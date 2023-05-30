Briefing Security Council, International Atomic Energy Agency Director Outlines Five Principles to Prevent Nuclear Accident at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant in Ukraine

Avoiding a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — the largest nuclear power station in Europe — is possible, the Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stressed to the Security Council today as he outlined, to that end, five concrete principles to ensure that plant’s nuclear safety and security.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, updated the 15-member organ on the Agency’s activities in Ukraine, which included 12 expert missions; its Support and Assistant Mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; dedicated experts at every other major Ukrainian nuclear site; international assistance totalling almost €5 million; and verification activities to ensure no diversion of nuclear material for military purposes.

The nuclear safety and security of the situation around the Zaporizhzhia plant, however, continues to be extremely fragile and dangerous, he stressed. Military activities have continued and the loss of off-site power on seven occasions has forced emergency diesel generators — the last line of defence against a nuclear accident — to cool spent fuel and the reactor. “We are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet happened,” he underscored, emphasizing: “We are rolling a dice and, if this continues, then one day our luck will run out.”

Against this backdrop, he asked both parties to the conflict to observe five principles: (i) no attack from or against the plant; (ii) no use of the plant as storage nor as a base for heavy weapons or military personnel; (iii) no placement of off-site power at risk; (iv) the protection of all essential structures, systems and components from attacks or sabotage; and (v) no action which undermines these principles. In requesting the Council to provide its unambiguous support, he pointed out: “These principles are to no one’s detriment and to everyone’s benefit.”

In the ensuing debate, speakers underscored the importance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s safety and security as many praised IAEA for its efforts, urged parties to abide by the Agency’s five pillars and reiterated their calls on the Russian Federation to withdraw its personnel from the plant.

Mozambique’s delegate observed that the conflict in Ukraine reminds the world that escalation into nuclear conflagration — whether by accident, intention or miscalculation — is a real possibility. With nuclear reactor sites at risk, nuclear doctrinal postures being revived and non-proliferation accords having been suspended, the conflict has gone too far in bringing the world to a dangerously destabilizing place. In that regard, he called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and the return to direct negotiations, stressing: “A nuclear threat anywhere is a threat to all humanity.”

Building on that, the representative of China urged parties to adhere to the spirit of humanity, science, common sense and communication. Zaporizhzhia, he underlined, is only one aspect of the crisis in Ukraine whose ultimate resolution depends on the prospects for a political settlement. As such, both parties must meet each other halfway and resume dialogue. For their part, countries in a position of influence should play a responsible role “rather than pouring oil on the fire”.

Brazil’s delegate, urging both parties to individually confirm their intention to adhere to the five principles, emphasized that the plant’s protection should be seen as an opportunity. Cooperation on technical issues can serve as an effective confidence-building measure, he insisted as he spotlighted a success story from his region in explanation. While IAEA can help facilitate such a process, all directly involved actors must nevertheless demonstrate political will.

The speaker for the United Kingdom however pointed out that the plant’s safety and security cannot be ensured as long as the Russian Federation’s illegal control continues. New imagery, she detailed, shows the establishment of sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several reactor buildings — indicating their integration into tactical defence planning. The situation at Zaporizhzhia is entirely of Moscow’s making, she asserted, emphasizing: “Russia can resolve this situation at any time.”

Echoing that point, Albania’s delegate called on Moscow to withdraw its troops and initiate sincere talks for a peaceful solution and transfer. “We do not need to wait and hope for the dices to roll and bring luck — we need to ask, insist, work and expect for Russia to come to reason,” he insisted.

For his part, the representative of the Russian Federation said that the Agency was unable to create a safety zone around Zaporizhzhia because of Kyiv’s inability to negotiate. As Ukraine’s shelling of the plant is absolutely unacceptable, his Government will respond extremely harshly to any attacks by that country on the plant and its critical infrastructure facilities. More broadly, Moscow will continue to ensure the plant’s protection in a way that prevents Kyiv and the collective West from grossly and irresponsibly violating the seven principles of nuclear safety and security, he pledged.

Countering that, Ukraine’s representative pointed out that it is Moscow who has violated all key international principles of nuclear safety and security by illegally occupying the plant and making it an element of its military strategy. “One could hardly consider Russia to be a reliable partner able to adhere to undertaken commitments,” he stated, stressing that the uniqueness of Zaporizhzhia requires the IAEA’s five principles to be complemented by the station’s full demilitarization and de-occupation.

RAFAEL MARIANO GROSSI, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — updating the Security Council on the Agency’s activities concerning safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine — reminded the organ that this is the first time in history that a war is being fought amid the facilities of a major nuclear power programme. Several of that embattled country’s five nuclear power plants and other facilities have come under direct shelling; all nuclear power plants have lost off-site power at some point; and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in particular has come under the military and operational control of the Russian Federation.

Against this backdrop, the IAEA has been closely monitoring the situation, he reported. It has assisted Ukraine since the start of the war including through its Incident and Emergency Centre and organized 12 expert missions — seven of which he led personally, including two to Zaporizhzhia. Since 1 September 2022, the IAEA has stationed its Support and Assistance Mission at that plant and is currently on its eighth rotation of staff who have had to cross that frontline of the war to undertake vital work. Since January 2023, the Agency has also stationed other dedicated experts at every other major Ukrainian nuclear site — 58 staff totalling more than 2,350 person-days of staff in Ukraine. This presence has notably enabled the Agency to provide the international community with reliable information on those sites’ safety and security situation, he said.

The Agency, he continued, has also facilitated an international assistance package totalling almost €5 million and 17 deliveries of vital equipment to Ukraine. As well, it is putting in place a comprehensive programme of health-care assistance for all Ukrainian nuclear workers and continuing its vital safeguards verification activities to ensure no diversion of nuclear material for military purposes. Moreover, it is keeping the world informed of the situation through more than 160 web statements and updates, four reports and multiple briefings.

Nevertheless, the nuclear safety and security situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to be extremely fragile and dangerous, he stressed, noting that military activities in the region have continued and may very well increase considerably in the near future. While the plant is temporarily shut down, its operation under significantly reduced staff is not sustainable. There have been seven occasions when it lost all off-site power and had to rely on emergency diesel generators — the last line of defence against a nuclear accident — to cool the reactor and spent fuel. “We are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet happened,” he underscored, emphasizing: “We are rolling a dice and, if this continues, then one day our luck will run out. So, we must all do everything in our power to minimize the chance that it does.”

To that end, he recalled the Agency’s seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security and outlined five concrete principles: (i) no attack of any kind from or against the plant, targeting in particular the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure or personnel; (ii) no use of the plant as storage nor as a base for heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for an attack; (iii) no placement of off-site power — which must be available and secure at all times — at risk; (iv) the protection of all structures, systems and components essential to the plant’s safe and secure operation from attacks or acts of sabotage; and (v) no action which undermines these principles. Onsite IAEA experts will report on the observance of these principles and he in turn will publicly report on any violations, he noted.

In asking both sides to observe these five principles, he also requested the Council to support them unambiguously. “These principles are to no one’s detriment and to everyone’s benefit,” he underscored, emphasizing: “Avoiding a nuclear accident is possible — abiding by the IAEA’s five principles is the way to start.”

IGNAZIO CASSIS, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland , Council President for May, speaking in his national capacity, reiterated his call on the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory and condemned any attack against civilian infrastructure. As respect for international law and international humanitarian law is the foundation of international security for his country, the IAEA’s seven pillars perfectly sum up what needs to be done to guarantee nuclear safety in all armed conflicts. Its five principles to prevent a nuclear disaster with all its consequences for the population and the environment will ensure the protection of the civilian population. In that regard, he urged all Council members to support the Agency’s seven pillars and its five proposals. For their part, the Russian Federation and Ukraine must fully implement these five principles and commit to protecting the plant. While the rules to ensure civilian protection exist, their implementation notably lacks. “We are all aware of the risks to the civilian population when a nuclear power plant becomes the focus on an armed conflict,” he said, underlining the collective duty of all to prevent them.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) noted the courage and professionalism of the IAEA team on the ground and Mr. Grossi’s leadership, as reflected in visits in 2022 and 2023 to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, reiterating that safe Agency access and presence at all levels, without hindrances or limitations, must be guaranteed at all times. The Russian Federation must cease its military aggression, as ordered by the International Court of Justice, and restore full control of the territory, the infrastructure and facilities belonging to the people of Ukraine, including the plant. He called on the parties to end corrosive narratives and actions to avoid misinterpretation or miscalculation and to avoid any action that endangers nuclear facilities. Voicing regret that a nuclear safety zone has not been created, he urged the Council to demand respect for the IAEA Statute, the Charter of the United Nations, the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management, and the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and its amendment. He emphasized that peace proposals and schemes, whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point plan or China’s 12-point proposal, must include nuclear security among the central components.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ), expressing concern that just a week ago the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was cut off from power for the seventh time, said the international community came very close to an accident in the largest nuclear power plant of Europe. The Russian Federation is single-handedly responsible for this situation, she said, adding that amassing armed forces in the area and consolidating military positions around this site is unacceptable. Urging the Russian Federation to return full control of all nuclear facilities to Ukraine and cease all threats on their personnel, she said the nuclear plant must not be used as a military base. The principles presented by the IAEA’s Director General are there to protect the international community, she said, stressing that the Agency’s experts must have access to all nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

VASSILY NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said the Director-General’s initiative to create a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia plant, announced after his 1 September 2022 visit, contained important elements that would help stop Ukrainian attacks on the plant, as well as prevent the occurrence of an emergency or man-made disaster. Despite the Agency’s work, it was not possible to implement this initiative due to Kyiv’s inability to negotiate and its unwillingness to commit itself not to shell the plant. His delegation shares the Director-General’s concerns about continuing threats to the plant’s safety, he said, stressing Ukraine’s shelling of the plant is absolutely unacceptable.

Mr. Grossi’s proposals for the plant’s safety are in line with measures the Russian Federation has been implementing for a long time, he said. In light of the seven indispensable principles of nuclear safety and security mentioned by the IAEA Director-General, Moscow will continue to ensure the plant’s protection in such a way as to prevent Kyiv, and the collective West, from grossly and irresponsibly violating the principle, he said. The Russian Federation will respond extremely harshly to any attacks by Ukraine on the plant and its critical infrastructure facilities, including power supply lines, as well as on the city of Enerhodar. His delegation hopes the IAEA secretariat will also demonstrate the Agency’s impartiality and lack of engagement and openly condemn the actions of Ukraine, which has repeatedly brought the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambique ) said the conflict in Ukraine reminds the world that escalation into nuclear conflagration — by accident, intention or miscalculation — is a real possibility. The conflict has already put nuclear reactor sites in Chernobyl and in Zaporizhzhia in the middle of a war zone, risking the widespread release of radioactive materials. To add to the sense of urgency, nuclear doctrinal postures are being revived and non-proliferation accords suspended. While deterrence theory has traditionally dominated nuclear doctrines, he highlighted a shift towards doctrines emphasizing “limited use of tactical nuclear weapons” as possible deterrence response to the use of similar weapons by an adversary. He expressed support for any measure aiming to protect and prevent nuclear incidents or accidents, noting that “a nuclear threat anywhere is a threat to all humanity”. Against this backdrop, he stressed the need for a cooperative, global effort to enhance nuclear safety in Ukraine, and indeed the world. The conflict has gone too far and has brought the world to a dangerously destabilizing place of eminent nuclear confrontation, he emphasized, calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities and the return to direct negotiations.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), praising the leadership demonstrated by IAEA in its efforts to prevent a nuclear calamity in Ukraine, urged all to support the principles presented by the Agency’s Director-General. One country continues to demonstrate flagrant disregard for these principles, she said, adding that the international community has held its breath each time the facility has been hit by shells or lost power. To make matters worse, recent news reports indicate that Moscow has diverted its vital monitoring sensors, she said, stressing that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant belongs to Ukraine and its data must go to that country. The Russian Federation’s reckless actions are in stark contrast to Ukraine’s responsible behaviour, she said, highlighting the important role played by IAEA’s independent assessments and technical experts. Calling on all Council members to demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin end this madness, she said the Russian Federation must remove its personnel from the plant, maintain an uninterrupted power supply to it and return full control to the competent authorities. More broadly, it must stop its nuclear rhetoric and cease to undermine the arms control regime, she said.

EDWIGE KOUMBY MISSAMBO ( Gabon ) expressed alarm that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was again disconnected from the national electricity grid for several hours last week. The situation is clearly far from being under control, as the risk of leading to a nuclear accident continues to be plausible. She condemned any manipulation or attempt at bargaining using the nuclear threat, rejecting any attempt to politicize the issue and underlining the central and exclusive role that IAEA must continue to play in matters of nuclear security and safety. Nuclear power plants are civilian infrastructure protected by international humanitarian law and more specifically by a number of instruments including the amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material, and belligerents must comply. She urged the parties to cooperate transparently with IAEA in order to reach an agreement that would allow the establishment of a security zone around the plant. Stressing that bombings of the power plant must stop, she noted that the tendency to trivialize the nuclearization of the conflict is more than regrettable. The channels of diplomacy must supplant the hazardous bets of brute force and peaceful coexistence prevail over the logic of confrontation.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) said since the start of its full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation’s reckless actions at nuclear facilities across Ukraine have threatened the safety of Ukrainians and the international community. “Let me be clear, Russia’s control of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is illegal, and continues to pose a serious threat to the facility’s safe and secure functioning,” she said. New imagery shows Russian forces have established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings. This indicates they have integrated the actual reactor buildings of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into tactical defence planning. Moscow’s actions have violated all of the IAEA Director-General’s seven pillars of nuclear safety and security. Her delegation has always been clear that as long as the Russian Federation’s illegal control of the plant continues, its safe and secure operation cannot be ensured. The United Kingdom supports the Agency’s work in Ukraine and recognizes the bravery and ceaseless efforts of the IAEA staff and the Ukrainian staff working under duress at the plant. “President, the situation at Zaporizhzhia is entirely of Russia’s making,” she said, adding: “Russia can resolve this situation at any time. It should withdraw its troops from the plant and from all of Ukraine.”

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ), reaffirming her Government’s support for IAEA’s seven indispensable pillars, expressed her grave concern over the Russian Federation’s grossly irresponsible seizure and militarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This poses a serious threat to the nuclear safety and security of Ukraine, Europe and the entire world, she pointed out, noting that the seven pillars are being compromised constantly. Tokyo condemns Moscow’s manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations, its aggression against Ukraine and its continued control over that plant. As such, it urges the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw and condemns the signing of the agreement on procedures for the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Japan can never accept that country’s nuclear threats let alone its use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances, she asserted, calling on other Member States to refrain from supporting such actions — directly or indirectly. She then went on to voice her support for the IAEA’s efforts; emphasized that the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia is essential for acquiring first-hand, objective and impartial observations about the situation; and spotlighted her Government’s financial contributions to facilitate missions.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) asked by what logic did the Russian Federation militarize the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, noting that numerous questions related to the “war of choice” in Ukraine remain unanswered. Since its occupation, the normal activity of the facility has been severely disrupted, creating an extremely precarious nuclear safety situation. He warned that the risk of nuclear escalation is real and the intentional weaponization of a nuclear plant is dangerous. The use of a nuclear power plant for the protection of military troops and hardware calls for urgent international regulation. The general situation in the area near Zaporizhzhia remains unpredictable. It is therefore imperative to protect the plant and prevent the risk of a serious nuclear accident, with catastrophic consequences for the population and the environment. Against this backdrop, he called on Moscow to withdraw its troops and initiate sincere talks for a peaceful solution and transfer, adding: “We do not need to wait and hope for the dices to roll and bring luck; we need to ask, insist, work and expect for Russia to come to reason”.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ) encouraged the Agency to continue ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in a manner which is depoliticized and open to dialogue with all stakeholders. Voicing his strong support to its seven pillars, he noted his concern over the recent disruption to the Zaporizhzhia plant’s only existing external power line. Each of these disruptions raises the risk of a nuclear accident and makes the system less safe, he pointed out, underscoring the importance of preserving secure off-site power at all times to uphold the pillars. For their part, both parties should individually confirm to IAEA their intention to adhere to the five principles, especially since they represent the best way to avoid a nuclear catastrophe until a complete cessation of hostilities can be achieved. He then spotlighted the Brazilian-Argentine Agency for Accounting and Control of Nuclear Materials as a success story within his region to illustrate how cooperation on technical issues can serve as an effective confidence-building measure. In that regard, the plant’s protection — which must be ensured — should be seen as an opportunity. While IAEA and other partners can help facilitate this process, there nevertheless must be political will from all directly involved actors, he underlined.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said his delegation is always on the side of peace, dialogue and promoting a political settlement, calling on the parties concerned to create conditions fostering a movement towards mutual trust. China issued its position on 24 February, including a specific call for keeping nuclear power plants safe and opposing any attacks on them. He expressed concern that despite repeated warnings and appeals from the international community, military operations have continued at the Zaporizhzhia plant and surrounding areas, with risks unabated. Voicing support for IAEA and its five-principle safety initiative, he called on the parties to adhere to the spirit of humanity, science, common sense and communication — avoiding any action that endangers nuclear facilities and avoiding any accidents. He affirmed that Zaporizhzhia is only one aspect of the crisis in Ukraine, and its resolution ultimately depends on the prospects for a political settlement. The parties must meet each other halfway and resume dialogue, with countries in a position of significant influence playing a responsible role “rather than pouring oil on the fire”.

KHALILAH HACKMAN ( Ghana ), thanking the Director-General of IAEA, stressed the importance of ensuring the physical and operational integrity and safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Stressing the importance of respecting the seven pillars of nuclear safety, she added that in the precarious context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, these principles need to be implemented fully. Urging the parties concerned to cooperate, she called for the demarcation of a demilitarized zone in and around the power plant. Encouraging continuous monitoring as well as highlighting the need for the presence of technical experts at the facility, she said that this is an opportunity for the international community to recommit to the historical and ethical underpinnings of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. Ending the war in Ukraine is the best way to avoid a catastrophic incident, she said, calling on warring parties to uphold international humanitarian law, human rights law as well as article 56 of Additional Protocol 1 of the Geneva Conventions, relating to the protection of nuclear electrical generating stations.

GHASAQ YOUSIF ABDALLA SHAHEEN ( United Arab Emirates ) said the situation surrounding Zaporizhzhia remains alarming. The fact that Chernobyl and Fukushima have been invoked in this Chamber and elsewhere indicates the world has not forgotten how grave the consequences of a nuclear misstep could be. “It also reminds us that when it comes to nuclear safety, our security is intertwined,” she said, adding that a nuclear accident would have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine, the wider region and the world. Her delegation remains concerned by the power plant’s disconnection from the Ukrainian electrical grid, which has interrupted energy supplies and further threatens the safety and lives of Ukrainians already dealing with a grave humanitarian situation. Ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities is very important for her delegation. She noted the special protections that nuclear facilities are afforded under international humanitarian law, including the Additional Protocols to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, as well as the obligation to protect the natural environment against widespread, long-term and severe damage. These obligations must be respected. She said positive developments, such as the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another 60 days, illustrate what can be achieved when there is political will and reason prevails. The Initiative, she stressed, should be taken seriously.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) expressed concern that military activities in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a result of Moscow’s actions have placed the nuclear safety of the entire continent in jeopardy. While it remains occupied, the plant has been operating with significantly reduced staff. The Ukrainian staff are working in extremely challenging conditions, faced with intimidation, interrogation and even abduction, she observed, noting that a humanitarian corridor for the rotation of the staff is an idea that should be given serious consideration. While welcoming the presence of IAEA staff deployed to Zaporizhzhia and other Ukrainian power plants, she emphasized that this does not amount to a solution. Even in a shutdown state, the plant requires adequate maintenance. She voiced deep regret that, despite assurances, Rosatom — the state atomic energy corporation — has not granted access for IAEA to the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant, which has provided back-up power for the nuclear power plant in the past. Access for IAEA must be granted urgently, she asserted, calling for the return of full legitimate control over the facility to the competent Ukrainian authorities, including demilitarization and de-occupation of the power plant.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA ( Ukraine ) pointed out that the Russian Federation’s actions — its mining of the plant’s perimeter and shelling of its site and adjacent areas — have led to the violation of its physical integrity, serious damage to the station and a direct threat to the life and health of its operating personnel. Such shelling seriously undermines the nuclear safety of the plant and could lead to a nuclear incident or accident, he warned. Moscow’s military activities regularly lead to the loss of off-site power with the most recent “blackout” on 22 May most notably resulting in the disconnection of the last high-voltage transmission line supplying power for the plant’s in-house needs. Moreover, that State continues to actively use the nuclear plant for military purposes by deploying about 500 military personnel and 50 units of heavy weapons in addition to placing equipment, munitions and explosives in the turbine buildings of units one, two and four of the plant. “The threat of dangerous accident as a result of these irresponsible and criminal actions hangs over us,” he said, voicing his support for the Director-General’s commitment to restore nuclear safety and security.

He went on to stress that the uniqueness of the situation concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — namely its occupation by another State — requires the IAEA’s five principles to be complemented by the station’s full demilitarization and de-occupation. By illegally occupying the plant and making it an element of its military strategy, Moscow has violated all key international principles of nuclear safety and security and the vast majority of its obligations under international treaties. “One could hardly consider Russia to be a reliable partner able to adhere to undertaken commitments,” he observed. For its part, Ukraine confirms that it has never resorted and will never resort to any action that could lead to a nuclear incident at that plant, especially since it realizes the catastrophic consequences of such an incident. In recalling that the IAEA Board of Governors has issued a clear call on Moscow to immediately cease all actions against the plant through its resolutions, he suggested that the five principles should include: the withdrawal of troops and all other Russian personnel illegally present at the station; guarantees of uninterrupted power supply to the plant from the territory under the control of his Government; and a humanitarian corridor to ensure the rotation of management, operational and repair personnel to maintain the plant in a safe condition.

Mr. GROSSI, taking the floor for a second time, took note of the particular nuances raised by delegates, citing the comment by the representative of Brazil that “there may be differences but there is consensus” that there should never be a nuclear accident. Amid the complex, concerning circumstances over the last year-and-a-half, he affirmed that today was a step in the right direction on the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia plant. He was encouraged by the expressions of support for IAEA’s work and its seven pillars and five principles, reiterating the Agency’s commitment to consolidating them and making them more effective. The Agency is ready to continue keeping the Council abreast of the situation and will maintain its presence to avoid the unspeakable tragedy of a nuclear accident, he affirmed.