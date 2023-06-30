Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Amends 16 Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 29 June 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entries below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

KPi.002 Name: 1: RI 2: JE-SON 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Minister of Atomic Energy Industry since April 2014. DOB: 1938 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Ri Che-son Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 16 Jul. 2009 ( amended on 30 Jul. 2014, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Former Minister of Atomic Energy Industry since April 2014 . Former Director of the General Bureau of Atomic Energy (GBAE), chief agency directing DPRK’s nuclear program; facilitated several nuclear endeavors including GBAE’s management of Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center and Namchongang Trading Corporation.

KPi.003 Name: 1: HWANG 2: SOK-HWA 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Director in the General Bureau of Atomic Energy (GBAE) DOB: na 26 Sep. 1943 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na HWANG SOK HA Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 16 Jul. 2009 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Director in the General Bureau of Atomic Energy (GBAE); involved in DPRK’s nuclear program; as Chief of the Scientific Guidance Bureau in the GBAE, served on the Science Committee inside the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research.

KPi.004 Name: 1: RI 2: HONG-SOP 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former director, Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center, and Head of Nuclear Weapons Institute DOB: 26 Feb. 1940 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Listed on: 16 Jul. 2009 ( amended on 9 Jul. 2018, 26 Jul. 2022, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Former director, Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center, oversaw three core facilities that assist in the production of weapons-grade plutonium: the Fuel Fabrication Facility, the Nuclear Reactor, and the Reprocessing Plant.

KPi.008 Name: 1: RA 2: KY’ONG-SU 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Tanchon Commercial Bank (TCB) official DOB: 4 Jun. 1954 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ra Kyung-Su b) Chang Myong Ho c) Chang Myo’ng-Ho d) Chang Myong-Ho e) Ra Kyong-Su Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: 645120196, issued in Democratic People’s Republic of Korea National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Jan. 2013 ( amended on 2 Mar. 2016, 26 Jul. 2022, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Ra Ky’ong-Su is a Tanchon Commercial Bank (TCB) official. In this capacity he has facilitated transactions for TCB. Tanchon was designated by the Committee in April 2009 as the main DPRK financial entity responsible for sales of conventional arms, ballistic missiles, and goods related to the assembly and manufacture of such weapons.

KPi.012 Name: 1: MUN 2: CHO’NG-CH’O’L 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Tanchon Commercial Bank (TCB) official DOB: na 23 Dec. 1964 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Mun Chong-Chol Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: C/O Tanchon Commercial Bank, Saemaeul 1-Dong, Pyongchon District, Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Listed on: 7 Mar. 2013 ( amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Mun Cho’ng-Ch’o’l is a TCB official. In this capacity he has facilitated transactions for TCB. Tanchon was designated by the Committee in April 2009 is the main DPRK financial entity for sales of conventional arms, ballistic missiles, and goods related to the assembly and manufacture of such weapons.

KPi.019 Name: 1: KANG 2: MUN KIL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: na 9 Feb. 1963 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Jiang Wen-ji b) Jian Wenji Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: PS 472330208 (Expires 4 Jul. 2017) National identification no: na Address: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 ( amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Kang Mun Kil has conducted nuclear procurement activities as a representative of Namchongang, also known as Namhung.

KPi.025 Name: 1: KO 2: TAE HUN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Tanchon Commercial Bank Representative official DOB: 25 May 1972 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Kim Myong Gi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: 563120630 (Expires 20 Mar. 2018) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information:

KPi.055 Name: 1: HAN 2: JANG SU 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Chief Representative of the Foreign Trade Bank DOB: 8 Nov. 1969 POB: Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Good quality a.k.a.: Chang-Su Han Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: 745420176 (expires on October 19, 2020) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 5 Aug. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Gender: male

KPi.058 Name: 1: JO 2: CHOL SONG 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Representative for the Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation b) Former Deputy Representative for the Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation DOB: 25 Sep. 1984 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Cho Ch’o’l-so’ng Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: 654320502 (expires on September 16, 2019) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 5 Aug. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Representative for the Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation, which provides financial services in support to Tanchon Commercial Bank and Korea Hyoksin Trading, a subordinate entity of Korea Ryonbong General Corporation. Gender: male.

KPi.063 Name: 1: PAK 2: YONG SIK 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Member of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Military Commission DOB: 1950 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Pak Yo’ng-sik Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Listed on: 11 Sep. 2017 ( amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Pak Yong Sik is a member of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Military Commission, which is responsible for the development and implementation of the Workers’ Party of Korea military policies, commands and controls the DPRK’s military, and helps direct the country’s military defense industries

KPi.064 Name: 1: CH’OE 2: SO’K MIN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Ch’oe So’k-min is an Former overseas Foreign Trade Bank representative DOB: 25 Jul. 1978 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Choe Sok Min Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: In 2016, Ch’oe So’k-min was the deputy representative at the Foreign Trade Bank branch office in that overseas location. He has been associated with cash transfers from that overseas Foreign Trade Bank office to banks affiliated with North Korean special organizations and Reconnaissance General Bureau operatives located overseas in an effort to evade sanctions. Gender: male

KPi.065 Name: 1: CHU 2: HYO’K 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Chu Hyo’k is a North Korean national who is an Former overseas Foreign Trade Bank Deputy representative DOB: 23 Nov. 1986 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Ju Hyok Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: 836420186, issued on 28 Oct. 2016 (Expires 28 October 2021) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Gender: male

KPi.068 Name: 1: KIM 2: TONG CHOL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Kim Tong Chol is an Former overseas Foreign Trade Bank Deputy representative DOB: 28 Jan. 1966 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Kim Tong-ch’o’l Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: a) 927234267 b) Democratic People’s Republic of Korea number 108120258, issued on 14 Feb. 2018 (expiration date 14 Feb. 2023) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 ( amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Gender: male

KPi.076 Name: 1: RI 2: PYONG CHUL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Secretary of the Worker’s Party and Member of the Political Bureau b) Former Alternate Member of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party of Korea and First Vice Director of the Munitions Industry Department. DOB: 1948 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ri Pyo’ng-ch’o’l b) Ri Pyong Chol Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Gender: male

KPi.078 Name: 1: RI 2: U’N SO’NG 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Ri U’n-so’ng is an Former overseas Korea Unification Development Bank representative DOB: 23 Jul. 1969 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ri Eun Song b) Ri Un Song Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Gender: male

KPi.079 Name: 1: PAK 2: MUN IL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Pak Mun Il is an Former overseas official representative of Korea Daesong Bank DOB: 1 Jan. 1965 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Pak Mun-il Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Passport no: 563335509 (Expires 27 August 2018 ) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 ( amended on 29 June 2023 ) Other information: Gender: male

