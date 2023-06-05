Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes Two Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 5 June 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entries below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the de-listing requests for these names submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and of the Comprehensive Reports of the Ombudsperson on these de-listing requests.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations no longer apply to the names set out below:

A. Individuals

QDi.379 Name: 1: ABD AL-AZIZ 2: ADAY 3: ZIMIN 4: AL-FADHIL

Name (original script): عبدالعزیز عدي زمین الفضیل

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 27 Aug. 1981 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abd al-Aziz Udai Samin al-Fadhli b) Abd al-Aziz Udai Samin al-Fadhl c) Abd al-Aziz Adhay Zimin al-Fadhli d) Abdalaziz Ad'ai Samin Fadhli al-Fadhali Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: 281082701081

QDi.381 Name: 1: HAMAD 2: AWAD 3: DAHI SARHAN 4: AL-SHAMMARI

Name (original script): حمد عوض ضاحي سرحان الشمري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 31 Jan. 1984 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Uqlah al-Kuwaiti Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: Kuwait number 155454275 National identification no: Kuwait identity card 284013101406

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Other information about the Status of Cases of the Office of the Ombudsperson to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee may be found on the Ombudsperson’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sc/ombudsperson/status-of-cases.