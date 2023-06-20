As Situation Remains Fragile in Central African Republic, Local Elections Crucial for Broadening Political Space, Special Representative Tell Security Council

Bangui’s Foreign Minister Says State Has Restored Authority over Most of Country

The political situation in the Central African Republic remains fragile amid the announcement of a constitutional reform — with a referendum scheduled for 30 July 2023 — senior United Nations officials told the Security Council today as members voiced disappointment that historic local elections have been deprioritized and delayed in favour of a referendum that risks destabilizing the country.

Valentine Rugwabiza, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), emphasized that local elections are crucial for broadening the political space in the country. Sounding the alarm over the extremely concerning security situation — particularly at its border with Chad, Sudan and South Sudan — she said that explosive ordnance devices continue to pose a significant threat to civilians, peacekeepers and humanitarian workers. Also, following the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, the country faces an influx of refugees. MINUSCA continues to work with the Government to initiate independent investigations into human rights violations and abuses. On 8 June, the United Nations decided to repatriate a unit of 60 military personnel and its commander over serious allegations of sexual abuse by some of the unit’s members, she said, citing zero tolerance for such matters and adding that the Mission will work to prevent new cases.

Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said despite “remarkable efforts that must be applauded and recognized,” women in the Central African Republic continue to be extremely marginalized, especially in peace processes. She reported that 43 per cent of women candidates in the 2021 elections were victims of physical violence during their campaigns and threatened by armed groups, even kidnapped. Moreover, the civic space is closing for women — if they speak up, denounce violence in their communities or collaborate with the Government or the United Nations, they risk harassment and worse.

Also briefing the Council, Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, said that the deteriorating security situation in the Central African Republic has been exacerbated by the spillover of conflict from neighbouring countries — particularly Sudan — including the proliferation of illegal weapons and exploitation of the country’s mineral resources. Given the tense environment, the institutional capacity of the Central African Armed Forces must be strengthened, he said, calling for the complete lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic to enable its armed forces to defend the country and protect its citizens.

“I ask for the renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate,” said Rhosyns Ngatondang, Head of the Association of Jeunesse en Marche pour le Développement en Centrafrique, adding: “This demand is a cry for help from the poor and disadvantaged Central African Republic people”. MINUSCA is key for the maintenance of peace and civilian protection in the country, he said, painting a grim picture of gratuitous violence caused by armed groups and unidentified armed men. However, he underscored that MINUSCA’s quick-impact projects must be remodelled to focus on agriculture and business activities.

In the ensuing debate, numerous Council members underscored that the Political Agreement for Peace and Stability in the Central African Republic remains the only viable option to end the protracted conflict, also highlighting MINUSCA’s role in supporting the Government’s preparations for upcoming local elections. Many also expressed grave concern over reports alleging that MINUSCA peacekeepers committed sexual abuse, calling for a preliminary investigation.

The representative of the United Kingdom warned that President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s plans to overhaul the country’s Constitution risk unravelling the years of hard work to strengthen its democratic system. The constitutional referendum — a distraction from the main issues facing the country, including the dire humanitarian, security and economic situation — has delayed local elections and risks unravelling years of hard work to strengthen the democratic system.

The speaker for the United States emphasized that the arms embargo does not prevent the Central African Republic’s Government from securing weapons it needs to confront armed groups. “What the embargo seeks to prevent is the transfer of weapons to armed groups,” he added. The Wagner group forces, in particular, are engaged in indiscriminate and brutal combat operations, including human rights abuses against civilians and government officials.

Offering a contrasting perspective, China’s delegate described the constitutional referendum as a major achievement in the Central African Republic’s political process. He expressed concern that armed groups continue to carry out violent activities in regions outside the capital, threatening local stability. In this context, he condemned the March attack which occurred in Bambari and caused the death of 11 Chinese citizens. He also urged the Council to completely and promptly lift the arms embargo imposed on the country.

Adding to that, the representative of Equatorial Guinea said that many voices have called for the embargo’s lifting, from citizens marching through the streets of Bangui to President Touadéra and the African Union. “What other voices should call for the lifting of the embargo in order for it to be carried out?” he asked. The embargo does not affect the armed groups, who are in contact with traffickers and criminal gangs, that supply them with explosives and drones, he asserted, noting that it is time the Council heeded these voices so the Central African Armed Forces can defend the country from indiscriminate attacks.

The speaker for the Democratic Republic of Congo, which shares a 1,577-kilometre border with the Central African Republic, urged the Council to increase support for regional efforts to bring about reconciliation in that country, and appealed for financing of its disarmament process and humanitarian response plan.

Also addressing the Council was Sylvie Valérie Baïpo-Temon, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic, who highlighted her Government’s decentralization policy, thanks to which “the State has restored its authority over 85 per cent of the territory”. However, the situation remains volatile due to the actions of armed groups who speak in a language of weapons, misinformation and hate speech. Sharing borders with six countries in a subregion that is inclined to armed conflict and illicit traffic in weapons, the country is landlocked and exposed to external challenges whose negative repercussions are a real concern. “The dignity of the Central African Republic remains obstructed by the persistence of the unjust, unproductive sanctions, including the arms embargo imposed on FACA,” she declared, urging countries “to stand on the right side of history” by supporting the complete lifting of the arms embargo.

Briefings

VALENTINE RUGWABIZA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), recalled that on 30 May the President announced a referendum on a new constitution scheduled for 30 July. Subsequently, the national election authority announced a delay in the preparation for holding local elections. She encouraged the Government to provide clarification on its new calendar for local elections, which are crucial for broadening the political space in the country. For them to have the required impact, they must be inclusive, she stressed, calling for dialogue between the Government and the leadership of opposition political parties. Stabilization in some pockets of the country have demonstrated it is possible to bring tangible “peace dividends to the local population”, she said, adding: “It is possible to break decade-long cycles of violence.”

The security situation, however, remains extremely concerning in some parts of the Central African Republic, particularly at its border with Chad, Sudan and South Sudan, she continued. These new threats have impacted the already-complex security environment. Explosive ordnance devices continue to pose a significant threat to civilians, peacekeepers and humanitarian workers, she said, commending MINUSCA for working to mitigate this threat. MINUSCA workers will serve even in the face of hostile actors. Following the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, the Central African Republic faces an influx of refugees. She appealed for additional support to address the most urgent needs of people in distress. There is another unfolding humanitarian crisis at the border between Central African Republic and Chad. Since May, tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children, have crossed into Central African Republic.

The prevailing economic conditions in Central African Republic remain of deep concern, particularly the spike in commodity prices, she warned, encouraging the Government to implement necessary reforms to improve budget management. Turning to human rights, she said the Mission continues to work with the Government to initiate independent and transparent investigations into violations and abuses. On 8 June, the United Nations decided to repatriate a unit of 60 military personnel and its commander over serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by some of the unit’s members. There is zero tolerance for such matters, she stressed, adding that MINUSCA will work to prevent new cases and ensure that all uniformed and civilian personnel honour the Secretary-General’s zero-tolerance policy of sexual exploitation and abuse.

SIMA BAHOUS, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said one of the most repeated phrases in the Council in recent years is “women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation”. In the Central African Republic, a gender parity law and a 35 per cent quota for women in all decision-making bodies established in 2016 remains in effect until 2027. The Government’s first national action plan on women, peace and security was adopted in 2014, and the Government is working on the third iteration of this plan. “These are remarkable efforts that must be applauded and recognized,” she said. Yet women continue to be extremely marginalized in general and peace processes in particular. As in many other countries on the Council’s agenda there is no lack of norms or plans. “It is their inadequate implementation, enforcement or funding, that is failing the women of the Central African Republic,” she said.

In the 2021 elections, despite the parity law, the percentage of women in the National Assembly increased only modestly, from 8 to 12 per cent, she said. There are clear indications why this is so. A UN-Women study conducted last year revealed that 43 per cent of women candidates were victims of physical violence during their campaigns. They were threatened by armed groups, even kidnapped. Women voters were refused entry into voting centres or turned back because they lacked birth certificates. As in many other countries, in the Central African Republic, women are very active in building peace, mediating conflicts at the local level and protecting their communities — often at their own risk and expense.

While there is a vibrant civil society in the Central African Republic, women report that for them the civic space is closing, she said. They risk harassment and worse, including from armed groups, if they speak up, collaborate with the Government or the United Nations or denounce violence in their communities. “The many brave young women who want to shape the future of their country must be given the space and the resources to do so,” she said. “We need their voices.”

The extreme underrepresentation of women in all decision-making is one of the reasons the cycles of violence and instability continue, yet it is rarely mentioned or addressed, she said. Addressing it is one of the best hopes for a different future for the country. She recommended four conditions that could make the constitutional referendum and local elections more likely to be peaceful: letting women activists speak their mind freely; providing women’s organizations with the resources to build peace and social cohesion in their communities and tamp down tensions; ensuring women candidates can run for office without threats and harassment; and international partners working together with the Government and civil society to ensure these upcoming milestones contribute to peace, rather than risk further instability. “I urge you to reinforce this message, both in the Security Council and as partners of the Central African Republic,” she said.

BANKOLE ADEOYE, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Central African Republic, which has been exacerbated by the spillover of conflict from neighbouring countries — particularly Sudan — including the proliferation of illegal weapons and exploitation of the country’s mineral resources. Moreover, the political situation remains fragile amidst the announcement of a constitutional reform, with a referendum scheduled for 30 July 2023. This remains a determinant to stability and social cohesion, he said, calling on all stakeholders to transcend their current disagreements and reach a national consensus. It is even more imperative in light of the upcoming local elections — planned to take place within the year — as it will be essential to consolidate gains in the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.

Furthermore, he cited the new dynamics surrounding the peace process as “a strong demonstration” of the commitments by the Authorities in implementing the Political Agreement and the Joint Luanda Roadmap. The ongoing disarmament, rehabilitation and reintegration process remains essential in fostering comprehensive peace dividends in the country. Nonetheless, security, financial and humanitarian concerns remain and are further exacerbated by the crisis in Sudan which directly affects the situation in the Central African Republic. Accordingly, he highlighted the need to ensure the full implementation of the 2022 Yaoundé Declaration, calling on the international community to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need, especially women and children.

To strengthen ongoing efforts, the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement must be synergized with the Joint Luanda Roadmap, he said, calling on all signatories of the Agreement to ensure its full implementation. It is equally important that the Government and all political and social stakeholders take the requisite steps to ensure that local elections are held on schedule in a transparent, inclusive and fair manner. Given the tense security situation, the institutional capacity of the Central African Armed Forces must be strengthened, he said, calling for the complete lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic to enable the armed forces to effectively carry out their constitutional mandate of defending and protecting the country and its citizens.

RHOSYNS NGATONDANG, Head of the Association of Jeunesse en Marche pour le Développement en Centrafrique, said that his experience and knowledge of life on the ground in the Central African Republic is vital to give the Council a clear picture of what is happening. MINUSCA is key for the maintenance of peace and civilian protection in the country, he said, calling into question the misinformation and rumours that may be floating around about the Mission’s work. “No human endeavour is without its flaws,” he said, adding: “But the people of Central African Republic are aware of the great contribution of the Mission.” Peace is being built.

The current political, security and economic situation in the Central African Republic continues to renew faith in MINUSCA, he said. The people of the Central African Republic are extremely vulnerable to human rights violations in the face of “universal enemies of peace”. “I ask for the renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate. This demand is a cry for help from the poor and disadvantaged Central African Republic people,” he continued. Gratuitous violence is often caused by armed groups and unidentified armed men who are operating throughout the Central African Republic. MINUSCA’s quick-impact projects must be remodelled to focus on agriculture and business activities as well. He urged the Council to believe in the Central African Republic’s people who are dedicated to a lasting peace and the comprehensive development of their country.

Statements

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ), noting significant progress in recent months in the Central African Republic as State authority has gradually expanded and two more armed groups laid down their arms, said this momentum must continue. Angola’s positive role and the dialogue between the Central African Republic and Chad have helped produce cooperation. She encouraged the Government authorities to continue their progress and urged that the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States, (ECCAS) and the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region remain key players in reviving the peace process. She also hoped the Government’s growing cooperation with MINUSCA continues. She noted the temporary suspension of the organization of local elections and the announcement of the holding of a constitutional referendum. She called for inclusive, free, transparent and peaceful elections so all voices, including youth and women, can be heard.

PASCALE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) underlined that, “if peace in the Central African Republic is to take root and endure, women must be at the forefront in all political processes”. Noting the Central African Government’s announcement that it will organize a constitutional referendum — a tool of direct democracy — she called on the authorities to guarantee a transparent and fair process. Despite improvement in the security situation in certain regions, armed groups continue to operate. On the borders with Sudan and Chad, illicit arms trafficking, unlawful taxation and attacks on the civilian population are on the rise, further hampering humanitarian access. Women — traditionally engaged in field work — are more exposed not only to the presence of armed actors, but also to improvised explosive devices that are scattered throughout certain rural areas. As victims of sexual violence, women continue to be stigmatized, and such violations are often settled outside of the formal justice system, she said, highlighting the need to strengthen the criminal justice system.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) called on the Central African Government to continue to engage with all parties including the opposition and civil society. Social cohesion, tolerance and dialogue must be strengthened, particularly with the country’s youth and women. The security of the Central African Republic is inextricably linked to the security of neighbouring countries. “We are gravely concerned by the use of increasingly sophisticated weapons by local and foreign armed groups throughout central African territory,” he added. Perpetrators of heinous crimes must be subject to prosecution. The pillaging of natural resources by armed groups will continue to maintain a cycle of violence so long as there is demand from buyers. The diamond sector is a primary activity in the Central African Republic, he said, adding that the lifting of sanctions on the zones proposed to be covered by the Kimberley Process will make it possible to improve the living standards of small-scale miners and their families.

He urged MINUSCA and international partners to continue the training of national security forces in the Central African Republic. “We ask all armed groups to immediately lay down their arms, to return to the peace agreement unconditionally,” and participate in the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration programme. To implement that programme, Central African Republic authorities must have the financial means to offer alternatives to fighters. Human rights violations are spiking in a very worrying manner. He noted measures taken by the Secretary-General to address allegations involving United Nations personnel. “We hope these isolated cases will not tarnish the image that people have of MINUSCA,” he said. Turning to the deteriorating economic situation in the Central African Republic, he said that COVID-19, the spike in oil prices and the liquidity crisis have all damaged its economy which had already been deemed very fragile.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) said her delegation is committed to advancing the Central African Republic’s progress towards peaceful elections and is concerned with the recent decision to not call elections. The country’s people must be provided with guidance for open elections. She condemned violence and called on armed groups to lay down their arms. The presence of foreign fighters must be halted. She urged the Central African Republic authorities to adhere to principles of good governance and strengthen the judicial system. The problems in neighbouring Sudan have created difficulties for the Central African Republic as it deals with great influxes of Sudanese refugees. She expressed alarm at the increasing numbers of children being abducted and called for sustainable financing for projects for children returning to society after their release from armed groups. She welcomed today’s focus on violence against women, whom must be included in all peacemaking processes.

DAI BING ( China ) highlighted that the peace process in the Central African Republic has registered important progress. Multiple armed groups in the country have recently announced their disarmament, he said, calling on armed groups that have not yet disarmed to cease hostilities and join the peace process. The constitutional referendum — to be held next month — is a major achievement in the Central African Republic’s political process and MINUSCA can provide necessary support for its conduct. Turning to the security situation in the country, he voiced concern that armed groups continue to carry out violent activities in regions outside the capital, threatening local stability. He condemned the March attack which occurred in Bambari and caused the death of 11 Chinese citizens, requesting an in-depth investigation. Further, he urged the Council to completely and promptly lift the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic.

GUSTAVO SÉNÉCHAL DE GOFFREDO JUNIOR ( Brazil ) noted with concern the security vacuum created by the withdrawal of the Central African Republic-Chad-Sudan tripartite joint force and expressed alarm at the recurrent use of explosive devices. Commending the work of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes in the implementation of the 2019 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, he welcomed the Central African Republic Government’s work with MINUSCA to put in place violence reduction programmes in local communities. It is crucial to strengthen the presence of the State authority across the country and enforce rule of law, especially considering reports of human rights violations. Turning to the contribution of regional organizations to the peace process in the Central African Republic, he said it is particularly encouraging to see the renewed engagement of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region in favour of the implementation of the Luanda Roadmap adopted in September 2021.

VASSILY NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said with the support of partners, including his country, Central African authorities have overcome the most difficult phase in the fight against those who tried to achieve an unconstitutional change of power by armed force. Yet security threats have not been completely eliminated. The country’s porous borders, and the lack of financial resources to ensure border control, hinder the Central African authorities from effectively preventing the cross-border movement of illegal armed groups and weapons. He stressed the need for targeted donor assistance. The current arms embargo, despite being eased, reduces the effectiveness of the Central African Armed Forces, he said, calling for its complete lifting to increase the capability of the armed forces and law enforcement units. Such a move would help reach reconciliation. The political agreement signed in 2019 remains the basis for achieving stability and security, he said.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ), stressing that the Political Agreement for Peace and Stability in the Central African Republic remains the only viable option to end the protracted conflict, said that President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s plans to overhaul the country’s Constitution risk unravelling the years of hard work to strengthen its democratic system. The referendum serves as a distraction from the main issues facing the country, including the dire humanitarian, security and economic situation. Plans for the constitutional referendum have delayed local elections that are part of the democratic restructuring and peace process in the country. He underscored that State actors — including Russian mercenary group Wagner which continues to play a destabilizing role in the country — perpetrated the highest number of human rights violations during the reporting period. Further, he voiced concern over recent allegations of acts of sexual exploitation and abuse by some MINUSCA personnel, urging a thorough investigation.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) said the Central African Republic shares vast borders with five countries that are “no stranger to political instability and violence”. Ecuador recognizes the new set of challenges the country faces as it receives a wave of refugees from neighbouring countries. In the political field, he urged the Government to continue to promote dialogue and expressed hope that preparations for local elections will resume in September. Ecuador will continue to champion the political participation of women in the Central African Republic. On the security situation, he said territorial control is essential for the rule of law and the disbanding of armed groups. He welcomed the work of MINUSCA and urged for renewed cooperation between regional countries in the fight against the illegal trafficking of arms and explosive devices. It is estimated that 56 per cent of the Central African Republic population will require assistance. “Help must be given to these people,” he added.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) commended MINUSCA’s continued dedication in difficult conditions and said the consolidation of peace and stability in the Central African Republic requires effective implementation of the Mission’s mandate. She welcomed the close communication between the Government and the Mission’s leadership. Yet it is deeply unsettling to hear of the serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse committed by peacekeepers. Any allegations should be thoroughly investigated with strict upholding of the zero-tolerance policy for those heinous acts. Turning to the volatile security situation across the country, she said the 2019 Political Agreement must be fully implemented by all signatories with the highest priority. Primary focus must be placed on inclusive dialogue and the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process to achieve a sustainable peace. Regarding the humanitarian situation along the country’s borders, she said a coordinated approach by regional countries is needed to address it.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) expressed grave concern over reports alleging that Tanzanian peacekeepers committed sexual abuse, calling for a preliminary investigation. He highlighted MINUSCA’s role in supporting the Government’s preparations for upcoming local elections by providing logistical and technical support. Further, he voiced disappointment that historic local elections have been deprioritized and delayed in favour of the constitutional referendum that risks destabilizing the country. Turning to the arms embargo, he emphasized that it does not prevent the Central African Republic’s Government from securing weapons it needs to confront armed groups. “What the embargo seeks to prevent is the transfer of weapons to armed groups,” he asserted, noting its clear implications for that country’s security. He further stressed that the Wagner group forces are not only engaged in indiscriminate and brutal combat operations but are expending their control of the Central African Republic’s natural resources, forcing out legitimate business in the process, and committing brutal human rights abuses against civilians and government officials.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ) expressed deep disappointment regarding the ongoing obstruction of humanitarian workers’ access to vulnerable populations and the persistent threats faced by civilians. She urged the Central African Republic’s authorities to prioritize efforts in facilitating access to justice for victims of human rights violations, specifically emphasizing the need for victims of sexual abuse to feel empowered to report incidents. While Albania acknowledges the progress made in electoral preparations, there are concerns regarding the proposal for a constitutional referendum and the delayed preparation of local elections. By actively engaging with the opposition and civil society, the Government can enhance the credibility of electoral processes. Furthermore, she commended MINUSCA for its swift response and decisive actions in addressing the recent case of sexual exploitation and abuse. “No one should be immune to accountability,” she added.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ), Council President for June, speaking in his national capacity, said today’s briefing reminds the Council of the gains achieved and the need to support the Political Agreement’s implementation. This will sustain disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation efforts and security sector reform programmes. Tackling the challenge of armed groups is needed to sustain political efforts, he stressed. The recent visit of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic provided an opportunity to better understand progress across disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation efforts; security sector reform; and other key areas. It also offered an opportunity to appreciate the work of the stakeholders and peacekeepers on the ground. He encouraged the Central African Republic, the region and all humanitarian stakeholders to coordinate collectively to enable humanitarian access and ensure humanitarian actors’ safety. His delegation is also encouraged by cooperation between the Government and MINUSCA.

SYLVIE VALÉRIE BAÏPO-TEMON ( Central African Republic ) detailed her country’s efforts to restore peace, commending MINUSCA’s steadfast support. She highlighted significant progress on the security front thanks to her Government’s decentralization policy, noting: “the State has restored its authority over 85 per cent of the territory”. However, the situation remains volatile due to the actions of armed groups who speak in a language of weapons, misinformation and hate speech. The Central African Republic has been enduring numerous political crises and, as a result, its population is easily manipulated. Moreover, the country is landlocked and exposed to external challenges as it shares borders with six countries in a subregion that is inclined to armed conflict and illicit traffic in weapons. Negative repercussions of these external crises are a real concern, she said, spotlighting the alarming humanitarian and security challenges which result from the situation in Sudan. The activities of the rebels in the country are fuelled by growing security challenges at the border.

Her country has continued to take ownership of the peace and reconciliation process, she said. It has prosecuted alleged perpetrators of human rights violations at military tribunals and the Special Criminal Court has issued 66 arrest warrants to address human rights violations and sexual abuse. On the referendum, she said it is separated from local elections, and MINSUCA is not and should not be involved in the process. Voicing concern over attacks by armed groups which have jeopardized the return of displaced persons and refugees, she said MINUSMA must be given the capacity to lessen the deadly capability of such groups. “The dignity of the Central African Republic remains obstructed by the persistence of the unjust, unproductive sanctions, including the arms embargo imposed on FACA,” she declared, urging countries “to stand on the right side of history” by supporting the complete lifting of the arms embargo. The fear of weapon transfers to armed groups is no longer a legitimate argument, she added.

ESMERALDA MENDONÇA, Secretary of State of External Relations of Angola , expressed grave concern regarding the far-reaching implications of the Sudan crisis on the stability of the Central African Republic, specifically spotlighting the increased activities of armed groups, the proliferation of arms and ammunition trafficking and the deteriorating humanitarian situation. “All States have the right to build institutional capacity to defend themselves against internal and external threats by equipping their defence and security forces,” she said.

Security Council resolution 2648 (2022) amends the exceptions to the arms embargo against Central African Republic, although the country is still subject to a notification regime. “We consider it to be a requirement of little practical use, since it does not contribute to combatting the proliferation and the illicit supply of weapons to armed groups that threaten the peace process and stability in the Central African Republic,” she said. Angola supports the total lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic, a position also defended by the African Union and the ECCAS, to allow defence and security forces to be properly equipped to comply with their constitutional mandate to defend and protect the country and its citizens.

CLAVER GATETE ( Rwanda ) said the ongoing peace process and nation-building efforts in the Central African Republic paint a picture of optimism. Although challenges remain, his delegation firmly believes they are not insurmountable, especially considering the hardships faced by the country just a few years ago. “The protection of civilians against hostile armed groups is a result of efficient coordination and collaboration between stakeholders,” he said. Yet recent reports indicate a growing concern about armed groups targeting isolated national defence posts and ambushing peacekeeping patrols. The dynamic evolution of the militia tactics calls for a strong and proactive response from these stakeholders, he said. These security challenges pose a significant threat to the hard-earned progress in implementing the Roadmap to peace and other peacebuilding initiatives.

The arms embargo imposed on the Central African Government must be lifted to allow the Government to reassert State authority nationwide. “As a significant contributor to multilateral and bilateral forces in the Central African Republic, the Rwandan Government maintains that the conditions that warranted the arms embargo no longer apply,” he said, adding that: lifting the embargo would serve as a potent symbol of the international community’s trust, solidarity and support, which is what Bangui anticipates from the Council. Investment in peace and security is not just about arms and sanctions, but also about nurturing the nation’s socioeconomic fabric. He called on the international community, international financial institutions and development partners for their valuable support. These partnerships will enhance development in education, health care, infrastructure and capacity-building, which will contribute to the country’s resilience and economic development.

ANATOLIO NDONG MBA ( Equatorial Guinea ) said it is important for the Council to lift the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic since 2013. He noted that many voices have called for the embargo’s lifting, from citizens marching through the streets of Bangui to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, during an address to the General Assembly and on other occasions. Other regional groups, including the ECCAS, the African Union and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, have called for its lifting as well. “…What other voices should call for the lifting of the embargo in order for it to be carried out?” he asked. Faced with such legitimate requests for the elimination of this embargo, he said it is time the Council heeded these voices so the Central African Armed Forces can defend the country from indiscriminate attacks with weapons. The embargo does not affect the armed groups, who are in contact with traffickers and criminal gangs, that supply them with explosives and drones.

LANDRY SIBOMANA ( Burundi ) expressed concern over the increased presence in the Central African Republic of armed groups, as well as the presence among them of foreign mercenaries. He called on the international community to reaffirm its support to the Central African Republic in its fight against these groups. The crisis in Sudan has been facilitating an influx of refugees and the flow of arms into the Central African Republic, he said, calling for the international community to boost financial support for refugees and local host communities. Burundi welcomed progress achieved by the Central African Republic to shore up its management system for weapons and munitions, reform its security sector and implement the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programme.

Law enforcement authorities in the Central African Republic do not have the appropriate means to deliver on their mandate, he warned. As a result, “egregious” human rights violations, including crimes against humanity, take place “in sight of all” with “almost complete impotence” of law enforcement. He urged the complete lifting of the arms embargo regime, including the notification obligation, which was unfairly imposed on the Central African Republic.

GEORGES NZONGOLA-NTALAJA ( Democratic Republic of Congo ) said his delegation has been following the situation in the Central African Republic closely as it is a neighbouring country, and the two nations share a 1,577-kilometre border. Events in the Central African Republic impact the north and north-west sections of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Speaking in his national capacity and for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, he commended the progress to merge the Luanda Roadmap and the 2019 Political Agreement and noted that at least nine armed groups of the 14 signatories had resolved their issues. “This wave of momentum can be and must be maintained,” he said. The Agreement’s financing must be sustained.

He noted the progress of diplomatic accomplishments and the emergence of several joint commissions to help the country fight common security threats with its neighbours. Yet there are other challenges and concerns, such as other armed groups that benefit from foreign support. The final report from the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic extended pursuant to Security Council resolution 2648 (2022) points to the impact of the crisis from Sudan, which is sending refugees to his country. He urged the Council to extend greater support to regional efforts to bring about conciliation. He also appealed for financing of the disarmament process and for the humanitarian response plan. He called on the Council to lift the arms embargo and to allow the Central African Armed Forces to combat the threats from armed groups.

LAZARE MAKAYAT-SAFOUESSE ( Congo ) said that the Central African Republic continues to encounter multifaceted challenges. The Central African Republic, like Congo, continues to be weakened by spoilers and other non-State armed groups. Congo’s Government encourages the international community to promote confidence-building measures. Despite all the efforts taken by the United Nations and MINUSCA, progress will be futile if it is carried out without the cooperation of the Government of Central African Republic. Much progress has been achieved thanks to the national Government. “These are gains that must be built upon,” he said, calling for the complete lifting of the arms embargo, with the cancellation of the obligation notification. Sanctions prevent countries from delivering on their security obligations.