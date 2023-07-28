Protecting Civilians Must Be Overarching Priority in Mandate Implementation, Force Commander Tells Security Council Meeting on Peacekeeping Operations

Conflict prevention is the best method to protect civilians from harm, the Security Council heard today, as the Force Commanders of United Nations peacekeeping operations in South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lebanon shared their experience and insight into how missions’ military components can help to implement such tasks.

Mohan Subramanian, Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said the protection of civilians remains the Mission’s overarching priority in implementing its mandate. UNMISS engages with the Government and its defence forces to prevent conflicts through proactive actions, including pre-planned deployment at bases in identified potential conflict areas, and long- and short-duration patrols in locations where early warning on imminent conflicts is received.

Otávio Rodrigues De Miranda Filho, Force Commander for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), spoke of the hostile environment in which illegal armed groups often target civilians, underscoring the essential need to focus on boosting engagement and dialogue, create safe civilian spaces and advocate their protection with political leaders in both the national and provincial levels.

Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said the Force has established a tripartite forum — a key confidence-building and conflict-management tool — which is the only venue where Lebanese and Israeli forces are in the same room in addressing security concerns. Following cross-Blue Line rocket fire on 6 April and subsequent Israeli air strikes, the parties were able to pass messages to prevent further escalation.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said that this annual gathering of Force Commanders provides an important occasion for in‑depth exchanges between them and various actors at United Nations Headquarters to improve the impact of peacekeeping, noting that they have engaged in discussions on various topics, including the safety of peacekeepers, strategic communications to counter false information and leveraging emerging technology to enhance peacekeeping impact.

In the ensuing discussion, Council members exchanged their views on the topic, with France’s representative stressing that the protection of civilians must also be at the heart of African peacekeeping operations. The Council must give operations clear mandates with clear hierarchies and achievable goals, she insisted.

Injecting a different view, the Russian Federation’s delegate said that the protection-of-civilians mandate requires additional reflection. In recent years, the scope of this task has expanded to include secondary work, such as human rights monitoring and sexual-violence prevention. The need to protect the population stems from conflicts, and only the removal of their causes can effectively guarantee the safety of civilians.

Gabon’s representative underlined new threats that are undermining peacekeeping operations, such as climate change, terrorism and violent extremism, the use of explosive devices and lethal autonomous-weapon systems by armed groups, cyberwarfare, drones or the malicious use of artificial intelligence.

The speaker from the United States underscored the dilemma forces’ leadership faces. Force Commanders and subordinate leaders often make difficult decisions between the protection of civilians and the protection of peacekeepers. “Sound leadership with an eye to robust mandate implementation is fundamental to our efforts in protecting civilians,” he said.

Some speakers highlighted the importance of the whole-of-mission approach, with the delegate of the United Arab Emirates stating that the role of military components in prevention and response is critical, but it would be impossible without the civil affairs work that engages local communities, the political teams involved in good offices and the gender and child-protection advisers.

Several questions were posed by Council members to the Force Commanders, in particular, about how missions counter false information on the ground.

In response, Lt. Gen. Subramanian said that most United Nations missions use the common data platform that allows for better early warning systems and artificial intelligence can be used in forecasting conflict.

Lt. Gen. Rodrigues De Miranda Filho said that the use of modern tools, like artificial intelligence, are important to guarantee the security and protection of peacekeepers, as MONUSCO is a “peace enforcement” operation. Noting that disinformation and hate speech pose serious threats to the Mission, he said MONUSCO discontinued its social media on the base to have only one unified message.

Maj. Gen. Lázaro Sáenz emphasized that the Government of Lebanon has a great responsibility to ensure that UNIFIL’s mandate is clarified publicly, to help counter narratives that endanger both the local population and peacekeepers.

Rounding out the discussion, Mr. Lacroix said that the international community has a shared responsibility to help peacekeepers to do better in terms of the protection-of-civilians mandate and ensure that the mandate is focused, and adequate resources are provided to missions.

Briefings

JEAN-PIERRE LACROIX, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, making introductory remarks, said that today’s interactive discussion will focus on the role played by military components of peacekeeping missions in protecting civilians based on a recent Security Council debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict. This annual gathering of Force Commanders provides an important occasion for in-depth exchanges between them and various actors at United Nations Headquarters to improve the impact of peacekeeping. They have engaged in discussions on various topics, including the safety of peacekeepers, strategic communications, leveraging emerging technology to improve peacekeeping, countering emerging threats and a reflection on the women, peace and security agenda. The topic chosen for today is an important one for peace operations. Hearing the briefers experience and insights will be useful to the Council.

MOHAN SUBRAMANIAN, Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said the protection of civilians remains the Mission’s overarching priority in the implementation of its mandate. In pursuance of its strategy, the military component conducts its protection-of-civilians operations in close cooperation with the substantive sections of UNMISS and in collaboration with international partners, humanitarian actors, the United Nations country team and the host Government. On practical aspects of its protection-of-civilians operations conducted by the force, he said it includes engagement with the authorities of the Government, including the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, to prevent conflicts through proactive actions. These include pre-planned deployment at bases in identified potential conflict areas, as well as dynamic deployment of temporary operating bases, and long- and short-duration patrols in locations where early warning is received on imminent conflicts. Further, it deploys quick reaction forces or teams for defence of identified protection of civilians and internally displaced persons camps.

He underscored that conflict-prevention is the best method for the protection of civilians. However, the impact of conflict-prevention methods is difficult to assess. With this in mind, the force is continuously conducting reviews of its actions to facilitate fine-tuning of its protection-of-civilians operations. Further, it attaches great importance to the protection of maximum civilians, he said, pointing to efforts to continuously enhance freedom of movement through land, sea and air. It is not necessarily only by the use of arms and military means that the force ensures physical protection of civilians in South Sudan. The country has experienced unprecedented floods, not seen in the past six decades, in addition to the scourge of subnational violence. In October 2022, a very critical breach took place in the dykes, which allowed a forceful gush of water to flood the surrounding areas. The flow of water was at such speeds that engineering equipment could not reach the breach. If unaddressed, the floods could have led to the death of over 40,000 internally displaced persons. The breach was detected by a dyke monitoring patrol and all UNMISS personnel at Bentiu joined together at the breach location to fill sandbags and make repairs in 48 hours saving nearly 40,000 lives.

OTÁVIO RODRIGUES DE MIRANDA FILHO, Force Commander for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), said there are many current and evolving trends threating civilians. At the State level, MONUSCO’s main concern is the weak capacity of security actors and a weak justice system. “The level of impunity is too high,” he stressed. Illegal armed groups often target civilians and the most vulnerable. He warned of a “cycle of retaliatory violence”. It is, therefore, essential to focus on boosting engagement and dialogue, create safe civilian spaces and advocate their protection with political leaders in both the national and provincial levels. Joint operations, whenever possible, provide a local security presence to international operations. Being able to deploy air assets, for example, is essential as well.

A complex and dynamic operational landscape, including new threats, such as disinformation, has affected MONUSCO’s efforts to prevent and respond to threats against civilians, he continued. Freedom of movement has been compromised by attacks on patrols. Manipulation through the information domain has eroded the support of the population, making it much more difficult to carry out patrols in the protection of civilians. “We must understand that we are going to operate in a hostile environment with a high possibility of armed confrontation,” he said. Emphasizing the importance of ensuring that missions have proper equipment and military training, he also added: “The militaries must know that they are going to a war environment.”

The military personnel must be professional, preferably with previous experience, he said. Troop-contributing countries must avoid sending newly recruited personnel. “The posture and the self-confidence of the troops makes a significant difference in the result of the implementation of the mandate,” he stressed. Providing language classes prior to deployment whenever possible is crucial. But, the most important aspect of peacekeeping operations is the leadership of the commanders, he said, adding that one weak commander can compromise it all. Further, it is key to invest in improving data and the use of technology and demand more females in the force of peacekeeping missions. “Women civilians are more likely to talk with women peacekeepers,” he added.

AROLDO LÁZARO SÁENZ, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said that the 2006 war between Israel and Hizbullah had a devastating impact on civilians on both sides. In the aftermath of the conflict, UNIFIL became one of the currently six United Nations peacekeeping missions with a protection-of-civilians mandate. In UNIFIL’s area of operation, there is presently no clear identified imminent physical threat to civilians and the Force’s protection of civilian efforts are focused on prevention. The prevention aspect is achieved through robust deployment across the area of operation, situational awareness, and dialogue and engagement with the parties to the conflict. UNIFIL has established a tripartite forum — a key confidence-building and conflict-management tool — which is the only venue where Lebanese and Israeli forces are in the same room in addressing security concerns.

The forum is the cornerstone of the Force’s coordination and liaison mechanisms and a vital platform for de-confliction, confidence-building and conflict-prevention between the parties which remain technically at war. For instance, following cross-Blue Line rocket fire on 6 April and subsequent Israeli air strikes, the parties were able to pass messages to deconflict, avoid misunderstandings and facilitate safe travel to the launch sites to prevent further rocket fire. UNIFIL’s Liaison Branch has teams of unarmed observers, deployed north and south of the Blue Line. They maintain regular contact with the Israel Defense Forces and Lebanese Armed Forces on the ground. UNIFIL, like other missions, has recently been fighting an unprecedented rise in mis- and disinformation campaigns, which have the potential to create tensions and undermine the image and effectiveness of the Force, including by contributing to a decline in the local consent indispensable for the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers and access to the area of operations.

Regarding physical protection, UNIFIL is deployed with a robust and visible presence, he said. This includes more than 450 daily operational activities, conducted both independently and in close coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, and throughout the area of operations. UNIFIL also assists the Lebanese Armed Forces in keeping the area of operations free of unauthorized armed personnel, assets and weapons through coordinated operations. However, UNIFIL faces challenges in accessing all sites of interest, such as the unauthorized firing ranges. Women and youth are essential partners in all tiers of the protection-of-civilians policy. UNIFIL ensures full participation of female peacekeepers in its operational activities. Lastly, it is critical to manage expectations: the type of conflict that could reignite between Lebanon and Israel would likely lead to significant civilian casualties, despite the Force’s preparedness and efforts. It is all the more important to invest in prevention, the best possible protection-of-civilians strategy, and work to address the root causes of the conflict, he stressed, calling for the collective and individual support of Council members.

Statements

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) highlighted that, with more than 1 million men and women, from 125 countries, deployed by the United Nations to about 72 peacekeeping operations since 1948, peacekeeping has remained a preferred tool for the maintenance of international peace and security over the past 75 years. On current trends of threats to civilians in peacekeeping context, he noted the continued targeting of civilian populations to spread fear and nominal control through the increasing use of improvised explosive devices against civilians and peacekeepers and the adoption of terror as a tactic by groups to dissuade local populations from cooperating with national authorities. Against this backdrop, he inquired about specific examples where intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities have been integrated with technological and strategic communication tools to mobilize local populations to help prevent attacks by terrorists and armed groups. Also, he asked how missions have gone about rebuilding trust with the local populations and host Governments in contexts where prevention and response fail, and civilians suffer attacks from armed groups.

ISIS MARIE DORIANE JARAUD-DARNAULT ( France ) said that peacekeeping operations are not a substitute for the host State. Freedom of movement of missions must be guaranteed and manipulation of information must end. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the forces of the region must coordinate more closely with MONUSCO to protect human lives. The protection of civilians must also be at the heart of African peacekeeping operations. The Security Council must give operations clear mandates with clear hierarchies and achievable goals. These mandates can only be effectively implemented if the blue helmets are trained prior to their deployment. A robust posture and offensive action when mandated must be accompanied by early warning and reaction mechanisms. A plan for the continued protection of civilians must be prepared as part of transitions to preserve gains made. France will continue to play its part, including through the 700 staff that it has deployed in peacekeeping operations, particularly in UNIFIL.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) said that protection of civilians is a primary task in peacekeeping. This priority must be reflected in the allocation and use of available capacities and resources, with the focus not on reacting to acts committed against civilians, but on preventing such acts. The presence of protection of civilians advisers is particularly important to ensure coordination between the various components and external partners. The withdrawal of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) must, under no circumstances, lead to a deterioration in the condition of civilians, she said, urging the Malian authorities to take over the functions previously carried out by the Mission in this field. On strategic communications, she asked the Force Commanders how they see the use of new technology, including artificial intelligence, within their missions to counter disinformation and improve the protection of civilians, while minimizing the risks posed by this technology.

LILLY STELLA NGYEMA NDONG ( Gabon ) underscored that peacekeeping operations are the cornerstone of the United Nations strategy for the protection of civilians. However, the complexity of new threats to international peace and security — such as threats posed by climate change, terrorism and violent extremism, the use of explosive devices and lethal autonomous weapon systems by armed groups, cyberwarfare, drones or the malicious use of artificial intelligence — are undermining the efforts of peacekeeping operations. MONUSCO is often the target of multiple attacks, some of which are linked to misinformation, she observed, asking how the Mission addresses this threat on the ground, mainly in rural areas. Turning to the violence in Sudan that has forced refugees from South Sudan to return to their country, she said this puts the security situation of a country already weakened by its internal crises to the test. She asked about ways in which UNMISS units are adapting to this new reality.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) underscored that the protection of civilians requires a whole-of-mission effort. “We recognize the challenges in weighing protection of civilians, with responsibility to maintain the safety and security of our peacekeepers, especially in dangerous operational environments,” he added. Force Commanders and subordinate leaders often make difficult decisions between protection of civilians and protection of peacekeepers. “Sound leadership with an eye to robust mandate implementation is fundamental to our efforts in protecting civilians,” he said. UNIFIL continues to provide a comprehensive model for developing a protective environment through concerted dialogue and engagement. In South Sudan, he welcomed efforts by UNMISS to stabilize the situation in the country. He also recognized efforts by MONUSCO to continue assisting the Government in strengthening key governance, justice and security institutions despite the worsening humanitarian crisis resulting from violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ) said that the growing number of non-State armed groups adds to the complexity of challenges facing peacekeepers in ensuring their own safety. “If peacekeepers are not protected, they cannot protect civilians,” he pointed out. Conflict prevention and response remain inadequate, and there is a need to enhance collaboration between Member States and the United Nations by including the latter’s agencies, funds, programmes and legislative bodies to develop and implement an integrated strategy of prevention. The most effective and sustainable way to protect civilians is to address the root causes of conflict. The presence of peacekeeping missions in outlying areas provides them with first-hand knowledge, enables them to interact and communicate with local communities, and helps them gain insights into regional and national causes of conflict which in turn can help to enhance early warning systems. The relationship with the host State must also be inclusive and multifaceted, he added.

FRANCESCA GATT ( Malta ) asked for more information on UNMISS’ plans to adjust its protection-of-civilians strategy to promptly respond to attacks against civilians in internally displaced persons camps, particularly following the violent scenes at Malakal in May 2022. She inquired about the role of the military component in deterring and preventing sexual and gender-based violence, including by actively intervening to protect civilians threatened by sexual violence. Further, she asked about the integrated approach that MONUSCO is adopting to prioritize civilian protection through the coherent use of the United Nations political, humanitarian and development mandates and capacities. Given MONUSCO’s strong mandate to protect civilians and children and to prevent conflict-related sexual violence, she asked how these elements will be addressed during the transition phase to ensure sufficient capacity to protect all civilians. Turning to UNIFIL, she voiced concern about the recent number of incidents along the Blue Line, asking about the emerging challenges faced by the personnel in protecting civilians under imminent threat of physical violence.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) reiterated calls on troop-contributing countries to adequately prepare their contingents according to the mandate requirements and the concept of employment for a specific operation. Actions to protect civilians should be the subject of open, shared and concerted debate through a multisectoral team, comprising representatives of the Government, agencies of the United Nations system and defence and security forces, he continued. The Mozambican Defence and Security Forces and the supporting forces in the fight against terrorism, namely from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have prioritized the protection of civilians through joint participation. He called on the international community to continue their financial support to United Nations peacekeeping missions. Turning to host countries, he said Mozambique encourages them to cooperate with peacekeeping missions and to observe the standard status of forces agreement between the United Nations and a host State.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) disagreed with the views presented by other delegations that the protection of civilians is a primary task in peacekeeping. The need to protect the population stems from conflicts, and only the removal of their causes can effectively guarantee the safety of civilians. High-quality, painstaking political and mediation efforts underlie peacekeeping activities in addressing symptoms of confrontations and their root causes. Otherwise, after a temporary respite, crises would return. No one can protect the civilian population better than the State. The responsibility lies with national Governments and their security agencies. If peacekeeping missions have a mandate to protect civilians, then it should be carried holistically in close cooperation with the host country, local communities and relevant humanitarian organizations. Parallel efforts should be made to promote security sector reform and improve the training of security institutions. The protection of civilians mandate requires additional reflection. In recent years, the scope of this task has expanded to include human rights monitoring and sexual-violence prevention. Instead of enhancing peacekeeping impacts, this trend only increases the population’s expectations. The problem of hate speech and misinformation against both peacekeepers and civilians is not new, and can be addressed by establishing constructive engagement with the host country and the local population. When introducing new technology, it is important to respect the sovereignty of the host and neighbouring States and protect the privacy of citizens.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) said that the spread of mis- and disinformation on social media is only one aspect of the challenges of peacekeeping. Larger trends, including the expansion of artificial intelligence, will soon impact missions. Tokyo looks forward to further engaging in establishing the Peacekeeping Intelligence Academy on top of the C4ISR Academy. She asked the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander how military components would adapt to unique challenges, including those incurred by false information, in prevention and pre-emption. She also asked how MONUSCO and UNMISS military components could contribute to whole-of-mission efforts to create protection of civilians mechanisms after transitions, and how the Council could help. Implementing the protection-of-civilians mandate requires solid discipline, the right mindset and a deep understanding of local dynamics, especially in prevention efforts. Stressing the need to provide adequate training to peacekeepers, she asked about the missions’ capability gaps.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said that the vulnerabilities of special groups, including women and children, should be considered and protection afforded to them should be more robust and tailored. Peacekeeping operations need to focus more on engagement and dialogue to create a secure environment, he added. All mandates serve one purpose and that is to help bring about a political solution. Stakeholders must work in synergy across various dimensions. Host countries have the primary responsibility for the protection of civilians. He underscored that Security Council sanctions have seriously hampered the ability of some African countries to fulfil that responsibility. These sanctions should be lifted as soon as possible. More resources and efforts should be invested to keep peacekeepers safe and secure. Over the past 20-plus years, China has deployed more than 50,000 peacekeepers to more than 20 countries to participate in peacekeeping operations, he added.

GHASAQ YOUSIF ABDALLA SHAHEEN ( United Arab Emirates ) said that the role of military components in prevention and response is critical, but it would be impossible without the civil affairs work that engages local communities, the political teams involved in good offices and the gender and child protection advisers. Improvised explosive devices and drones used by armed groups pose threats to civilians and peacekeepers alike. To respond to these threats in protecting civilians, military components need the means and technology, including geographic-profiling software. Describing the proliferation of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech as a threat to peace operations, she said that the deployment of public information officers with strategic communication skill sets can support missions, as Council resolution 2686 (2023) requested United Nations peacekeeping and special political missions “to monitor hate speech, racism and acts of extremism that negatively affect peace and security, and to report on these issues to the Council”. She asked how missions can deliver on this reporting requirement.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ), noting that peace operations are an essential part of the diplomatic tools of the United Nations, said they should be used in the most responsible way, ensuring coherence between what happens on the ground and what is decided in the Council. In this respect, he asked about the experience of the Force Commanders regarding what the Secretary-General called “unrealistic mandates” in their operations. Given that the protection of civilians is increasingly important in the design of peace operations, he asked the Force Commanders whether they consider that their missions are in a position to respond to demands related to the protection of civilians. In the case of UNIFIL, he asked about the main challenges to implementing its mandate to ensure safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees from the Lebanese territory.

NORBERTO MORETTI ( Brazil ) said that the protection of civilians has become an increasingly important matter for United Nations peacekeeping missions. “In an era when State and non-State actors are intensifying the misuse of communication and blue helmets face increasingly hostile environments, competent use of strategic communications is critical for efficient peacekeeping and for the safety of the peacekeepers,” he said. Radio networks are a vital method of communication with large-scale and diverse communities, particularly in locations where Internet connection is poor. Radio Miraya in South Sudan, Radio Okapi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guira FM in the Central African Republic and Radio Mikado in Mali, for instance, provide access to credible and trustworthy sources of information for local populations. “These radio stations debunk rumours and fake news by operating as part of United Nations peacekeeping missions, especially for communities that do not access information regularly online,” he added.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ), Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to note that, “wherever there is war or armed conflict, civilians are caught in the middle”. Properly trained, equipped and supported peacekeepers can play a critical role in protecting civilians. As well as providing physical protection, proactive and mobile peacekeeping forces can act to prevent threats, establish protective environments and facilitate humanitarian access. To succeed in this endeavour, peacekeepers need and deserve the full support of the Security Council and of host States. In recent years, however, missions have faced increasing challenges, he said, pointing to restrictions on free movement, misinformation and the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries.

Responding to questions posed by delegates, Lt. Gen. SUBRAMANIAN outlined the Mission’s strategies to cope with the impact of the situation in South Sudan. Noting that 200,000 refugees arrived from Sudan to South Sudan, he voiced concern over a contest for resources and overall frustration. UNMISS is reinforcing its presence in the area where refugees are gathering, trying to work with the local and national governments to decongest this location. Also, the Mission’s units are keeping track of returnees. In terms of protection of internally displaced persons sites, the force stands ready to react to any external threat to those in the sites. He emphasized that protection of civilians camps are entirely in the Mission’s management.

Turning to the use of technology that can benefit UNMISS, he said that most United Nations missions use the common data platform which allows for better early warning systems. On artificial intelligence and its influence on peacekeeping, he said its use in forecasting of conflict will help the Mission’s troops. Moreover, developing situational awareness can be enhanced via artificial intelligence. Another area where artificial intelligence can be useful is health care.

On how UNMISS adapts strategies to engage local actors and the host Government forces, he said the force’s engagement is suitably fine-tuned to ensure the engagement of neutral partners.

Lt. Gen. RODRIGUES DE MIRANDA FILHO said that, to succeed in peacekeeping missions, it is very important to get the confidence of the population and establish a very close relationship with the Government. In the technology domain, he said the use of modern tools, like artificial intelligence, are very important to guarantee the security and protection of peacekeepers. MONUSCO is not a peacekeeping operation. It is a peace enforcement operation. It is important to understand the meaning of the mandate. Otherwise, it will be very hard for troops to get and keep the confidence of the population and the Government.

To guarantee protection of civilians post-withdrawal, it is vital to engage in and work with local, national and regional forces to ensure that gains are not lost, he said. “I have no doubt that alone the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo will face huge difficulty,” he said. Answering the question on the biggest challenge faced by his mission, he said disinformation and hate speech pose serious threats. “We don’t have any kind of social media [on the base] anymore in order to have only one voice, the MONUSCO voice,” he said.

Maj. Gen. LÁZARO SÁENZ said the Force has a long-standing experience in integrating artificial intelligence in its assessment, pointing in this regard to the guidance of the digital transformation strategy. Outlining ways to reinforce the capacity of host nations to protect civilians, he stressed that a ceasefire is the best form of protection of civilians in both Israel and Lebanon. The political leadership in both countries plays a key role in this regard. He underscored that the current financial crisis in Lebanon has had a devastating impact on the Lebanese Armed Forces and the population. A new conflict between Lebanon and Israel would be catastrophic and have devastating consequences for civilians in both countries. On combating misinformation, he emphasized that the Government of Lebanon has a great responsibility to ensure that UNIFIL’s mandate is clarified publicly, to help counter narratives that endanger both the local population and peacekeepers.

Mr. LACROIX said that every single day peacekeepers are protecting hundreds of thousands of civilians. “I think it’s important emphasizing this in spite of all the challenges, in spite of the difficulty,” he added. The international community has a shared responsibility to support and help peacekeepers to do better in terms of the protection of civilians mandate. “But, we also have a shared responsibility to make sure that, as we said in the debate, that the mandate will be focused, that there will be adequate resources provided to our missions,” he said.