Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2691 (2023), Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission to Support Hudaydah Agreement for One Year

The Security Council decided today to extend, until 14 July 2024, the mandate of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), established on 16 January 2019 following intra-Yemeni peace consultations held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2691 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2691(2023)), the 15-nation organ decided to extend that mandate, as contained in resolution 2643 (2022), and requested the Secretary-General to report to the Council on a monthly basis on progress regarding the implementation of today’s resolution.

The Council further requested the Secretary-General to present it with a further review of UNMHA at least one month before the Mission’s mandate is due to expire, while also expressing its intention to review the mandate and make any necessary adjustments as may be required by developments on the ground, including a durable nationwide ceasefire.

