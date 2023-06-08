Strategic Partnership between United Nations, Arab League Vital for Transformation of Region, Senior Official Tells Security Council

With multilateralism under great strain, the relationship between the United Nations and Arab regional leadership is even more critical to the maintenance of peace and stability, the Security Council heard today.

Briefing the 15-member organ at the meeting’s outset, Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, commended the robust relationship between the Organization and the League of Arab States (LAS). In particular, she highlighted the League’s 19 May summit and its resolutions on issues of mutual interest and ongoing cooperation.

In Sudan, she said, coordinating efforts between the Organization, LAS, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other partners will be key to ending the conflict. With violence escalating in Gaza and tensions simmering in the occupied West Bank and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in financial crisis, the two-State solution remains the only path to sustainable peace, she said, noting that this is a common goal for the League and the Organization.

In addition to outlining the shared goals and collaborations between the two organizations in various conflict zones, she also pointed to the immense potential vested in Arab youth and called on Member States to engage with the young men and women of the region. “Together, we can achieve what neither organization could achieve on its own,” she said.

The Arab region is one of the youngest in the world, Omnia El Omrani, Youth Envoy for the President of the twenty-seventh United Nations Climate Change Conference, told the Council. She noted that more than 60 per cent of its population comprise youth under the age of 30. Climate change is displacing millions of people in the region and affecting the mental health of its youth as it impacts their livelihood, she said. Highlighting the systemic inequalities and intergenerational injustices, she advocated for youth-led solutions to confront global challenges with action, innovation and perseverance.

Also briefing the Council today was Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, who pointed to recent developments in his region. Khartoum has become a battlefield, he said, highlighting the League’s cooperation with the African Union to achieve a cessation of hostilities. In Yemen, the new prospects of peace that have opened up since the signing of agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran must be optimized, he said. Further, “as Arabs, we hope that Syria’s return to the League will serve as an important step in addressing its prolonged crisis,” he said. Calling for renewed support to the two-State solution, he added that Israel’s occupation and heightened violence has resulted in increasing despair among Palestinians.

Don’t let the Ukrainian crisis dominate over other conflicts on the globe, he told the Council, noting that the heightening tensions between major Powers has divided the international community at the expense of the collective action needed to tackle counter-terrorism and climate change. The relationship between the League and Council goes back to the inception of the Organization, he pointed out, stressing that this strategic partnership is crucial for the transformation of his region.

As Council members took the floor, many welcomed the collaboration between regional organizations such as the League and the United Nations, pointing to their complementary roles. Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, speaking in his national capacity, highlighted Arab mediation efforts across conflicts in Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Libya. The growing number of urgent humanitarian crises underscores the pressing need for expanding cooperation as well as enhancing efficiency in aid provision, he said. He also drew attention to the commitment of Arab countries to actively participate in international efforts to combat climate change.

The representative of Egypt, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, underscored that despite current international tensions, the Council must continue to focus on security and stability in the Middle East. Highlighting potential avenues for cooperation, he said the two organizations can work towards “achieving consensus and unifying the Council’s position on Arab issues while limiting the veto right”. Another potential realm of cooperation he highlighted was addressing the global economic crisis and its impact on Arab countries, particularly with regard to food prices

The representative of the United States underscored that the League must call out the Russian Federation for its invasion and cynical use of food as a weapon of war. Calling on Arab countries to stand with Ukraine and join the rest of the world in condemning the Russian Federation’s use of Iranian drones to harm civilians, she also expressed disagreement about Syria’s re-admission into the League. While her country will not normalize relations with the Syrian regime or lift sanctions, she said, it will work with LAS to address humanitarian and security issues.

Mozambique’s national experience, that country’s delegate said, is proof of the crucial role regional organizations can play in conflict resolution, thanks to their in-depth knowledge of regional dynamics. The League can play a similar role in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Palestine and others, he said, noting that it is well-positioned to understand the root causes of conflicts in its region. Also noting that 9 out of 22 member States of LAS are on the African continent, he said the African Union also has a critical role to play in enhancing the cooperation between the League and the United Nations.

The meeting began at 10:01 a.m. and ended at 12:16 p.m.

Briefings

ROSEMARY DICARLO, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, pointed out that multilateralism has come under great strain with trust in institutions and processes being sorely tested. The defiance of international law and the norms binding all is making international and regional cooperation to maintain peace and security more difficult. In such a fraught context, it is heartening that the relationship between the United Nations and the League of Arab States (LAS) remains robust, she said, especially since cooperation consistent with Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations serves to enhance collective security.

Highlighting issues of common concern and recent developments, she noted that the fighting in Sudan is devastating civilian lives and destroying the country’s future. While it is critical that parties remain committed to the ceasefire, this will not be enough — there must be a permanent cessation of hostilities and a resumption of the political process. To that end, coordinating efforts between the Organization, LAS, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other partners will be key to ending the conflict.

The deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, she continued, witnessed yet another escalation in Gaza in May with the tragic loss of life on both sides and further damage to fragile infrastructure. Tensions also continue to simmer and regularly boil over in the occupied West Bank. Moreover, unilateral actions continue to undermine collective efforts to realize a two-State solution. The financial and institutional challenges facing the Palestinian Authority must be addressed as must the lack of progress on advancing intra-Palestinian unity and the holding of general elections. Echoing the Secretary-General’s call to ensure full funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), she emphasized that the World Food Programme (WFP) also needs immediate financial support. The Organization shares a common goal with LAS — the two-State solution, she said, underscoring that this is the only path to sustainable peace.

She then shared that the Organization followed the outcomes of the League’s 19 May Summit whose adopted resolutions highlighted issues of mutual interest and the ongoing cooperation in numerous areas. On Libya, for example, LAS expressed support for the Organization’s efforts to find a political solution. In the coming weeks and months, the international community will need to remain united behind elections in that country by the end of 20203. Libyans — who have already waited too long to do so — want to elect their leaders, restore legitimacy and end the cycle of endless political transitions, she stressed.

On Syria, she said that she could see momentum build towards the conflict’s negotiated political settlement if the renewed regional attention is translated into action. As addressing the fate of the detained, the disappeared and the missing is essential to move closer to sustainable peace, parties must undertake meaningful steps to this end and Member States must establish a dedicated institution. As well, refugee protection concerns must be addressed more visibly, transparently and systemically. For its part, the United Nations will continue to work with all on facilitating a Syrian-led and owned political process. However, it cannot do this alone and needs the support of all key actors, in particular LAS.

While the Arab region faces urgent challenges on peace and security, development and climate change, it also possesses immense potential, particularly in its young women and men, she observed. In that regard, Member States should engage with and invest in Arab youth. Spotlighting the Organization’s efforts on the development of an Arab regional youth, peace and security strategy, she encouraged LAS member States to use it to guide the regional, subregional and national implementation of Council resolution 2250 (2015). Through its Liaison Office to the League, the United Nations has supported efforts to implement resolution 1325 (2000); strengthened communication and cooperation; and facilitated regular contacts with its Special Envoys.

As always, the United Nations stands ready to work closely with LAS on various mediation efforts in the region through joint, coordinated and focused action, she pledged. “We are committed to meeting our common challenges and seize the opportunities before us in the Arab world and beyond,” she said, emphasizing: “Together, we can achieve what neither organization could achieve on its own.”

AHMED ABOUL GHEIT, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, recalled that the relationship between the Council and LAS goes back to the inception of the Organization, especially with regard to the Palestinian question. Over the past decade, the Council has acquired several complicated dossiers relating to the Arab region, he said, adding that the world is at a critical juncture, on the precipice of a nuclear confrontation. The tensions between major Powers has divided the international community, at the expense of the collective action needed to tackle counter-terrorism and climate change and proliferation of weapons. Don’t let the Ukrainian crisis dominate over other conflicts on the globe, he said, pointing to the millions of refugees displaced in his region.

Noting that Palestinians in occupied territories are suffering from persistent occupation and heightened violence by Israel, he said that country’s Government is motivated not by peace but by the desire to appease the extreme right demographic in that country. Pointing to the increasing despair among Palestinians, he called for renewed support to the two-State solution. Turning to Sudan, he said that Khartoum has become a battlefield and highlighted the mass displacement and the devastation of State institutions. LAS is actively working with the African Union to achieve the common goal of a cessation of hostilities, he said.

On Syria, he said: “As Arabs, we hope that Syria’s return to the League will serve as an important step in addressing its prolonged crisis.” He also hoped that it will compel the international community to work towards a political settlement and called for the creation of an environment conducive to the return of refugees. In Yemen, he said, the truce achievement has contributed to de-escalating tensions, but the humanitarian crisis there is the worst in the world today. The new prospects of peace that have opened up since the signing of agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran must be optimized, he said. Fostering peace in the Arab Gulf region and Bab el Mandeb requires all parties to refrain from using force, he said. Noting the League’s support for the political process in Libya, he said all parties must overcome the obstacles to elections. He also commended the efforts of all Arab countries to help their Libyan brothers and sisters.

Highlighting the importance of engaging young people in peace processes, he added that the aspirations of Council resolution 2250 (2015) coincide with the priorities of LAS. Drawing attention to the launch of the Arab Women Peace Mediator Network, he said it will empower Arab women to contribute to the peaceful settlement of conflicts. The League continues to be a key player in multilateral action, he said, noting its efforts to resolve a range of crises, from health emergencies to food insecurity. Reiterating the importance of the League’s strategic partnership with the Council, he said it is crucial to transform his region from one of crisis and conflict into one of security and stability.

OMNIA EL OMRANI, Youth Envoy for the President of the twenty-seventh United Nations Climate Change Conference, highlighted that more than 60 per cent of the population in the Arab region are youth under the age of 30, making it one of the youngest regions in the world. It is also one of the regions most impacted by humanitarian and health crises, with high unemployment rates among the youth. Other challenges faced by them, including unequal access to education, decent work and health care, are further exacerbating their socioeconomic well-being. Also, the safety of some communities in the Arab region are threatened by the spread of extremism and hate speech.

As one of the regions most affected by climate change, approximately 54 million people in the Arab region are suffering from acute food insecurity, she said. One in every five children lacks access to safe drinking water, leading to further diseases and vulnerability in the region which is currently facing water scarcity. Similarly, infectious diseases are expected to be more prevalent and severe due to the rising temperatures. Climate change affects the mental health of youth as it impacts their livelihood due to the extreme uncertainty associated with this phenomenon. She further underscored that mass displacement of millions of people in the region is caused by climate change, armed conflict or the combination thereof.

She emphasized that the youth are starting to confront such global challenges with action, innovation and perseverance to build a world of peace and security for future generations. Recognizing the magnitude of challenges faced by the youth, Egypt set an example by presenting tangible measures to empower them, she said, noting that it established a new youth office and hosted four sessions of the Youth World Forum — one of the largest global platforms for youth dialogue. Evoking the feeling of urgency to address the systemic inequalities and intergenerational injustices, she advocated for establishing sustainable intergenerational mechanisms for the emergence of youth-led solutions.

Statements

KHALIFA SHAHEEN AL MARAR, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates , Council President for June, speaking in his national capacity, said that Arab countries are moving towards greater unity, while strengthening cooperation with partners in the East and West. Highlighting mediation efforts across conflicts in Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Libya, he called for strengthening the institutional relationship between the United Nations and LAS, including their cooperation across counter-terrorism efforts. It is essential to address the drivers of conflict — such as hate speech, racism, intolerance and extremism — he said, also advocating for empowerment of women and girls across the Arab region. In this context, he spotlighted the official launch of the Arab Declaration to Combat All Forms of Violence against Women and Girls. The growing number of urgent humanitarian crises underscores the pressing need for expanding regional and international cooperation as well as enhancing efficiency in aid provision, thus overcoming challenges such as the recent earthquake in Syria and Türkiye. Also, climate change has become an existential threat to the Arab region, which is grappling with severe droughts. This reality has invigorated the commitment of Arab countries to actively participate in international efforts to combat climate change, he said, recalling that his country prepares to host the twenty-eighth United Nations Climate Change Conference.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said that the recent positive changes in the Middle East have “injected new hope and a positive energy into the world”. Syria’s return to LAS fully demonstrates that breaking away from bloc confrontation, easing tensions and seeking peaceful development are the popular aspirations and calls of the region’s peoples and countries, he pointed out. In that regard, the international community should support Arab countries to independently explore development plans in line with national conditions and determine their own futures. All parties should support the League’s greater role in regional and international affairs, with the United Nations in particular deepening its cooperation. More so, the Organization’s envoys and special representatives should strengthen communication and coordination with LAS to form a united front and strategy. Beyond listening to regional views, the Council should seek regional solutions to regional issues. He then underlined the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the Middle East, calling for urgency and more robust measures to promote the two-State solution. He also underscored the need for relevant parties to, among other actions, seize the opportunity of Syria’s return and prioritize the interests of Yemeni people.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ), echoing the League’s important role, stressed that the constructive engagement of all actors is more urgent than ever. On Sudan in particular, the partnership between LAS, the United Nations, IGAD and the African Union can support a permanent ceasefire and a return to a democratic transition. In Syria, the United Nations shares the objectives of Arab partners: a stable country which no longer exports instability to the region. In that regard, Damascus’ readmission to LAS must be used to press its leader for a change in behaviour, including a clamp down on captagon and the establishment of conditions for refugees to return safely and voluntarily in a dignified manner. The United Nations-led political process remains the only route to lasting and sustainable peace, he underscored. He then spotlighted his country’s work with Arab partners to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities and voiced its support for de-escalating tensions and maintaining calm on the Middle East peace process. As well, his Government will continue to work with its partners in the region to bring the Russian Federation’s illegal war to an end. Turning to the security challenges of the future, he underlined the increasingly important role of regional leadership and ownership of solutions to climate-related conflicts.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) underlined the increasingly interrelated nature of global challenges as can be seen by the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine which has impacted not just Europe but also the entire world. In many countries including in the Middle East, that aggression is causing soaring food and fuel prices that have hit the vulnerable the hardest. Against this backdrop of great geopolitical upheaval, there has never been a better moment to consolidate the partnership between the United Nations and LAS, she pointed out, recalling last year’s presidential statement. While regional organizations are best equipped to effectively address regional challenges, there are nevertheless complex issues that cannot be resolved by such entities alone. The humanitarian situation in Syria, for one, continues to deteriorate — making the upcoming renewal of the cross-border aid mechanism more vital than ever. In Yemen, for another, the Organization is playing a crucial role in resolving the issue of the Safer oil tanker, which could prevent an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea and beyond. For its part, Japan will continue to deepen relations with the Arab world and ensure that the principles of the Charter of the United Nations are upheld.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), noting that prevention, mediation and building lasting peace require the inclusion of regional communities, welcomed the willingness expressed at the recent meetings of LAS in Cairo and Jeddah to work together to implement resolution 2254 (2015), with the aim of finding a just solution to the conflict in Syria. Turning to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she called for dialogue geared towards a two-State solution to enable the parties to break out of the spiral of violence. Such a solution would also constitute a central element of regional security. The League, which has emerged in the context of this conflict, has an important role to play in this respect, for example through the Arab Peace Initiative. However, it is up to all the influential players to commit to a solution that takes account of the aspirations of young people in particular. Further, she highlighted encouraging progress in Yemen, pointing to the peace negotiations in recent months. Nevertheless, it is important to conclude a new truce agreement and to take steps towards an inclusive peace process. Cooperation between the United Nations and LAS remains crucial in addressing climate change, she said, spotlighting the joint holding of a conference in December 2022 on drought, food security and climate resilience in Somalia.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), underscoring that the League is vital to regional and international peace and security, said that by working with the United Nations, it can accelerate the path to peace. Noting that in Yemen, there’s a window of opportunity for durable peace, she acknowledged Arab States’ efforts to enable dialogue. In Sudan, LAS has made efforts to ensure humanitarian access and facilitate cessation of hostilities, she said, pointing to its participation in the expanded mechanism for Sudan, alongside the African Union, IGAD and others. “It is no secret that we disagree about Syria’s readmission into the League,” she said, adding that her country will not normalize relations with the Syrian regime or lift sanctions. However, it will work with the League to address humanitarian and security issues on the ground, she said, calling on it to press for progress on extending the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria and creating conditions for the safe and dignified return of refugees. Noting that Arab States have felt the effects of the Russian Federation’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, she said that Moscow has used food as a weapon of war, exacerbating food insecurity around the world. LAS must call out Moscow’s cynical actions, stand with Ukraine and join the rest of the world in condemning the Russian Federation’s use of Iranian drones to harm civilians, she said.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) underscored that there will be no lasting peace in the region without a political settlement in Syria. The regime must make tangible steps so that a real political process is initiated in accordance with resolution 2254 (2015), he said, adding that the absence of clear conditions imposed on the regime will neither help the Syrian people nor ensure the region’s stability. The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is also worrying and the risk of regionalization of the conflict is real, he observed, calling for the two-State solution and a credible political process. Due to the fragile situation in Yemen, all parties — including the Houthis — must negotiate constructively to achieve a national ceasefire and a lasting and inclusive political solution. In Lebanon, urgent actions are needed to stem the crisis, including the election of a President, formation of a Government and implementation of reforms to end the crisis. Highlighting France’s contribution to regional stability, he pointed to the Baghdad Conference and his country’s partnership with Iraq. Turning to Libya, he stressed that the legitimacy of political institutions must be restored through simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections throughout the territory. Underlining the need to strengthen cooperation between the United Nations and LAS in the area of climate change, he called on States to join the United Nations Climate, Peace and Security Mechanism.

CAROLYN ABENA ANIMA OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ) stressed that the Organization’s Liaison Office, if properly equipped, will be instrumental for renewed coordination and collaboration. On Yemen for example, the Organization and LAS must seize the moment to achieve a permanent ceasefire and resume a political process. Similarly, LAS members must leverage Syria’s recent readmission to end that country’s crisis. For countries such as Libya, Somalia and Sudan who have dual membership in LAS and the African Union, strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and those two organizations is essential. Bolstering the support for all three organizations for national dialogue and reconciliation in Libya and the holding of inclusive elections can quicken crisis resolution, she pointed out, before condemning the presence of foreign forces in that country. Likewise, coordination between those three organizations and IGAD in Sudan is crucial for coherent and effective efforts towards a viable peace process and a resumed democratic transition. More importantly, there is also a need deepen collaboration with LAS to revive the Middle East peace process. Voicing her concern over Lebanon’s socioeconomic and financial crisis, she called for redoubled assistance to put in place effective political leadership. She then underlined the collective obligation to adopt mitigation strategies in response to climate change’s challenges.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) said that creating synergies in the multilateral sphere is necessary to address the demands of different regions. Highlighting the crucial role of regional organizations in supporting the three pillars of the Organization, he added that the United Nations has a history of collaboration with the African Union, the European Union and other regional and subregional bodies. This is vital for creating a culture of conflict prevention and global solidarity, he said, noting that LAS has a pivotal and historic understanding of the roots of the conflict and the actors involved, while the United Nations has the capacity to implement global initiatives. Both organizations share the view that conflicts must be resolved peacefully, using dialogue and mediation, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Expressing support for stronger partnerships, he noted the League’s efforts in Libya, Sudan, Lebanon and Palestine. In Yemen, its mediation efforts have boosted political negotiations and strengthened bilateral relations. Expressing the hope that Syria’s return to the League will open a window of opportunity for lasting peace, he highlighted the Amman Declaration.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said that tensions persist in Libya, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Western Sahara and efforts are required to strengthen stability in Lebanon and Iraq. Also, he stressed the need to break the impasse around the region’s central issue — the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. The challenging socioeconomic situation in numerous Arab States intensifies radical sentiments and contributes to manifestations of extremism and terrorism. In this context, further strengthening of multi-level engagement between LAS and the United Nations remains urgent, he said, adding that such cooperation would contribute to the resolution of existing problems by peaceful means, without external inference. In particular, he highlighted the importance of maintaining an active dialogue between LAS and the Special Envoys of the United Nations Secretary-General. Given the tense situation in numerous Arab African countries, he called for the expansion of trilateral coordination among the United Nations, LAS and the African Union. Long-term sustainable resolution to the crisis in the Middle East and North Africa region is possible only through collective agreement, with the active participation of Arab countries and without imposing ready-made solutions from the outside. Accordingly, he supported the League’s decision to welcome Syria back into the Arab family and rejected attempts by the West to isolate its Government. Also, he called for increased post-conflict recovery support to Syria, condemning the illegally imposed unilateral coercive measures against Damascus.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) stressed that a world affected by multiple challenges needs effective multilateralism, stronger partnerships and new cooperation mechanisms — especially since regional organizations are the first in line to respond to those affecting their area. In that regard, the Abraham Accords should be fully exploited to end the pervasive cycle of violence. Similarly, all parties to the conflict in Yemen must seize the current opportunity and work for lasting peace through an inclusive Yemeni-led process. In Libya, the only response to its current deadlock is the holding of free, fair and transparent elections to install legitimacy, he insisted. He then went on to voice his scepticism that Syria will reciprocate LAS’ good intentions, noting: “Experience has shown that the stubbornness of the regime to go forward in total denial while sitting on a mountain of crimes with the hope of escaping accountability remains unabated.” Against that backdrop, the only way to lasting peace in that country is the full implementation of Council resolution 2254 (2015). For its part, LAS has an important role to play including on the three cross-border points to provide aid. He then welcomed the League’s commitment to combat all forms of violence against women and praised its focus on youth.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambiqu e), calling for timely action to overcome global challenges, said that his country advocates for enhanced cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations. Much more can be done to make full use of the potential of such collaborations, he said. His own country’s experience testifies to the crucial role of regional organizations and their in-depth knowledge of regional dynamics. The League can play a similar role in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Palestine and others, he said, adding that including women in conflict-resolution and peacebuilding efforts is crucial. Calling on the League to enable the participation of women in political processes, he added that LAS is well-positioned to understand the root causes of conflicts in its region. Further, 9 out of 22 countries that are members of LAS are on the African continent, he pointed out, adding that the African Union also has a critical role to play in enhancing cooperation between the League and the United Nations. Also welcoming the recent rapprochement between various Arab States, he said this will be an impetus in tackling global challenges.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) said cooperation between the United Nations and LAS has intensified over the years and encompasses a wide range of issues, from economic development to the promotion of human rights. Highlighting common concerns — Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and the Middle East Peace Process, including the Palestinian question — he said cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations will allow for better connectedness with the realities on the ground. In this regard, the League’s recent summit held in Jeddah with the participation of Syria demonstrated the commitment of the countries concerned to fully assume their responsibilities in the quest for peace. Nearly half of the Arab population lives in Africa; this sociological reality confirms the shared destiny of LAS and the African Union, two regional organizations with cross-cutting concerns such as terrorism, drug and human trafficking and climate change. Spotlighting key priorities for a more productive partnership between the United Nations and LAS, he said that, in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime, and in response to humanitarian crises or natural hazards, it is essential to have regular exchanges of information. Also, he underlined the need to establish coherent crisis management or resolution mechanisms, allowing the development of policies agreed between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) strongly encouraged greater coordination with LAS through exchanges between special envoys and representatives, the Liaison Office and the Council’s informal interactive dialogues. To address the millions in acute humanitarian need, LAS should mobilize resources for United Nations response plans, host emergency hubs, expand partnerships and facilitate the principled delivery of assistance. Turning to the region’s recent developments, she underlined the need for an agreement on Iran’s return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and stressed that a political process in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015) is the only way forward on Syria. The shared common goal of peaceful coexistence and peace’s advancement can only be achieved through collaboration on conflict prevention and resolution, preventive diplomacy, peacekeeping, peacebuilding and the creation of open, inclusive societies, she insisted. However, such societies are only possible if both organizations promote and protect human rights; ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation; and engage with civil society. Failing to empower youth as agents of change will make them susceptible to recruitment by terrorist organizations, she pointed out, emphasizing that regional counter-terrorism efforts must always comply with international law. She also underscored that the Council must be aware of the Arab world’s vulnerability to climate change.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ) observed that today’s meeting provides the Council with the opportunity to reflect on integrating LAS’ stance on developments in the Arab world with the Organization’s peace and security framework. Voicing his hope that the recent reinstatement of Syria as an LAS member will positively affect ongoing efforts to bring about peace and stability, he stressed that this must not be overlooked by United Nations mediation work under Council resolution 2254 (2015). He then acknowledged the League’s contributions towards the Israeli-Palestinian issue and said his Government shares the concern over the complete absence of peace talks. On Libya, he pointed out that Tripoli’s membership in LAS and the African Union reinforces the pre-eminence of both organization’s possible contributions. There is no doubt that LAS is in a privileged position to understand and address the root causes of conflict and instability, he asserted, emphasizing that its collaboration with the United Nations on capacity-building should bear in mind this regional comparative advantage. Moreover, such capacity-building efforts must be based on the needs and priorities identified by the regional organization and its member States, he underscored.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ), speaking for the Arab Group, said that current regional and international developments have made cooperation between the United Nations and LAS essential. The capacity of donor countries to fund humanitarian activities has declined, he said, noting that many Arab countries require support to tackle chronic social and economic challenges, as well as those posed by climate change, water and food insecurity. Recalling his country’s hosting of twenty-seventh United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, he said that meeting led to the adoption of important outcomes, including the decision to create a loss and damage fund. Noting that Dubai will host the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, he pointed to the cooperation between the Egyptian and Emirati presidencies for a smooth transition. It is no secret that the ongoing crisis in the Arab region is depleting resources that should be directed towards sustainable development, he said, adding that despite current international tensions, the Council mut continue to focus on security and stability in the Middle East.

Also stressing the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab States concerned, he called for increased cooperation between the United Nations and LAS in addressing the global economic crisis and its impact on Arab countries, particularly with regard to food prices. Expanding the current institutional cooperation to include preventive diplomacy and capacity-building is crucial, he added. Another realm of cooperation he highlighted was “working towards achieving consensus and unifying the Council’s position on Arab issues while limiting the veto right”. Noting that the Palestine question remains central to the Arab countries, he called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian State and the liberation of all occupied Arab territories.

__________

* The 9342nd Meeting was closed.