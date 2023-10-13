Security Council 751 Committee Considers Final Report of Its Panel of Experts

On 29 September 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts on Somalia, submitted pursuant to paragraph 47(c)(iii) of resolution 2662 (2022).

Committee members expressed appreciation and support for the work of the Panel. Of the nine recommendations contained in the report, five were addressed to the Committee. Committee members are currently considering those recommendations.

Subsequently, the final report was transmitted to the Security Council.