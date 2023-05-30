Welcome to the United Nations
Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Sort By
Press Release
SC/15301

Security Council Committee Concerning Al-Shabaab updates Implementation Assistance Notice related to partial lifting of arms embargo in relation to Somalia

On 26 May 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab updated its Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) 2:  “Summary of notification requirements and the no-objection process related to the partial lifting of the arms embargo in relation to Somalia”.

The full text of the Implementation Assistance Notice is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL:  https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/notices.

 

Somalia
For information media. Not an official record.