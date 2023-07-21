Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Two Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 21 July 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and underline in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.124 Name: 1: YAZID 2: SUFAAT 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Jan. 1964 POB: Johor, Malaysia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Joe b) Abu Zufar Nationality: Malaysia Passport no: A 10472263 National identification no: 640120-01-5529 Address: a) Taman Bukit Ampang, State of Selangor, Malaysia (previous address) b) Malaysia (in prison since 2013 to 2019 ) Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 (amended on 3 May 2004, 1 Feb. 2008, 10 Aug. 2009, 25 Jan. 2010, 16 May 2011, 11 Oct. 2016, 22 Sep. 2017, 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 21 Jul. 2023 ) Other information: Founding member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) (QDe.092) who worked on Al-Qaida’s (QDe.004) biological weapons program, provided support to those involved in Al-Qaida’s 11 Sep. 2001 attacks in the United States of America, and was involved in JI bombing operations. Detained in Malaysia from 2001 to 2008. Arrested in Malaysia in 2013 and sentenced to 7 years in Jan. 2016 for failing to report information relating to terrorist acts. Completed detention on 20 November 2019. Served a two-year restricted residence order in Selangor Malaysia until 21 November 2021. Due for release in Feb. 2020. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1989 (2011) was concluded on 6 Mar. 2014. Photos included in INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1424794. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. Photos included in INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.392 Name: 1: FAYSAL 2: AHMAD 3: BIN ALI 4: AL-ZAHRANI

Name (original script): فيصل احمد بن علي الزهراني

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Jan. 1986 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Faisal Ahmed Ali Alzahrani Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Sarah al-Saudi b) Abu Sara Zahrani Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: a) Saudi Arabia number K142736, issued on 14 Jul. 2011, issued in Al-Khafji, Saudi Arabia b) Saudi Arabia number G579315 National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 20 Apr. 2016 (amended on 1 May 2019, 21 Jul.2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased. Was the lead oil and gas division official of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), for Al Barakah Governorate, Syrian Arab Republic, as of May 2015. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.