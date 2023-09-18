Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 18 August 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts on Libya, submitted in accordance with paragraph 13 of resolution 2644 (2022).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel on its final report, which covered a range of issues, including acts that threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya, particularly the acts of Libyan armed groups; violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, including in the context of human trafficking and migrant smuggling; violations of the arms embargo; illicit exports of refined petroleum products; and implementation of the assets freeze. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts. In the discussion, Committee members expressed their support for the work of the Panel.

The Committee discussed the recommendations contained in the final report and is currently considering follow-up action in relation to those four recommendations addressed to the Committee.