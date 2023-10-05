Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 5 October 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

IQi.026 Name: 1: WALID 2: HAMID 3: TAWFIQ 4: AL-TIKRITI

Name (original script): وليد حامد توفيق التكريتي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1954 POB: Tikrit, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Walid Hamid Tawfiq al-Nasiri Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

