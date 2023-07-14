Security Council: Women, Peace and Security

Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council open debate on women, peace and security will be made available after its conclusion.

Point of Order

MARIA ZABOLOTSKAYA ( Russian Federation ) expressed her reservation regarding the participation of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict in the meeting. Recalling that the Special Representative stated that Russian Federation soldiers were supposedly given Viagra so they could rape Ukrainian women, she said that the Special Representative admitted she had no reliable information about this in a leaked recording. Thus, the Special Representative was abusing her position and disseminating false information regarding a Member State.

Briefings

PRAMILA PATTEN, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, briefed the Council on the Secretary-General’s latest report (document S/2023/413). The world is facing the highest number of conflicts since the Second World War, while the number of people forced to flee their homes has reached a record 110 million. Rising militarization and arms proliferation are bringing conflicts across the globe to a boiling point, creating the conditions for unimaginable and unrelenting cruelty. Gang rape, sexual slavery and other forms of sexual violence are being used as tactics of war, torture and terrorism. Further, new threats have emerged from the largely ungoverned digital space, climate-related insecurity and displacement have exacerbated competition for scarce resources, and in turn, intercommunal violence — including sexual violence — has increased. “Every new wave of warfare brings with it a rising tide of human tragedy, including new waves of war’s oldest, most silenced and least condemned crime,” she stressed.

“The singular focus of this Council must be to bridge the gap between resolutions and realities, between our highest aspirations and operations on the ground,” she continued. The report provides a global snapshot of trends in conflict-related sexual violence across 20 situations of concern, and records 2,455 United Nations-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed in 2022. Women and girls account for 94 per cent of such cases, and children represent 32 per cent of verified incidents — with girls making up 97 per cent of those. However, the report does not purport to reflect the global scale or prevalence of this chronically underreported and historically hidden crime, she pointed out, noting that many women are silenced by social pressures, stigma, insecurity and the paucity of services.

She went on to highlight that the Democratic Republic of the Congo again presents the highest number of cases, with 701 instances of conflict-related sexual violence. Detailing her June visit to that country, she described how women and girls must choose between economic subsistence and sexual violence, between their livelihoods and their lives. She also recalled her field visits to Ukraine — where she heard accounts of brutal sexual violence reportedly perpetrated by Russian Federation soldiers —reiterating the Secretary-General’s call on Moscow to undertake prevention measures in line with the Council’s resolutions. Drawing attention to the harrowing experiences of women in Haiti, Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Iraq, she stressed: “The reality is that, until we effectively raise the cost and consequences for committing, commanding or condoning sexual violence, we will never stem the tide of such violations.”

Underscoring the need for greater coherence between the Secretary-General’s listing and the targeted measures imposed by the Organization’s Sanctions Committees, she pointed out that sanctions — if applied in a timely, consistent manner — can change the calculus that rape is “cost-free”, or even profitable. The way forward calls for gender-responsive justice and security-sector reform, strengthened, multisectoral services for survivors, a curtailed flow of small arms and light weapons, and political and diplomatic engagements to address sexual violence in ceasefire and peace agreements. “We must ensure implementation of Council resolutions while adapting our actions to today’s conflicts and emerging global challenges,” she stressed, underscoring the need to bolster the institutional and accountability frameworks put in place by successive resolutions. “We must act urgently, and with sustained resolve, to save succeeding generations from this scourge,” she underscored.

NAW HSER HSER of the Women’s League of Burma said that her civil society coalition represents women from across Myanmar. It has been more than two years since the military coup in that country, and more than 23,000 civilians have been arrested while more than 1.8 million have been displaced. Women and girls face greater risks of sexual violence, she said. However, despite these risks, women are at the forefront of resistance to military rule, accounting for 60 per cent of pro-democracy human rights defenders and providing essential services to victims of displacement and sexual violence. “We must not only end military rule, but also challenge patriarchal oppression,” she stressed, noting that women human rights defenders face enormous challenges. Arrest warrants have been issued for staff of her organization, and many of these women are either in hiding or — like her — forced to leave the country to continue their important work.

Rape and sexual violence were hallmarks of the military’s 2017 genocide of the Rohingya, she recalled, reporting that her organization has documented more than 100 cases of conflict-related sexual or gender-based violence since the military coup. In one case, a woman was raped at gunpoint in front of her husband, and in another, a seven-month-pregnant woman was raped by junta soldiers. Further, women and LGBTQI persons are targeted, with thousands of women arrested — 15 of whom have been sentenced to death due to their pro-democracy activities. Urging the Council to refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court, she pointed out that the military needs three things to sustain itself: arms, money and international legitimacy. The Council should therefore impose an arms embargo, and the international community should enact targeted sanctions against the military and its proxies, including the Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise.

She also urged the international community to reject the elections to be held under military rule — which can be neither free nor fair — stressing that such polls will not lay the groundwork for democracy. She implored the Council to keep Myanmar on the agenda and hold public meetings on the situation in her country so that civil society can participate. Local women’s organizations need support to continue their important work. “This is an important moment for Myanmar,” she said, noting that people are united for the first time to create a democratic country that respects diversity and plurality. The Council should demand that the international community take meaningful action not only in Myanmar, she added, but also in all conflict situations — including Sudan, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Libya.

NADINE, Survivor Champion, said that as a Survivor Champion for the United Kingdom Government, she is speaking in a collective voice that highlights the views of many survivors from different countries. Sexual violence is a crime against humanity. “It is brutal, deliberate and intended to punish and humiliate individuals and their communities,” she said, adding many victims are suffering from physical and psychological trauma, long-term injuries, HIV infection and some have died. Because of conflict-related sexual violence, some women must deal with unwanted pregnancies. Mothers bear the burden of being excluded by their own families and communities, while men and boys face reported barriers because of the stigma related to perceived emasculation, as well as physical and psychological consequences. Often, there are no legal provisions regulating the rape of men.

Many survivors are very grateful for the global conversation and attention to this issue and for efforts to reinforce legal frameworks and mechanisms on prevention and response. “However, we are facing the challenges of translating the collective efforts from a global level to a national level, so that the people affected directly can have a better life,” she said. Many survivors want their States to take tangible steps to increase compliance with international legal frameworks and translate their obligations into national legislation. “People need to see the State taking charge of preventing and responding, to feel safe and to be able to enjoy their basic human rights,” she said. While not all perpetrators are men in uniform, States should work very hard to restore good standards for their servicemen, she added. For a State to strengthen the rule of law in preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence, clear action plans and effective actions are key.

Survivors want States to have an organized national conversation about the role of people in uniform and hold accountable perpetrators from other groups, too. “The uniform does not give people license to commit crimes. It should be worn by service people who understand their duties to represent the State and protect its people,” she said. States must also have courage in national conversations about laws, cultural norms and customs. “It is the role of the State to ensure that national laws address issues objectively, putting cultural views aside,” she said, urging them to promote laws that condemn stigma and work with international partners to identify how international frameworks can complement national efforts. State actors must approach all survivors with the same compassion and care regardless of their gender, ethnicity and age or sexual orientation. “Over 90 to 95 per cent of survivors never report what has happened to them to the police,” she said, owing to a lack of faith or trust in the justice system. Conviction rates for those crimes which are reported are “shockingly low”, she said, adding: “That also causes survivors not to report — why report if so, few cases ever succeed?”

She urged the international community to learn from jurisdictions carrying out safe, effective accountability work, and condemn and impose sanctions on all perpetrators. “The response in Ukraine was very good, but they are many other survivors in other countries too, such as Iran, Sudan, Guatemala, the [Democratic Republic of the Congo] and many more,” she said. “This international response must be consistent — there cannot be avenues for accountability for international crimes in some States, and a total absence of response and accountability for crimes in other States,” she stressed, calling for engagement with survivors to close the gap between normative frameworks and the reality on the ground. Noting that survivors are doing tremendous work with little support from States and the international community, she asked for the creation of an allocated fund to support survivor-led work and for the international community to condemn the aggressors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, her country of origin, and hold them accountable.

Statements

TARIQ AHMAD, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict and Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom , said that every State should incorporate a gender perspective into peacekeeping operations. Pointing to London’s joint work with the Mukwege Foundation to launch a new Guidebook on State Obligations for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, he reported that, since the United Kingdom’s landmark international conference, held in November 2022, the Government has sanctioned 13 perpetrators. London’s three-year strategy, backed with £12.5 million, provides support to survivors, while its new International Alliance, vice-chaired by Colombia and Ukraine, has grown to 21 members. The alliance members have issued today a joint statement on the sexual violence in Sudan, he said, noting that survivors, led by Survivor Champions Nadine and Kolbassia Hauossou, guide the entire approach.

Citing key messages from the United Kingdom’s Survivor Advisory Group, he stressed the importance of a survivor-centred approach and engaging a wide range of survivors in decisions that affect them, the vital role of psychosocial support in helping survivors overcome trauma and the importance of ensuring access to justice and addressing wider sexual violence concerns during both war and peace. On justice, the United Kingdom is working on the draft Crimes against Humanity Convention, so that it delivers more effectively for survivors. Recalling his recent trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in November 2022, he pointed out that the youngest sexual violence victim was four years old, adding: “To her, a man meant rape.” Outlining the United Kingdom’s partnership with the International Criminal Court Prosecutor to help survivors engage with the Court through a new virtual reality tool, he added: “Sexual violence in conflict is not inevitable. It is reprehensible.”

SIMON GEISSBÜHLER, Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland , said greater investment is needed in the deployment of expertise and capacity in United Nations missions. Women’s protection advisers must be mobilized and provided with sufficient resources to enable them to fulfil their mandates. Further, the capacity for — and expertise in — the prevention, protection, monitoring and prosecution of sexual and gender-based violence must be strengthened within troop- and police-contributing countries, sanctions expert groups and national institutions. Noting that the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons increases the risk of conflict-related sexual violence, he stressed that arms control and disarmament tools must be systematically used in a gender-sensitive way. All survivors must have fair and unimpeded access to justice, he added, emphasizing that victims of conflict-related sexual violence are entitled to effective remedies and reparations under international law.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) rejected the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, calling it a violation of human rights. Urging the international community to introduce joint and comprehensive measures to eliminate such violence, he outlined three key points. First, it is important to strengthen conflict prevention and resolution, as vulnerable groups, including women and children, face grave threats, such as trafficking and violence, in conflicts. The Council must fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security by seeking a political settlement through genuine multilateralism and by addressing the root causes of conflict. Second, the international community should install strong countermeasures against sexual violence. Noting that Council resolutions have been violated and “the red line has been breached repeatedly”, he called on the international community to strengthen the rule of law. Third, it is vital to support and empower women, he said, adding that China has supported women in many countries through professional training.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) said her delegation is deeply committed to preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence in all its forms, which is used as a weapon of war. In Ukraine, there is ample evidence and horrific examples of soldiers using sexual violence against women of all ages. In Sudan, girls on the way to school are assaulted by soldiers. The international community owes it to the victims to take swift and immediate action, she said. The causes of conflict-related sexual violence are rooted in gender inequality. The United Nations and its Member States must apply analysis to address the inequities that can led to widespread gender-based violence. The international community must adopt a survivor-centred and informed approach that encompasses everything from health and reproductive services to legal remedies. “We must create supportive environments for survivors,” she said. The Council must not turn a blind eye to these atrocities and use its diplomatic tools to reduce impunity for the aggressors.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), noting that the fabric holding communities together unravels in times of armed conflict, cited Heinrich Böll, German writer and Nobel Prize winner: “War will never be over, never, as long as somewhere a wound it had inflicted is still bleeding.” Reaffirming support for the Council’s practice of treating conflict-related sexual violence as a basis for targeted sanctions, he underlined the importance of periodic briefings to Sanctions Committees. He also recognized progress in deploying women’s protection advisers as part of peacekeeping and special political missions, calling for resources to enable frequent, reliable and accurate reporting from the field. In this context, he urged those present to empower survivors by including them in decision-making processes and advocacy mechanisms on sexual violence. He added that the topic of women in peacekeeping will be discussed during the 2023 United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial, to be held in Accra on 5 and 6 December.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said that use of the phrase “conflict-related sexual violence” is unclear because it is neither a legal term nor one endorsed by the Council. Noting assertions that the Council must devise indicators for sexual violence that is either occurring or being provoked, he said the organ should instead focus on specific efforts to assist States in prosecuting perpetrators. Assessments on specific countries raise even more questions, he added, pointing to the report’s biased nature regarding Syria, Myanmar, Central African Republic, Mali and Afghanistan — where mention of United States forces is applicable, but lacking. Moreover, the allegations targeting Russian Federation servicemen are groundless, absurd and made up in Kyiv. “Any accusations in the report against States or parties to a conflict should be reliable, based on corroborated facts and drawn from sources that are verifiable,” he emphasized, repudiating the insinuations contained therein.

LILLY STELLA NGYEMA NDONG ( Gabon ) said Council resolutions 1820 (2008) and 1888 (2009) marked a turning point in viewing sexual violence as a security issue. The latest United Nations report indicates that sexual violence is still used as a tactic of war. This situation should compel the international community and the Security Council to mobilize efforts to end the cycle of sexual violence, she said, stressing the importance of prevention, accountability and institutional reform. Her country places women at the centre of its development policy, recognizing the boundless potential of women in establishing security, stability and lasting peace. Welcoming convictions of perpetrators who committed sexual violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she stressed the importance of access to the justice and accountability system, building of institutional capacity and security sector reform.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) said the world continues “to experience the shocks of bodies of women and girls becoming battlegrounds”. This is what has or is happening in many parts of the world, including in Afghanistan, Syria, Haiti, Sudan, South Sudan, Myanmar, Mali, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic and Libya. In Ukraine, reports of women, girls and children raped by the Russian Federation forces are testimony of despicable crimes committed in an unjust war. “We must come to a consensus and consider sexual violence in conflict at par with prohibited weapons, such as biological and chemical ones,” he stressed. Utmost efforts should be made to ensure accessibility to survival services for marginalized groups, such as women with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community. He welcomed Kosovo’s inclusion in the Secretary-General’s annual report, adding that: “The severe physical and psychological trauma experienced by the victims should never be ignored.”

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) said his delegation deplores the use of sexual violence as a tactic of war against women, girls, boys and the LGBTIQ+ population. “The fear of stigma, rejection or isolation, or the lack of professional accompaniment, makes this one of the crimes with the highest rates of impunity, inside or outside conflict contexts,” he said, urging all States to take specific measures to curb sexual violence in conflict situations. His delegation supports the Informal Group of Experts on Women, Peace and Security’s efforts to provide verified information that will help guide Council actions. He outlined several measures for the Council and Member States to consider, such as including prevention, protection and monitoring in all mandates and planning efforts that require it. “It is it necessary to overcome the vectors of violence rooted in structures of domination and power,” he said. Accountability is the best deterrent and networks must be built, such as those of women mediators or peace ambassadors.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) said that holding offenders accountable should be the bare minimum provided by States. “Delivering justice to victims sends a clear message of zero tolerance with such crimes and helps to prevent their recurrence,” he said. The Secretary-General’s report sheds light on the need to invest financial, as well as human resources to support embattled States in providing justice. The process that culminated with the inauguration of the ad hoc tribunal in Guinea shows the need for such investment. Another key measure to ensure accountability and provide lasting peace is including references to the situation of those who have been subjected to sexual violence during conflict and its aftermath in peace agreements and post-conflict arrangements. Gender-based violence drivers, such as patriarchal norms and rules, gender inequality, as well as gender discriminatory laws and rules, play a key role in inciting the commission of these crimes.

ADAM KUYMIZAKIS ( Malta ) said that the glaring gap between the Council’s commitments to prevent and respond to conflict related sexual violence, and the horrifying reality for victims and survivors, must be closed. Preventing conflict-related sexual violence and improving protection requires survivor‑centered approaches that ensure access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services. It is also important to strengthen the capacity of women and survivor-led organizations. “This is especially crucial when health services are attacked,” he said. By stopping the illicit transfer and trade of weapons to non-State actors, Governments can counteract the growing links between militarization and sexual violence. He also urged the Security Council to use targeted sanctions against those who perpetrate and direct sexual violence in conflict. More than 70 per cent of the parties listed in the Special Representative of the Secretary-General’s report are persistent perpetrators, he further pointed out with concern.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) stressed the need to bolster survivors’ access to necessary services and support. “This requires taking into consideration the needs of women and girls, from early warning mechanisms to humanitarian aid provision,” he said. Prevention of these crimes demands strengthened national judicial institutions and consistent implementation of the rule of law. The United Nations’ capacity-building expertise should be leveraged to bolster survivor-centred justice and accountability. Utilizing technology and education to combat the shifting nature of these crimes is vital. “In recent years, the threat has metastasized from a physical threat to one that pervades the online space,” he said. When the threats evolve, so, too, must the tools to protect against them. Education must also be deployed to tackle the root causes of these crimes, such as gender discrimination, hate speech and incitement to violence.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) expressed regret over documented cases of sexual violence as a method of torture inflicted on civilians and prisoners of war in the context of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, welcoming Special Representative Patten’s signing of a cooperation framework with Ukraine’s Government to prevent and respond to such violence. Recalling that Japan is the International Criminal Court’s largest financial contributor, he said that, since 2014, the country has lent support to the Court’s Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict and bolstered judiciaries in several countries. This led to the implementation of charges against an armed group leader in the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a court hearing. Japan has also supported sexual violence survivors through the Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict initiative, providing psychosocial care and access to justice, while also contributing to multilateral frameworks. The above endeavours are part of Japan’s third national action plan on women, peace and security — unveiled in April — that acknowledges the importance of supporting men, and those, who identify as gender non-conforming, he added.

DIARRA DIME LABILLE ( France ) said that human dignity and women and girls’ interests should always come first. Noting that the Russian Federation’s war has resulted in sexual violence, used as a weapon of war and torture against women, men and children, she also pointed to such abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and Myanmar. France supports the International Criminal Court with human and financial resources, she stressed, urging the Council to use sanctions against the perpetrators of sexual violence. Recognizing that the treatment must be comprehensive and accessible for survivors, she reported that her Government provided €8.2 million to the Global Survivors Fund, launched by Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad. Participation of women is essential to deliver justice and ensure reparations to the victims of violence, she emphasized, while advocating for the universalization of the Istanbul Convention.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) said the first step towards ending conflict-related sexual violence would be the cessation of hostilities in all conflicts. In conflict situations, peace is the ultimate guarantee of civilians’ security, he said, pointing to the existing international, regional and national tools to tackle the root causes of conflicts. Recognizing that building peace requires time and is done at its own pace, he said that, meanwhile, conflict-related sexual violence cannot be accepted as an inevitable cost of armed conflict. All available tools, including legal, policy, diplomatic and financial must be mobilized to prevent and mitigate its effects. It is important to adopt and strengthen existing international legislation at national levels, with a focus on investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence, he said, also stressing a need to increase training programmes for State and civil society actors in matters related to international, regional and national frameworks for addressing conflict-related sexual violence.

...