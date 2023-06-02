Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 2 June 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.223 Name: 1: MERAI 2: ABDEFATTAH 3: KHALIL 4: ZOGHBI

Name (original script): مرعي عبدفتاح خليل زغبي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 4 Apr. 1969 b) 4 Apr. 1960 c) 4 Jun. 1960 POB: Bengasi, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Lebachir born 14 Jan. 1968 in Morocco b) Meri Albdelfattah Zgbye born 4 Jun. 1960 in Bendasi, Libya c) Zoghbai Merai Abdul Fattah d) Lazrag Faraj born 13 Nov. 1960 in Libya e) Larzg Ben Ila born 11 Aug. 1960 in Libya f) Muhammed El Besir g) Merai Zoghbai (previously listed as, in Arabic: مرعي زغبي) Low quality a.k.a.: a) F’raji di Singapore b) F’raji il Libico c) Farag d) Fredj born 13 Nov. 1960 in Libya Nationality: Libya Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Aug. 2006 ( amended on 3 Jun. 2009, 1 Sep. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 21 Mar. 2017, 24 Nov. 2020, 8 Nov. 2022, 2 Jun. 2023 ) Other information: Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities and sentenced in absentia to 6 years imprisonment on 20 Nov. 2008. Member of Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (QDe.011). Son of Mother’s name is Wanisa Abdessalam. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 20 Jul. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.