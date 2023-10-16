Security Council 1970 Committee Approves Delisting of One Individual from Travel-Ban Measure

On 16 October 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya decided that the following individual is no longer subject to the travel ban measure imposed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (2011). The individual continues to be subject to the asset-freeze measure pursuant to the relevant resolutions.

LYi.009: Aisha Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar Qadhafi

Accordingly, the Committee enacted the amendments specified in the entries below on its List and on the narrative summaries of reasons for listing:

LYi.009 Name: 1: AISHA 2: MUAMMAR MUHAMMED 3: ABU MINYAR 4: QADHAFI Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1978 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Aisha Muhammed Abdul Salam (Libya Passport number: 215215) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: a) Oman number 03824970, issued on 4 May 2014, issued in Muscat, Oman (Date of expiration: 3 May 2024) b) Libya 428720 c) B/011641 National identification no: 98606612 Address: Sultanate of Oman (Believed status/location: Sultanate of Oman) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 (amended on 11 Nov. 2016, 26 Sep. 2014, 21 Mar. 2013, 2 Apr. 2012, 25 Feb. 2020, 16 Oct. 2023 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph s 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 ( Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UNNotices-Individuals.

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website: 29 October 2014.

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated: 16 October 2023.

Reason for listing: Aisha Qadhafi was listed on 26 February 2011 pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 and to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 as “Daughter of Muammar Qadhafi”.

Additional information: Closeness of association with regime. Travelled in violation of paragraph 15 of resolution 1970, as described by the Panel of Experts on Libya in its 2013 Interim Report. As of 16 October 2023, she is no longer subject to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970.

