report no later than 15 December 2024 with its findings and recommendations.

Further, the Council called on all parties to implement the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement in full and urged Member States to respect and support the withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters, and mercenaries from Libya without further delay.

The representative of Japan, Chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee, spoke after the resolution’s adoption and said his delegation voted in favour of it because it continues to be relevant to maintaining international peace and security. The text achieved a balance between a message against those who threaten peace in Libya, on the one hand, and a robust call to protect frozen assets for the future benefit of the Libyan people, on the other. He welcomed the Council’s fulfilment of its responsibility by unanimously adopting the resolution today and expressed his commitment to contributing to its robust implementation.