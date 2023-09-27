Special Envoy, Briefing Security Council, Fears a Turn for the Worse in Syria Unless Fitful Political Process Urgently Gets Back on Track

An ever-deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis in Syria is leading to widespread hopelessness and suffering, the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the country informed the Council today, underscoring the urgent need for a political process to resume.

Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, called for concrete measures to address the concerns of Syrian civilians and for Syrian parties and international actors to entertain compromise to relaunch a Syrian-led and -owned political process in line with resolution 2254 (2015). “The alternative is not a grim but containable status quo,” he warned. “It is a future of deterioration across humanitarian, security and institutional fronts, with significant implications for all.”

The Syrian economy is in “free fall” after a dozen years of conflict, he said, while half the population is living amidst food insecurity. Outbreaks of violence have meanwhile forced tens of thousands from their homes over the past month. There are also fresh signs of popular frustration, as borne out by protests in As Suwaydā' governorate. “We cannot simply accept the status quo, because it will get worse and worse, it could well unravel — and this will lead to new challenges,” he said.

Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that the resumption of United Nations humanitarian shipments into north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border were the first such deliveries since 10 July, when Security Council resolution 2672 (2023) lapsed. While other border crossings were used in the interim, Bab al-Hawa remains key, contributing to better functioning schools, health facilities and drinking water access. However, the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria is less than 30 per cent funded, she said, adding: “Much more is still needed for millions of people throughout Syria to reclaim a safe and dignified life.”

Su’ad Jarbawi, Middle East and North Africa Regional Vice President, International Rescue Committee, urged the Council to authorize cross-border assistance for another 12 months. Its failure in July to reauthorize such assistance into north-west Syria left the organization’s partners inside Syria frustrated and anxious. “With the crisis showing little prospect of abating, we urge the world to not forget those in need — and continue to emphasize the responsibilities of this Council to protect Syrians wherever they are,” she said.

In the ensuing debate, Council members voiced concern over worsening humanitarian and economic conditions in Syria as well as the fragile security situation. Many speakers welcomed the resumption of aid shipments through Bab al-Hawa, while some stressed that such flows must not be impeded in the future.

Among them was the representative of Albania, Council President for September, who — speaking in his national capacity — reiterated that access authorizations must not be politicized. Observing that an “absurd veto” previously terminated the Council authorization for cross-border access into the north-west, he stressed the need for a Council decision to ensure the predictability and sustainability of aid.

Brazil’s delegate, speaking on behalf of his country and Switzerland as co-penholders of the Syrian humanitarian file, called on all actors involved to not limit the duration of the authorizations, given the increasing humanitarian needs. “Syria's worsening humanitarian crisis is deeply concerning,” he said, highlighting the United Nations' role in delivering aid remains vital.

The United States’ representative said that the Government of Syria has a history of manipulating humanitarian assistance while also denying the United Nations access to the Rukban camp for internally displaced persons, on the border with Jordan. She added that her country’s sanctions will stay in place until concrete progress is made towards a measurable solution.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, stating that Bab al-Hawa will remain open until 13 March 2024, blamed the insecurity in several regions of Syria on “the external intervention of Washington and its allies, intended to further destabilize the situation in Syria and create a border buffer strip”. He also accused the United States of appropriating crude oil, leaving Syria with oil sector losses estimated at $115.2 billion.

Syria’s representative, taking the floor near the end of the meeting, decried the United States’ “illegal and unjustified military presence on Syrian soil” and its support for separatist militias. The Council must ensure that it is held accountable for oil sector losses and obligated to pay compensation. He added that an economic blockade and unilateral coercive measures, imposed by the United States and the European Union on Syria, have resulted “in the impoverishment of the Syrian people … causing great and unprecedented economic and humanitarian suffering”. Syria continues to support the dialogue process and coordination with the Special Envoy, whose efforts will hopefully allow meetings of the Constitutional Committee to resume as soon as possible, he added.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefings

GEIR O. PEDERSEN, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria , touched on recent diplomatic engagements on Syria in Geneva, Beirut, Damascus and New York, during which he met the Syrian Government and the Syrian Negotiations Commission, as well as key international actors, in addition to engaging Syrians, including through the Women’s Advisory Board. Recalling the Secretary-General’s words that Syria is in ruins and peace remains remote, he said that tragically, a comprehensive solution of the Syrian conflict remains elusive due to insufficient political will, the distance between positions of the parties, and deep distrust. Such trends deepen the suffering and sense of hopelessness among Syrians. “We cannot simply accept the status quo, because it will get worse and worse, it could well unravel — and this will lead to new challenges,” he said, emphasizing that the political process must start to deliver hope.

The Syrian economy is in “free fall” due to a dozen years of conflict, corruption and mismanagement, external economic shocks, illicit drug trafficking and sanctions, he said. Half the population is food insecure and more than 600,000 children under five are stunted, while many essential healthcare workers are leaving the country. Meanwhile, instead of conditions being created for displaced persons to return safely, civilians continue to be killed and injured by violence, with tens of thousands forced from their homes last month. He went on to outline the most serious threats to the relative calm that has prevailed in Syria, including two weeks of armed clashes between Arab tribes and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir-ez-Zor and multiple crossline raids in north-west Syria by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Against this backdrop, he observed new manifestations of popular frustration, as borne out by recent protests in As Suwaydā' governorate, with video footage showing many placards calling for the implementation of Council resolution 2254 (2015). Noting the resumption of United Nations humanitarian deliveries from Türkiye into north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, he called for all modalities to be utilized and for more resources to be provided for early recovery. Further, adverse impacts of sanctions on ordinary Syrians must be avoided. Emphasizing the need to focus with urgency on political movement to transform the prevalent dynamics, he said that Syrian parties and all key international actors must entertain compromise in a more fundamental way than many have to date, in order to reverse negative trends and relaunch a Syrian-led and -owned political process in line with resolution 2254 (2015).

All sides must take concrete steps to create a safe environment that halts further displacement, facilitates the safe return of internally displaced persons and refugees, and addresses the concerns of Syrian civilians both inside and outside the country, he said. Noting that the Syrian parties have expressed a wish to see the Constitutional Committee be reconvened, he said he will keep stressing that the political process must be Syrian-owned and Syrian-led, without foreign interference or external agendas. “The alternative is not a grim but containable status quo. It is a future of deterioration across humanitarian, security and institutional fronts, with significant implications for all,” he said, adding that such a situation would be a recipe for disaster for the Syrian people and the region.

EDEM WOSORNU, Director of Operations and Advocacy, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , pointing to the resumption of the United Nations humanitarian deliveries from Türkiye into north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, reported that 65 trucks have crossed with health, nutrition and other relief items for more than 2 million people. These are the first aid deliveries since 10 July, when Security Council resolution 2672 (2023) lapsed, she noted, adding that in the interim, the UN has used pre-positioned supplies through the Bab al-Salam and al-Ra’ee border crossings. Bab al-Hawa remains the central channel for cross-border assistance and its reopening is a result of an understanding with the Government of Syria. The cross-border response also means better functioning schools, health facilities, sanitation systems and access to drinking water, she said.

Renewed hostilities in the north and north-east of Aleppo have displaced tens of thousands of people, she said, adding that civilian casualties have also been reported. Thirty-two schools have halted their activities, with 14 of them being used as temporary shelters. Damage to a water station in Deir-ez-Zor on 25 September left 17,000 people without access to drinking water, she said, highlighting the role of grassroots women’s organizations in helping those in need. Urging the parties to take precautions to avoid and minimize civilian harm, she also emphasized that across Syria, families are grappling with a deepening economic crisis, with the Syrian pound losing more than half of its value since the start of this year, while prices for essential goods have nearly doubled. Noting that half of Syria’s population, or 12 million people, were food insecure at the start of this year, she said: “If these economic trends persist, we will likely see millions more people slide into food insecurity.”

The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria remains less than 30 per cent funded, she continued. The World Food Programme (WFP) has cut food assistance to 2.5 million people, while the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has scaled back its gender-based violence assistance programmes. Seventeen safe spaces for women and girls were closed in the north-west, she said, adding: “Women and girls are paying a steep price.” Funding shortfalls are compromising access to education for millions of children as well as undermining efforts to sustain water and sanitation systems. “The resumption of UN aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa is positive news [but] massive humanitarian needs and protection risks persist across the country. Much more is still needed for millions of people throughout Syria to reclaim a safe and dignified life.”

SU’AD JARBAWI, Middle East and North Africa Regional Vice-President, International Rescue Committee , said that since her organization began delivering aid in Syria, the situation has never been so complex. Moreover, given how often the Council has been briefed on the declining humanitarian situation, nothing in her briefing today will surprise its members. With the humanitarian situation declining — including the first cholera outbreak in more than 10 years, increasingly hot summers and unpredictable winters, and growing rates of malnutrition — the situation in Syria merits being a Security Council matter. Noting the lack of progress on a political solution, she said that about 90 per cent of Syrians have been pushed into poverty, a proportion that will grow without concerted global efforts. Uncertainty over cross-border assistance into north-west Syria only serves to highlight the Council’s role in promoting safe, dignified and unhindered access to people inside Syria.

The Council’s failure in July to reauthorize cross-border assistance into north-west Syria frustrated the International Rescue Committee’s partners in Syria and raised concerns about the future of humanitarian aid for the millions of people who depend on it, the majority of whom are women and children, she said. “Syrian voices and civil society are the lifeblood of this humanitarian response, and it is incumbent on all actors to ensure that they are both heard and included in decision-making.” In some parts of Syria, civilians have been displaced more than 20 times since the crisis began. She drew attention to recent casualties, including the deaths of a 90-year-old man and his granddaughter during airstrikes on a displacement camp in Idlib last week, as well as damage to critical public infrastructure, including hospitals, water treatment facilities.

Suffering has been heightened by the earthquake that struck in February and killed 13,000 people in the north-west alone, she said, adding that an assessment by the International Rescue Committee this summer revealed that children in about half of the households surveyed were not enrolled in school, with 74 per cent saying that they boys needed to work and support their families. Another 46 per cent of households cited early marriage as reason for girls not being in class. Reiterating calls for the Council to authorize cross-border assistance for another 12 months, she said that short-term and time-bound agreements will not provide stability or security. “With the crisis showing little prospect of abating, we urge the world to not forget those in need — and continue to emphasize the responsibilities of this Council to protect Syrians wherever they are,” she said.

Statements

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) said that the situation in several regions of Syria not controlled by Damascus remains steadily tense, which is linked to the ongoing illegitimate military presence of the United States. “These alarming trends were a direct consequence of the external intervention of Washington and its allies in order to further destabilize the situation in Syria and create a border buffer strip,” he stressed, adding that Western countries have ceased fighting terrorists and are actively using militants for their own purposes against Syrian military personnel, trying to whitewash the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist alliance that has seized Idlib. He noted that the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint will remain open until 13 March 2024 but the Idlib population has become hostage to that terrorist alliance which has played diplomacy with David Carden, the UN’s Deputy Humanitarian Regional Coordinator for the Syria Crisis. “Damascus' losses in the oil sector alone as a result of the United States’ crimes are estimated at $115.2 billion. Every day, Americans export approximately 150,000 barrels of crude oil,” he stressed.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), speaking on behalf of his country and Switzerland, the two co-penholders of the Syrian humanitarian file, welcomed the resumption of humanitarian deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing and, given the increasing humanitarian needs, called on all actors involved to not limit the duration of the permissions. “Syria's worsening humanitarian crisis is deeply concerning,” he said, highlighting that the United Nations' role in delivering aid remains vital. “Switzerland and Brazil have always been and remain fully committed to work in good faith within the Council, in contact with all stakeholders, so that it fulfils its collective responsibility towards the Syrian people,” he stated.

Speaking in his national capacity, he added that Brazil is following closely the escalating violence in Syria. “Addressing the Syrian refugee crisis requires a holistic approach. A collective action is needed always taking into account the protection needs of the refugees in accordance with international law,” he said, stressing the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and encouraging all parties to show flexibility for the resumption of the UN-facilitated political process.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) welcomed the resumption of aid convoys through Bab al-Hawa and expressed hope that the lifeline will stay open. However, she also noted the Syrian Government’s history of manipulating humanitarian assistance and its ongoing denial of United Nations access to Rukban. She underscored the importance of continued reporting to the Council in line with Council resolution 2139 (2014) and voiced support, in light of recent protests, for the right of Syrians to peaceful assembly. Implementation of Council resolution 2254 (2015) is the only viable path to ending the conflict, she said, urging the Syrian regime to return to the Constitutional Committee. “Holding another meeting will not end the conflict, but it will be an important signal of their intent to return to the political process.” United States sanctions will stay in place until concrete progress is made towards a measurable solution, she added.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) welcomed the news that, 70 days after the Russian Federation vetoed the cross-border resolution, aid is once again reaching people in north-west Syria. The UN now must develop contingency plans for when permissions for Bab al-Rai and Bab al-Salam expire in 45 days, she said, noting that short-term agreements distract humanitarian teams on the ground when they should be engaging with those in need. In this regard, she called for a more sustainable approach for cross-border assistance. The United Kingdom is following closely the demonstrations in As Suwaydā', she said, expressing disappointment that despite Syria’s readmission to the League of Arab States, it refuses to engage in the political process. She went on to note that Captagon trafficking continues across the region, with some of the biggest-ever seizures of the drug occurring this month.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the opening ceremony of the nineteenth Asian Games last week saw both leaders exchanging views on bilateral, regional and international issues, with President Xi expressing China’s support for Syria’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence against “foreign interference and unilateral bullying acts”. China supports Syria’s return to the Arab League and welcomes the agreement of the Arab Contact Group to convene within a year a new round of meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. He admonished countries outside the region to respect the way of the region while creating a good external environment for communication and consultation among relevant parties. He further expressed his Government’s opposition to illegal military presence and occupations as well as exploitation of its natural resources. Commending the joint efforts of the United Nations and the Syrian Government, he called on donors to “maintain current positive momentum.”

MOHAMED ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) stressed the importance of continued dialogue and building confidence between the Syrian parties, ensuring a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political solution. The role played by the Arab Contact Group on Syria is important and must be supported by the international community, he said, highlighting the fragility of the situation and the continued lurking by terrorist organization Da’esh to reestablish its control over the liberated areas. “We reiterate our firm position on the need to preserve Syria's independence, unity, and territorial integrity, and establishing lasting security and stability,” he stated, welcoming the resumption of the delivery of humanitarian aid through Bab al-Hawa and stressing the importance of continued delivery of aid through the other two border crossings. “The international community must examine all ways through which to halt the economic collapse in Syria and reduce its tragic repercussions on the humanitarian and social conditions of the Syrian people,” he said, calling for help to Syria to recover and prosper, which will contribute to security and stability in the entire region.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, voiced concern over the recent uptick in violence in Syria’s north between rival militias that resulted in 23 civilian deaths and displaced over 20,000 people. All parties must honour the nationwide ceasefire and respect the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers and civilian infrastructure in line with international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions. Urging a return to the ninth session of the UN-facilitated Small Body of the Constitutional Committee, he called for regional stakeholders to do more to support the political process. In particular, the League of Arab States’ Contact Group on Syria should work closely with the Special Envoy to give fresh impetus to the political process.

The dire humanitarian situation has been compounded significantly by the deteriorating state of the economy, he continued. Millions of Syrians remain food insecure; others require nutrition assistance or lack access to potable water. Recent cuts in assistance by the WFP are further exacerbating the plight of many Syrians, with millions no longer benefitting from critical support. He called for urgent and collective action, as the Syrian Humanitarian Response Plan remains 70 per cent underfunded, and reaffirmed steadfast support for all modalities to deliver aid. He went on to welcome the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance through Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam, given the dire situation in the north-west part of the country.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA ( Ecuador ) noted the Special Envoy’s efforts to ensure that diplomacy is the only way forward in the political process. “It is important to rebuild trust among the parties until an environment is established that makes it possible to reactivate the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva.” Hopefully, the unconditional opening of cross-border crossings into north-west Syria will be maintained indefinitely alongside guarantees for the security and freedom of movement of UN personnel and partner agencies on the ground. He encouraged donors to maintain their commitments to the Humanitarian Response Plan, warning that the financing crisis threatens to cut food and medicine delivery operations.

FRANCESCA GATT ( Malta ) warned that the situation in Syria remains one of the gravest in the world: 12.1 million people face acute food insecurity, and due to underfunding of the humanitarian response, some 2.5 million are no longer receiving food or cash support through the United Nations. Children are suffering from chronic malnutrition, poor sanitation, and lack of education, while forced marriages persist. Urgent increased humanitarian funding is required to prevent the total collapse of basic humanitarian, medical, and social services across the country. Welcoming the continued use of the Bab al-Hawa crossing, she called for the agreement between the UN and Damascus for all three crossings to be extended for as long as needed. Citing recent demonstrations in the south, troubling tensions in the northeast and continued airstrikes in the northwest, she emphasized that only a political process in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015) will address the root causes of the crisis.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) noted that the war continues in Syria, with repercussions for the entire region, which hosts several million Syrian refugees and is suffering the repercussions of Captagon trafficking orchestrated by the Syrian regime. That instability also fuels terrorism, and the prospect of a just and lasting solution in Syria will only arise when a credible, inclusive political process is initiated on the basis of Council resolution 2254 (2015). Stressing that Damascus has not presented specific commitments towards a voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees, he reiterated support for those countries hosting millions of Syrians. He further welcomed the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing point; however, he warned that Moscow’s veto of a renewal of the cross-border mechanism is unacceptable, in an extremely deteriorated context since the earthquakes of 6 February.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) urged all parties, particularly the Syrian authorities, to engage more seriously and in good faith with the Special Envoy’s efforts and implement Council resolution 2254 (2015). Hopefully, the Constitutional Committee will reconvene soon, regardless of the venue. Given the ongoing insecurity and instability, conditions are not yet in place for refugees to return, and with no prospect of a political solution, the humanitarian situation remains dire. Japan is pleased that more than 4,000 aid trucks have entered Syria through Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee, but all UN aid deliveries must be transparent, consistently verified and sufficiently monitored to ensure their humanitarian nature. “We are seriously concerned that the international community’s attentiveness may wane as the crisis drags on,” she said, adding that the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons must be clarified to achieve national reconciliation and sustainable peace.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), associating herself with Brazil, called on all parties to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law and the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution in the conduct of hostilities. A nationwide ceasefire, as prescribed by resolution 2254 (2015), is critical to getting Syria out of the depths to which it has sunk. She welcomed the contacts that the Special Envoy has made in the region, adding that a substantial Constitutional Committee meeting held urgently under his steer will greatly help to relaunch the political process. Recent demonstrations in As Suwaydā' underscore the need for a political solution and respect for rights, she said, calling as well for the effective implementation of Syria’s decision on 4 September to abolish military field courts.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), Council President for September, speaking in his national capacity, said that after a decade, Syria is a security nightmare, a humanitarian catastrophe, an economic abyss and a bleak prospect. “The same leadership that initiated what became a tragedy for an entire nation stands as a major impediment to change by systematically undermining the political process as foreseen in resolution 2254 (2015).” On the humanitarian situation, he reiterated that access authorizations must not be politicized, pointing to an “absurd veto” terminating the Council authorization for cross-border access in the north-west. Emphasizing that humanitarian needs will not cease on 31 December, he said that a renewal of the Bab al-Hawa crossing will depend on the mood in Damascus. While welcoming the resumption of deliveries through that crossing, he stressed the need for a Council decision to ensure the predictability and sustainability of aid.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ) attributed his country’s serious challenges to terrorism exported from different regions of the world, the illegal military presence of American and Turkish forces, and repeated air attacks by Israel. These have been made worse by “brazen interference” in Syria’s internal affairs as well as the imposition of an economic blockade and illegal and inhumane unilateral coercive measures. Such measures not only violate the principles of international law and human rights, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant Council resolution, but they have also made Syria unstable and insecure. He condemned Israel’s attacks on Syria and denounced the silence of States who declare themselves protectors of international humanitarian law and human rights, saying that such silence makes them complicit with the perpetrators of these crimes and demonstrates their double standards on related issues.

He decried “flagrant violations against Syria” by permanent members of the Council, spotlighting “illegal and unjustified military presence on Syrian soil” of the United States and its support for separatist militias. The Government of Syria has directly and indirectly lost $115 billion in its oil sector on account of the United States’ activities, he said, calling on the Council to ensure that the country is held accountable and obligated to pay compensation. Unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union on vital sectors of the Syrian economy have resulted “in the impoverishment of the Syrian people, from food to health to energy to transportation to agricultural production, causing great and unprecedented economic and humanitarian suffering,” he continued. Syria continues to support the dialogue process and coordination with the Special Envoy, whose efforts will hopefully allow meetings of the Constitutional Committee to resume as soon as possible. He went on to say that Syria welcomes the return of every refugee who was forced to leave the country by armed terrorist groups.

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI ( Iran ) said that one of Syria’s most pressing challenges is its troubled economy, which is the result of unilateral sanctions and illicit resource exploitation. It is vital that humanitarian aid and efforts to rebuild Syria are not used as tools of pressure, he stressed, pointing out that the primary solution to the Syrian crisis lies in political means. Stressing the significance of resuming the Constitutional Committee’s meetings, he expressed hope that differences regarding its venue will be resolved promptly. Further, he recognizes the concerns of the neighbouring countries over the presence of terrorist groups in Syria, emphasizing that the fight against terrorism should not be utilized as a pretext to violate the country’s sovereignty.

Condemning Israel’s attacks, he said that the “Israeli regime” commits such aggressions to divert attention from its crimes against the Palestinian people. Pointing to a significant number of Syrian refugees in Türkiye, Lebanon and Jordan, he said their return should be facilitated through the cooperative efforts of all host Governments. Moreover, it requires essential infrastructure — electricity, water and housing — and education. Spotlighting that the Astana process, as a framework for peaceful dialogue, has achieved significant milestones, he reported that on 22 September his country hosted a ministerial meeting with the Russian Federation and Türkiye, as the Astana format guarantor countries, and the participation of the UN Special Envoy.

SEDAT ÖNAL ( Türkiye ) said that the Syrian crisis is not a frozen conflict and that it would be a collective “remiss” to treat it as such. Seven out of 10 people depend on humanitarian assistance for survival and since the conflict began, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed while millions have become refugees or internally displaced. As the situation remains unresolved, new elements of instability are being added to the picture, including ongoing anti-regime protests in the south, armed clashes in the north-east and the spread of Captagon production and trafficking. A comprehensive settlement requires simultaneous progress in such areas as the revitalization of the political process, the disruption of terrorist organizations and their separatist agendas, and the creation of conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees, he said.

Calling for national reconciliation and the inclusion of the Syrian opposition in all efforts, he said that the Constitutional Committee is the most effective platform for bringing the parties together. The presence of terrorist groups poses a threat to Türkiye and the wider region, he said, adding: “The threat of PKK [Kurdistan Worker’s Party] terrorism has never been greater than it is today.” Turning to the cross-border mechanism, he said that it is unique in its level of predictability and transparency. “All sides will benefit from maintaining the reporting and monitoring elements of the mechanism, which are critical for the neutrality and the oversight of the operation,” he said.