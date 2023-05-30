United Nations
SC/15301
Security Council Committee Concerning Al-Shabaab updates Implementation Assistance Notice related to partial lifting of arms embargo in relation to Somalia
On 26 May 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab updated its Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) 2: “Summary of notification requirements and the no-objection process related to the partial lifting of the arms embargo in relation to Somalia”.
The full text of the Implementation Assistance Notice is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/notices.